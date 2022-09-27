PM Ciuca: Shinzo Abe shall be kept in our memory as a true friend of Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's public debt decreased at the moment as against 2021, and the budget deficit is under 2.5 percent, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that the analysis carried out so far at the level of the Government has not identified any risk that our country might run out of energy.

On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked France and Germany for supporting Romania's bid to join the Schengen Area, noting that "it seems that the two countries are Romania's supporters" in this process.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the government has taken all measures to secure the necessary stockpiles for heating, and it is prepared to adopt a legislative framework to protect citizens from rising energy prices.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday saud that this is the last school year based on the old package of education laws, noting that he greatly appreciates public debates and continues to encourage dialogue on these laws.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Friday that the local authorities take measures to complete the census by July 31, noting that, from the data received, there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi.

The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day.

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a working visit to Greece today to attend the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas interconnector, according to the Government Press Office.