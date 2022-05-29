President Iohannis on Day of Romanians Everywhere: Only together can we build a strong, wealthy Romania

President Iohannis on Day of Romanians Everywhere: Only together can we build a strong, wealthy RomaniaPublicat:
Only together, Romanians here and there, can we build the strong and wealthy Romania that we want, and the relocation of some companies to Romania, amid the current complicated context, may represent an opportunity to encourage Romanians who want to return to the country, president Klaus Iohannis said in a message addressed on Sunday, on the Day of Romanians Everywhere.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 912 on almost 15,000 tests performed in 24 hours
14:06, 10.04.2022 - As many as 912 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 539 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,429 on over 15,800 tests in 24h
14:05, 03.04.2022 - As many as 1,429 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 745 from the previous day, with more than 15,800 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Protest in front of Russian embassy in Bucharest
09:01, 28.03.2022 - The "December 21, 1989" Association organized a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on Sunday, in which Ukrainian refugees also participated. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…
AUR Extraordinary Congress underway
16:25, 27.03.2022 - The first Extraordinary Congress of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), organized for the election of the new leadership, started on Sunday at the Parliament Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Former European Commissioner Avramopoulos decorated by President Iohannis
16:15, 22.03.2022 - On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree under which the 2014-2019 European Commissioner for Migration, Citizenship and Home Affairs Avramopoulos Dimitris is being decorated, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Dozens of people protest in Bucharest against war in Ukraine
08:41, 21.03.2022 - A few dozens people, of all ages, Romanians and Ukrainians, protested on Sunday evening in Bucharest, against the war in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
Israeli ForMin Yair Lapid thanks Romanian Government for help in saving many lives
14:10, 13.03.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Yair Lapid, thanked on Sunday the Government of Romania for the cooperation and the help given to the Israeli citizens in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, which led to the saving of many lives. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
President Iohannis deeply regretting death of seven Mihail Kogalniceanu Base soldiers
08:36, 03.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis sent on Wednesday evening a message of condolences following the crash of an IAR 330 Puma helicopter in the area of Gura Dobrogei, Constanta County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…