PM Ciuca: 11 PNRR targets and milestones are closed, five more today, eight more tomorrow

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that he had a discussion with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on European security, the situation in Ukraine, but also on bilateral relations, saying that they should be strengthened, Agerpres reports.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will attend a special NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, along with President Klaus Iohannis, according to government spokesman Dan Carbunaru, Agerpres reports.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday at the Palace of Parliament that the Social Democrat ministers have fulfilled the milestones assigned to them under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

President Klaus Iohannis will host on Friday at the Cotroceni Palace a meeting with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Cabinet members on the management of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Poland is joining the NATO forces for the defense of the Eastern flank, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday was welcomed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, in an official ceremony.

The interministerial committee for energy has decided the new support measures to protect the population and the economy from the effects of the increase in energy and natural gas prices that will apply for a one-year period, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday.

Senate President, liberal leader Florin Citu, declared on Thursday that the decision on consultancy financing for Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) projects belongs to those who implement them, mentioning that "there are important projects where you need expertise."