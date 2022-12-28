One million visitors to Bucharest's West Side Christmas Market, in Drumul Taberei

One million visitors to Bucharest's West Side Christmas Market, in Drumul TabereiPublicat:
The Christmas Market in Bucharest's Drumul Taberei neighborhood "West Side Christmas Market", organized by UNTOLD Universe, in partnership with the Sector 6 Hall, was visited by one million people in 33 days.
