ParliamentaryElection2020/Tariceanu: I don't want today's, future generations to live in political system with single decision maker

Ultimele estimări dau PSD pe primul loc. Prezența la vot, extrem de slabă

Totodată alianța USR-PLUS avea la ora precizată 15,3%, uramat de UDMR cu 6% din voturi. Surpriza acestor alegeri o constituie AUR (Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor), partid…

Incident la o secție de votare din localitatea Tureac, sesizat prin apel la 112

Un incident electoral a avut loc la o secție de votare din localitatea Tureac, acesta fiind sesizat printr-un apel înregistrat la numărul unic pentru situații de urgență 112. Potrivit Inspectoratului Județean de Poliție Bistrița-Năsăud, un…

EXCLUSIV/ Ph-online.ro a aflat REZULTATELE exit poll! Vezi aici cifrele care vor fi difuzate la ora 21

Ph-online.ro a aflat, in exclusivitate, cifrele exit poll ce vor fi facute publice de televiziuni la ora 21! Redactia noastra a intrat in posesia rezultatelor prelimimarii ale alegerilor parlamentare,…

Victorie pentru Young Boys Berna în Campionatul Elveției, înaintea meciului din Liga Europa cu CFR Cluj

Formaţia Young Boys Berna a învins, duminică, în deplasare, cu scorul de 3-2, echipa FC Lucerna, într-un meci din etapa a zecea a campionatului Elveţiei, potrivit news.ro. Young Boys a condus…

Alegerile din România în presa internațională: La trei decenii de la căderea Cortinei de Fier, românii săraci nu și-au găsit locul în campaniile electorale

Alegerile parlamentare din România au stârnit interesul presei internaționale.…

”Decrețeii” și pensionarii vor decide alegerile! Prezență slabă la vot!

Prezența la urne, la alegerile parlamentare din acest an, este foarte slabă. La Turda au votat doar 10.217 de persoane (22,11%), în timp ce la Câmpia Turzii s-au prezentat la urne 4.961 de persoane... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor.…

ULTIMA ORĂ! Alegeri parlamentare 2020 – Prezenţa la vot în Vrancea și în țară, cu o oră înaintea închiderii secţiilor de votare 

Cu o oră înainte de închiderea urnelor, 100 772 de persoane au votat în Vrancea, adică 32,47 % din totalul celor înscriși…

Vot cu probleme - Alegători duși la secție de partid, la Vaslui, președinte de secție cu COVID, la Alba

Într-o localitate din Vaslui reprezentanții unui partid politic au transportat alegători la secția de votare, iar în Buzău, o persoană care a votat într-o secție a încercat să voteze din…

Parlamentarele în România: Peste 30.000 români din Republica Moldova au votat până la această oră

Peste 200.000 de români din afara ţării şi-au votat, duminică, până la ora 16:40, reprezentanţii în noul Legislativ. În Republica Moldova, până la această oră au votat peste 30.000 de români,…

Diaspora și-a pierdut interesul pentru procesul votării

Alegerile parlamentare nu au reprezentat mai deloc un subiect care să intereseze diaspora românească. Concluzie e desprinsă cel puțin din discuțiilor pe care le-am purtat cu mulți dintre băcăuanii plecați la muncă în lumea întreagă. În Italia, țara cu cei mai mulți rezidenți români, au…


ParliamentaryElection2020/Tariceanu: I don't want today's, future generations to live in political system with single decision maker

Publicat:
Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, who is running for a new term in Parliament on behalf of the , said today that he voted for a democratic society where power is not concentrated "in the hands of just one man", according to AGERPRES.

"I cast my ballot today with the thought that there is a great danger lurking over our democracy, specifically the accumulation of power in the hands of one man. The temptation of totalitarianism has been around for centuries and millennia. Totalitarianism is not just left-wing. My generation has lived in the communist period and we suffered…

UDMR's Kelemen expecting stability, predictability, fewer unnecessary quarrels from future parliament

10:41, 06.12.2020 - National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said Sunday, after voting, that what he expects from the future parliament is "political stability, predictability and less unnecessary quarrels." "I have voted for a strong representation of our community.…

Iohannis: University Emergency Hospital - an example for healthcare system reform

15:30, 30.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, after a visit to the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, that the medical unit is "extraordinarily well organised" and that he wants its example to be used when building the health system reform, after the elections, according to AGERPRES. "Today…

PM Orban: Healthcare system to benefit from 7.5B euros investment in the following years

14:25, 23.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday said that in the coming years the healthcare system will benefit from a total allocation of almost 7.5 billion euros, with the money to come from European funding, according to AGERPRES. "Today's event is an event in which financing agreements are signed…

PNL: Through amendment regarding reopening of markets in enclosed spaces, PSD proved populism more important

16:45, 10.11.2020 - The National Liberal Party (PNL) are criticizing the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the amendment that was voted in Parliament regarding the reopening of markets in enclosed spaces, claiming that for Social Democrats "populism is more important than the advice of specialists and the health of…

PNL files unconstitutionality referral regarding appointment of SocDem Iordache as president of Legislative Council

13:45, 22.10.2020 - The Liberals submitted, on Thursday, the referral of unconstitutionality regarding Parliament's decision on the appointment of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Florin Iordache as the president of the Legislative Council, according to AGERPRES.The referral signed by the leader of the…

The Prime Minister will today set out plans to transform the training and skills system

14:40, 29.09.2020 - The Prime Minister will today set out plans to transform the training and skills system, making it fit for the 21st century economy, and helping the country build back better from coronavirus.Adults without an A-Level or equivalent qualification will be offered a free, fully-funded college course –…

Orban: It is regrettable that UDMR changed its position in budget revision vote

20:36, 22.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said on Tuesday, in a press conference held in Cluj, that it is regrettable that Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) voted with Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Parliament to increase pensions by 40% and child allowances.…

PSD's Ciolacu asks President Iohannis to justify gov't 'absurd' decision to challenge law on child allowances

18:16, 09.09.2020 - National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the government is fighting on all fronts not to double child allowances, adding that President Klaus Iohannis must come out to provide justifications for the "absurd" decision of the government to challenge…


