Ambasadorii UE ar putea discuta duminică despre noul pachet revizuit de sancţiuni pentru Rusia, iar liderii blocului comunitar urmează să se întâlnească luni la Bruxelles. În centrul discuţiilor se află petrolul, scrie Bloomberg.

Reportul la Loto 6/49, categoria I, depăşeşte 7,66 milioane lei (peste 1,55 milioane de euro) la tragerea de duminică, 29 mai, în timp ce la Noroc se înregistrează un report de peste 4,38 milioane de lei (peste 886.200 de euro), a anunţat Loteria Română.

Ploile torenţiale care au lovit începând de marţi regiunea Recife, capitala statului Pernambuco (nord-estul Braziliei), au făcut cel puţin 34 de morţi, dintre care 29 în decursul ultimelor 24 de ore, potrivit celui mai recent bilanţ al Apărării…

Relocarea unor companii în România, pe fondul contextului actual complicat, poate reprezenta o oportunitate care să îi încurajeze pe românii care…

Lituanienii au donat pentru Ucraina în doar 4 zile, 5 milioane de euro, suma necesară pentru a achiziționa o dronă Bayraktar. Inițiativa Guvernului a strâns toți banii…

Câți bani primesc senatorii României: Mii de euro pe lună și dacă ocupă și funcții în Parlament, indemnizația lunară crește

Doi moldoveni și un cetățean străin au fost prinși la frontieră cu acte false. Incidentele au fost înregistrate în punctele de trecere a…

Un spectacol internaţional de caritate în sprijinul Ucrainei va avea loc în această astăzi. Evenimentul, Save Ukraine - #StopWar,…

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a declarat sâmbătă seara târziu că Rusia ar trebui să fie declarată „stat terorist", aşa cum demonstrează „realitatea de zi cu zi" în ţara sa de…

Ambasadorul Rusiei în Marea Britanie, Andrei Kelin, a declarat pentru BBC că…


President Iohannis on Day of Romanians Everywhere: Only together can we build a strong, wealthy Romania

Publicat:
President Iohannis on Day of Romanians Everywhere: Only together can we build a strong, wealthy Romania

Only together, Romanians here and there, can we build the strong and wealthy Romania that we want, and the relocation of some companies to Romania, amid the current complicated context, may represent an opportunity to encourage Romanians who want to return to the country, president said in a message addressed on Sunday, on the Day of .

