PNL's Stroe: Aggression and violence should not become rules of conduct in Parliament

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- USR (Save Romania Union) is going to challenge with the Constitutional Court of Romania the modifications that were brought to the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies, as approved by this forum's plenum on Wednesday. "USR Deputies strongly argue that any form of aggression must be…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR ) will challenge with the Constitutional Court the decision amending the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies, AUR floor leader George Simion said Wednesday. "I will systematically violate this unconstitutional regulation, pending the ruling…

- The plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, with 202 votes "in favour", 91 votes "against" and 4 abstentions, a decision amending the regulations of the legislative forum. According to the document, the broadcasting or recording the sitting of the Chamber of Deputies,…

- Chamber floor leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) George Simion declared on Wednesday in the plenary sitting that "General Ciuca's dictatorship" is being instated in Romania, and the amendments to be brought to the Chamber of Deputies' Rules of Procedure are "a punch in the mouth…

- Deputy Violeta Alexandru announced, on Tuesday, in the plenum, the establishment of the parliamentary group of independent right-wing deputies, which will also contain former chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban. "On the basis of article 13 of the Rules of the Chamber…

- The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies meet today in a joint session to vote on a government put forth by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca, agerpres reports. The joint plenary sitting starts at 10:00hrs. Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca will unveil a governing agenda and a list of…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) Deputy Alexandru Rafila cleared by the specialist committees of Parliament, on Wednesday, for the office of Minister of Health. There were 26 votes cast in his favour and 10 against by members of the health committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

- Senator Lucian Romascanu received a positive opinion on Wednesday from Parliament's specialist committees, for the position of Minister of Culture, agerpres reports. There were 15 votes in favor of his appointment as Minister, three votes against and one abstention from the members of the Committees…