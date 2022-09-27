PM Ciuca: Shinzo Abe shall be kept in our memory as a true friend of Romania

PM Ciuca: Shinzo Abe shall be kept in our memory as a true friend of RomaniaPublicat:
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was "a true friend of Romania," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca mentioned, reiterating his support for raising the relationship between Romania and Japan to the level of strategic partnership.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Ciuca: Romania's public debt decreased as against last year
12:57, 16.09.2022 - Romania's public debt decreased at the moment as against 2021, and the budget deficit is under 2.5 percent, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…
PM Ciuca affirms no risk has been identified that our country might run out of energy
13:06, 08.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that the analysis carried out so far at the level of the Government has not identified any risk that our country might run out of energy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca: France, Germany support Romania's accession to the Schengen Area
19:15, 05.09.2022 - On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked France and Germany for supporting Romania's bid to join the Schengen Area, noting that "it seems that the two countries are Romania's supporters" in this process. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
PM Ciuca: The government has taken all measures to secure the necessary heating stockpiles
14:05, 01.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the government has taken all measures to secure the necessary stockpiles for heating, and it is prepared to adopt a legislative framework to protect citizens from rising energy prices. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca encouraging debates, dialogue on new education laws
11:41, 30.08.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday saud that this is the last school year based on the old package of education laws, noting that he greatly appreciates public debates and continues to encourage dialogue on these laws. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca asks local authorities to support census completion
13:10, 22.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Friday that the local authorities take measures to complete the census by July 31, noting that, from the data received, there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
PM Ciuca: Relationship between Romania and France, at a three-decade high
11:40, 14.07.2022 - The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca to attend commissioning of Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Greece
08:30, 07.07.2022 - Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a working visit to Greece today to attend the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas interconnector, according to the Government Press Office. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…