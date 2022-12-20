PM Ciuca paying working visit to South Korea to discuss economy, energy, investments, education and defence

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The government is analysing a uniform and fair salary approach formula for the Education sector, in correlation with the strategic importance given to education, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, at a meeting held at the Victoria Palace. with representatives of trade unions in the education…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, Natalia Gavrilita, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, to analyze the energy situation and the financial effort required to maintain the costs of energy insurance at a sustainable level for the neighboring country,…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Sunday sent a message of condolences, on behalf of the Bucharest Government, to the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish people over the explosion that hit Istanbul, wishing full recovery to the injured following the tragic incident, told Agerpres.…

- The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay a visit to Romania on Tuesday.

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca tweeted congratulations, on Tuesday, to the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, wished him success in fulfilling his mandate, showing that he is looking forward to working together for the development of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a new meeting on Monday evening, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of institutions in charge with energy area and various activity sectors, the Government informs, told Agerpres.

- Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace by the President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania.

- The energy crisis felt by the whole of Europe has made us even more united in our efforts to find solutions and ensure the necessary energy both for this winter and for future generations, under sustainable conditions and respect for the environment, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.