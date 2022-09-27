PM Ciuca: Shinzo Abe shall be kept in our memory as a true friend of Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL: „Nicolae Ciucă este omul pe care ne bazăm la prezidențiale”

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuţ Stroe a declarat luni, despre prezidenţiabilul PNL, că în momentul de faţă Nicolae Ciucă este omul pe care partidul se bazează şi este principala opţiune a liberalilor. [citeste mai departe]

Închisori subterane rusești, găsite în satele ucrainene recuperate

Trupele ucrainene din zonele nou eliberate din regiunea Harkov au descoperit celule de închisoare rusești ascunse în subteran. O astfel de descoperire a fost găsită în satul Șevcenkov, transmite Euronews. Celulele sunt descrise drept „reci și întunecate” – iar… [citeste mai departe]

Russia’s Medvedev warns West that nuclear threat ‘is not a bluff’

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is “certainly not a bluff,” Reuters reports.  Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia‘s Security… [citeste mai departe]

Vineri, 30 septembrie, în Râmnicu Vâlcea se colectează gratuit deşeurile voluminoase şi deşeurile de echipamente electrice şi electronice

Primăria municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea şi S.C. Romprest Energy S.R.L. anunţă că în data de 30 septembrie 2022 se… [citeste mai departe]

Manager interimar la Muzeul Satului Bănățean. Fostul manager și-a dat demisia

Manager interimar la Muzeul Satului Bănățean. Fostul manager și-a dat demisia. Muzeul Satului Bănățean din Timișoara are, începând de astăzi, manager interimar, în persoana conf. dr. Dorel Micle, cadru didactic universitar și cercetător la… [citeste mai departe]

Alocațiile pentru susținerea familiei ar putea fi dublate

Senatul a adoptat un proiect de lege al PNL prin care sunt dublate alocațiile pentru susținerea familiei, votul decisiv urmând să aibă loc în Camera Deputaților. Pentru o familie nevoiașă vor fi dați mai mulți bani. De exemplu, alocația complementară (dată familiilor unde sunt ambii… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, la 20 de ani de la înfiinţarea DNA: „Cu fiecare pas în combaterea corupției, suntem mai aproape de Schengen”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat marți, 27 septembrie, că România s-a schimbat fundamental după înființarea fostului Parchet Național… [citeste mai departe]

Deputat Cristina Burciu: Avizul pozitiv al Raportului de țară al României, un pas important pentru aderarea la Spațiul Schengen

Avizul pozitiv al Comisiei de Monitorizare din cadrul Adunării Parlamentare a Consiliului Europei (APCE) pentru raportul de țară al României… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca: Shinzo Abe shall be kept in our memory as a true friend of Romania

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was "a true friend of Romania," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca mentioned, reiterating his support for raising the relationship between Romania and Japan to the level of strategic partnership. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer prins de radar în timp ce conducea cu o viteză aproape dublă față de limita legală

Un șofer din Timișoara a fost oprit și sancționat de polițiștii arădeni după ce radarul a înregistrat o viteză cu 74 de km/h peste limita din sectorul de drum pe care se afla mașina. Incidentul a avut loc marți… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca: Shinzo Abe shall be kept in our memory as a true friend of Romania

Publicat:
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was "a true friend of Romania," mentioned, reiterating his support for raising the relationship between Romania and Japan to the level of strategic partnership.

PM Ciuca: Romania's public debt decreased as against last year

12:57, 16.09.2022 - Romania's public debt decreased at the moment as against 2021, and the budget deficit is under 2.5 percent, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

PM Ciuca affirms no risk has been identified that our country might run out of energy

13:06, 08.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that the analysis carried out so far at the level of the Government has not identified any risk that our country might run out of energy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca: France, Germany support Romania's accession to the Schengen Area

19:15, 05.09.2022 - On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked France and Germany for supporting Romania's bid to join the Schengen Area, noting that "it seems that the two countries are Romania's supporters" in this process. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca: The government has taken all measures to secure the necessary heating stockpiles

14:05, 01.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the government has taken all measures to secure the necessary stockpiles for heating, and it is prepared to adopt a legislative framework to protect citizens from rising energy prices. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca encouraging debates, dialogue on new education laws

11:41, 30.08.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday saud that this is the last school year based on the old package of education laws, noting that he greatly appreciates public debates and continues to encourage dialogue on these laws. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca asks local authorities to support census completion

13:10, 22.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Friday that the local authorities take measures to complete the census by July 31, noting that, from the data received, there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca: Relationship between Romania and France, at a three-decade high

11:40, 14.07.2022 - The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca to attend commissioning of Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Greece

08:30, 07.07.2022 - Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a working visit to Greece today to attend the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas interconnector, according to the Government Press Office. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


