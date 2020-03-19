Parliament approves decree on state of emergency Parliament has adopted on Thursday President Klaus Iohannis' decree on the establishment of the state of emergency on Romania's territory for a 30-day period. Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu announced that the decision to approve the measure adopted by Romania's President on the establishment of the state of emergency on the entire territory of Romania was unanimously approved. MPs cast their votes remotely, through an electronic system. Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

