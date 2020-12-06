ParliamentaryElection2020/Tariceanu: I don't want today's, future generations to live in political system with single decision maker

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said Sunday, after voting, that what he expects from the future parliament is "political stability, predictability and less unnecessary quarrels." "I have voted for a strong representation of our community.…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, after a visit to the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, that the medical unit is "extraordinarily well organised" and that he wants its example to be used when building the health system reform, after the elections, according to AGERPRES. "Today…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday said that in the coming years the healthcare system will benefit from a total allocation of almost 7.5 billion euros, with the money to come from European funding, according to AGERPRES. "Today's event is an event in which financing agreements are signed…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) are criticizing the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the amendment that was voted in Parliament regarding the reopening of markets in enclosed spaces, claiming that for Social Democrats "populism is more important than the advice of specialists and the health of…

- The Liberals submitted, on Thursday, the referral of unconstitutionality regarding Parliament's decision on the appointment of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Florin Iordache as the president of the Legislative Council, according to AGERPRES.The referral signed by the leader of the…

- The Prime Minister will today set out plans to transform the training and skills system, making it fit for the 21st century economy, and helping the country build back better from coronavirus.Adults without an A-Level or equivalent qualification will be offered a free, fully-funded college course –…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said on Tuesday, in a press conference held in Cluj, that it is regrettable that Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) voted with Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Parliament to increase pensions by 40% and child allowances.…

- National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the government is fighting on all fronts not to double child allowances, adding that President Klaus Iohannis must come out to provide justifications for the "absurd" decision of the government to challenge…