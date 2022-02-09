PNL's Stroe: Aggression and violence should not become rules of conduct in Parliament

Stiri Recomandate

Industria IT reprezintă 6,2% din PIB-ul României. Angajații IT aduc contribuții duble, la stat, față de medie – STUDIU

Industria de software şi servicii aduce un aport de circa 13,6 miliarde de euro din PIB, potrivit unui studiu al Asociaţiei Patronale a Industriei de… [citeste mai departe]

AURs Simion: We will challenge in court the decision to amend the Chamber of Deputies Rules of Procedure

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR ) will challenge with the Constitutional Court the decision amending the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies, AUR floor leader George Simion… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salariu are un ofițer SRI în 2022. Sute de euro pentru un debutant

Ce salariu are un ofițer SRI în 2022. Andrei Oprina, directorul Institutului pentru Tehnologii Avansate (ITA) de la Serviciul Român de Informații (SRI), Andrei Oprina, a vorbit recent despre activitatea institutului, despre provocările tehnologice actuale, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia declanșează războiul foamei?

Factorii politici internaționali se uită cu groază la implicațiile unei invazii ruse în Ucraina pentru securitate și piețele energetice, dar consecințele pentru aprovizionarea mondială cu alimente au atras mai puțină atenție decât merită. Odată grânarul Uniunii Sovietice, Ucraina este o putere agricolă, iar conflictul de acolo… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziţie de artă textilă la Muzeul Antipa

Expoziţia temporară "ANTROPART", care aduce în discuţie tema autoportretului, având ca bază de gândire şi reprezentare suprafaţa plastică, principiile Artei optice (Op art), se va deschide joi la Muzeul Naţional de Istorie Naturală "Grigore Antipa". Potrivit unui comunicat al Muzeului Antipa, transmis miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul județului Buzău, supus aprobării, în ședința de vineri

Între cele 44 de proiecte aflate de ordinea de zi se află și două referitoare la bugetul, respectiv, statul de funcții aferente Spitalului Județean de Urgență.   Consilierii județeni buzpoeni au fost convocați în ședință ordinară pentru vineri, 11 februarie, cu începere… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Culturii, întâlnire cu ambasadoarea Republicii Turcia în România: 140 de ani de relații diplomatice, sute de ani de istorie comună

Ministrul Culturii, Lucian Romașcanu, a primit, miercuri, vizita E.S. Füsun Aramaz, ambasadoarea Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie accidentată mortal de un autoturism pe trecerea de pietoni, la Mărăcineni

O femeie a fost accidentată mortal pe trecerea de pietoni, miercuri, de un autoturism care circula pe DN 73, în localitatea argeşeană Mărăcineni, potrivit Agerpres. "Din verificările efectuate de poliţiştii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții la domiciliul unui tânăr din Bistrița, pentru contrafacerea unor produse! Ce au găsit polițiștii

Un tânăr din Bistrița a fost reținut de polițiști în urma unor percheziții efectuate marți la domiciliul acestuia, din cauză că a confecționat boxe audio replicând modelul… [citeste mai departe]


PNL's Stroe: Aggression and violence should not become rules of conduct in Parliament

Publicat:
Aggression and violence should not become the norm in Parliament, spokesman for the (PNL) said on Wednesday alluding to recent amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies.

"There is, at the moment, a major risk against democracy not only in Parliament, but also in society as a whole, because such unchallenged, unsanctioned behaviour could be mimicked and multiplied in society as well. That is why we consider - and today we have amended the regulations - that they must be penalised, as we emphasise once again that aggression and violence

