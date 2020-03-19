Parliament approves decree on state of emergency

Stiri Recomandate

Teste periculoase: ”Pentru unele laboratoare private coronavirusul este o ”găselniță”

Teste periculoase: ”Pentru unele laboratoare private coronavirusul este o ”găselniță”

Ministrul Sănătății, Viorica Dumbrăveanu, a vorbit în cadrul briefingului din această dimineață despre două cazi în care rezultatele testelor la COVID-19 efectuate de un laborator privat s-au dovedit a fi greșite. [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai recent bilanț al epidemiei de coronavirus în România: 277 de îmbolnăviri. Niciun caz noi în vestul țării

Cel mai recent bilanț al epidemiei de coronavirus în România: 277 de îmbolnăviri. Niciun caz noi în vestul țării

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică, care va transmite buletine informative o dată pe zi, a comunicat cea mai recentă statistică a epidemiei de SARS-CoV2, coronavirusul… [citeste mai departe]

Argeşeanca Antonia Băduţ a fost convocată la lotul naţional de volei

Argeşeanca Antonia Băduţ a fost convocată la lotul naţional de volei

În vederea participării la Turneul de Calificare din Turul al Doilea pentru Campionatul European din 2020, turneu care va avea loc la Ploieşti, în perioada 23-27 aprilie 2020, lotul naţional de volei junioare al României va efectua un stagiu de pregătire… [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul de Păpuși „Prichindel” din Alba Iulia prezintă spectacole online

Teatrul de Păpuși „Prichindel” din Alba Iulia prezintă spectacole online

Teatrul de Păpuși „Prichindel” din Alba Iulia prezintă spectacole online, ca o alternativă de petrecere a timpului liber în această perioadă. ”Ne-ar fi plăcut să fim în fața dumneavoastră, pe scena teatrului, pentru a vă bucura cu spectacolele… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 277 persons infected with novel coronavirus

GCS: 277 persons infected with novel coronavirus

A number of 277 persons have tested positive for with the novel coronavirus so far, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.Of them, 25 were declared cured and discharged, 16 in Timisoara, 8 in Bucharest, one in Iasi. Since the latest information broadcast, 17 new cases of infection… [citeste mai departe]

Consultant fiscal: Părinţii nevoiţi să stea acasă cu copiii pentru că s-au închis şcolile nu pot fi plătiţi. Care sunt motivele

Consultant fiscal: Părinţii nevoiţi să stea acasă cu copiii pentru că s-au închis şcolile nu pot fi plătiţi. Care sunt motivele

Angajatorii nu pot face formalităţile necesare plăţii zilelor libere ale părinţilor sub 12 ani, nevoiţi să îi supravegheze pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Scad înmatriculările de maşini noi, cresc cele de second-hand

Scad înmatriculările de maşini noi, cresc cele de second-hand

Înmatriculările de autoturisme noi în România au scăzut în februarie 2020 cu -26.80% față de februarie 2019, atingând un volum de 8.836 unități. Astfel, pe primele două luni din 2020 numărul autoturismelor noi înmatriculate a ajuns la 21.325 unități, în scădere cu 18.05%… [citeste mai departe]

Bugete mărite la Sănătate și Interne și pedepse majorate pentru zădărnicirea combaterii bolilor

Bugete mărite la Sănătate și Interne și pedepse majorate pentru zădărnicirea combaterii bolilor

Totodată, Guvernul va acoperi plata șomajului tehnic în proporție de 75% din salariul brut, în cazul angajaților care nu mai pot lucra în această perioadă.   În ultima ședință de guvern care s-a prelungit… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a stabilit modul de acordare și de plată a zilelor libere pentru părinţii care vor să stea acasă cu copiii, în perioada închiderii şcolilor

Guvernul a stabilit modul de acordare și de plată a zilelor libere pentru părinţii care vor să stea acasă cu copiii, în perioada închiderii şcolilor

Guvernul a stabilit modul de acordare și de plată a zilelor libere pentru supravegherea… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis cere diasporei să nu vină în România de sărbătorile pascale

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis cere diasporei să nu vină în România de sărbătorile pascale

  Președintele Klaus Iohannis a cerut  românilor din diaspora să nu vină în țară cu ocazia sărbătorilor pascale. „Se apropie sărbătorile pascale. Trebuie să le spunem cu tristețe, dar și cu sinceritate, să nu vină… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Parliament approves decree on state of emergency

Publicat:
Parliament approves decree on state of emergency

Parliament has adopted on Thursday President Klaus Iohannis' decree on the establishment of the state of emergency on Romania's territory for a 30-day period.

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu announced that the decision to approve the measure adopted by Romania's President on the establishment of the state of emergency on the entire territory of Romania was unanimously approved. MPs cast their votes remotely, through an electronic system.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Parliament: Online session to approve state of emergency on Romania's territory

09:07, 19.03.2020 - Parliament gathers at 12,00hrs on Thursday in a joint online session, devoted to the President Klaus Iohannis' request on the approval of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, established under decree no 195/2020.For the first time, a special debate and remote electronic vote procedure…

Decree for state of emergency establisment is published in Official Journal

17:54, 16.03.2020 - The decree of President Klaus Iohannis on the establishment of the state of emergency in Romania was published on Monday in the Official Journal.The state of emergency is an exceptional measure that can be instituted by the President of Romania, through decree, with the approval of Parliament.…

Iohannis: Measures as to establishment of state of emergency: possibility of capping prices of utilities, medicines

17:26, 16.03.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday the measures in the decree establishing the state of emergency on our country's territory, according to the decree he signed."The pandemic caused by the infection with the new coronavirus can only be stopped by exceptional measures that have proven…

Iohannis: I have decided to decree state of emergency at the beginning of next week

19:36, 14.03.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis announces state of emergency starting next week."It is very important that the measures that will be taken be taken on time, so that they bear fruit, and to make this fight possible with all instruments provided by law, I have decided to decree state of emergency at…

PM Orban: Until publication in the Official Journal, CCR decision does not generate effects

17:12, 24.02.2020 - Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision according to which there is a legal conflict between the President and Parliament regarding his designation for the PM office will not generate effects until it is published in the Official…

Iordache to CCR: Early elections should be exclusively consequence of Parliament failing to function

14:03, 24.02.2020 - Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache maintained on Monday, at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), that early elections should only be triggered if Parliament is not functioning, not as a result of the political action of the head of state. "Early elections should be exclusively…

Gov't approves epidemics medical emergency stocks

09:10, 05.02.2020 - The government approved on Tuesday the establishment of emergency medical supplies for epidemics and measures regarding the establishment of quarantine under an emergency ordinance that also provides for the purchase of thermal scanners to equip Romania's 16 airports."The establishment of…

PSD's Ciolacu: We will have a non-PSD PM nomination should censure motion passed

16:00, 03.02.2020 - Bucharest, Feb 3 /Agerpres/ - The Social Democratic Party (PSD, in the opposition, ed. n.) will nominate a Prime Minister from outside the party should the censure motion will pass, on Monday said this party's Acting Chair Marcel Ciolacu."I'm sorry that the President of Romania has pronounced…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 19 martie 2020
Bucuresti 4°C | 21°C
Iasi 7°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 18°C
Timisoara 5°C | 20°C
Constanta 4°C | 13°C
Brasov 3°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 15.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 448.039,20 2.492.321,20
II (5/6) 11 13.576,94 -
III (4/6) 256 583,38 -
IV (3/6) 6.308 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.980.254,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 martie 2020
USD 4.4027
EUR 4.8438
CHF 4.5911
GBP 5.2799
CAD 3.0746
XAU 213.08
JPY 4.1025
CNY 0.627
AED 1.1986
AUD 2.6134
MDL 0.2483
BGN 2.4766

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec