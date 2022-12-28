One million visitors to Bucharest's West Side Christmas Market, in Drumul Taberei

Stiri Recomandate

Judecatorii explica de ce a fost achitata societatea care a intocmit documentatia pentru reabilitarea Cazinoului din Constanta (MOTIVARE)

Judecatorii explica de ce a fost achitata societatea care a intocmit documentatia pentru reabilitarea Cazinoului din Constanta (MOTIVARE)

Cazul vizeaza lucrarile desfasurate pentru reabilitarea Palatului Copiilor Vaslui, monument istoric, iar decizia de achitare a… [citeste mai departe]

Incident armat în fața unui restaurant din Timișoara. Un bărbat a fost împușcat. De la ce a pornit totul

Incident armat în fața unui restaurant din Timișoara. Un bărbat a fost împușcat. De la ce a pornit totul

Ambii au fost duşi de poliţişti la audieri, iar în acest caz a fost întocmit dosar penal.Incidentul a avut loc miercuri după-amiază, pe strada Simion Bărnuţiu din Timişoara. ”În data… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Cărbunaru: Crește plafonul veniturilor până la care pensionarii pot beneficia de medicamente compensate cu 90%

Dan Cărbunaru: Crește plafonul veniturilor până la care pensionarii pot beneficia de medicamente compensate cu 90%

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului, Dan Cărbunaru a anunţat miercuri că, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2023, creşte cu 12,5% plafonul veniturilor până la care pensionarii… [citeste mai departe]

L-ai văzut undeva? A dispărut din Sânmiclăuș

L-ai văzut undeva? A dispărut din Sânmiclăuș

Poliția din Satu Mare încearcă să localizeze un bărbat în vârstă de 50 de ani, BOBOACĂ SEBASTIAN RADU, care a dispărut din localitatea Sânmiclăuș în data de 28 decembrie. Potrivit semnalmentelor, bărbatul are o înălțime aproximativă de 1,78 cm, o greutate de aproximativ 85 kg, ochi căprui și păr negru.… [citeste mai departe]

Momente-cheie în Justiție în 2022: ce lupte s-au dus pe PUTERE - Jocuri de culise: cine vrea să controleze TOTUL

Momente-cheie în Justiție în 2022: ce lupte s-au dus pe PUTERE - Jocuri de culise: cine vrea să controleze TOTUL

Prima bătălie a fost dată chiar la începutul anului și a implicat funcția de președinte al CSM. Deși legea specifică clar faptul că la începutul fiecărui an este ales un… [citeste mai departe]

Lucia Zaharia Sav. Povestea scriitoarei scolite in Constanta si consacrate la Cluj

Lucia Zaharia Sav. Povestea scriitoarei scolite in Constanta si consacrate la Cluj

Viata ei profesionala a fost legata de activitatea didactica si de cea de scriitoare A fost studenta la Facultatea de Filologie, sectia romana engleza A tradus volume de poezie canadiana pentru publicatiile "Tribuna", "Luceafarul", "Poesis",… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul nu a cedat în fața companiilor petroliere: Profiturile suplimentare, impozitate cu 60%/ Austriecii de la OMV, cei mai afectați

Guvernul nu a cedat în fața companiilor petroliere: Profiturile suplimentare, impozitate cu 60%/ Austriecii de la OMV, cei mai afectați

Guvernul a decis impozitarea cu 60% a extra-profiturillor companiilor din sectoarele ţiţeiului, gazelor naturale, cărbunelui… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie pe trotinetă, lovită în centrul Timișoarei de un șofer de 72 de ani

Femeie pe trotinetă, lovită în centrul Timișoarei de un șofer de 72 de ani

Un barbat, în vârstă de 72 de ani, a condus un autoturism pe strada I.C Bratianu dinspre bulevardul Revoluției ,virând dreapta către Piața Huniade,moment în care a surprins și accidentat o femeie de 30 de ani,care traversa strada pe trotinetă… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie accidentată în centrul Timişoarei în timp ce traversa strada

Femeie accidentată în centrul Timişoarei în timp ce traversa strada

Accident în plină zonă centrală a Timişoarei. Un şofer în vârstă de 72 de ani a accidentat o femeie care traversa strada I. C. Brătianu regulamentar cu trotineta prin loc special amenajat. Autoturismul a virat dreapta către Piața Huniade, moment în care a surprins-o… [citeste mai departe]

China relaxează măsurile de control la frontieră

China relaxează măsurile de control la frontieră

Vama Generală a Chinei va gestiona situația Covid-19 conform legii de prevenire și tratament a bolilor infecțioase, începând cu data de 8 Ianuarie 2023. Astfel, vama va renunța la testele PCR pentru persoanele care intră în China, însă acestea vor fi obligate să prezinte rezultatul unui test făcut… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

One million visitors to Bucharest's West Side Christmas Market, in Drumul Taberei

Publicat:
One million visitors to Bucharest's West Side Christmas Market, in Drumul Taberei

in Bucharest's neighborhood "", organized by UNTOLD Universe, in partnership with the Sector 6 Hall, was visited by one million people in 33 days.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu visit new Google headquarters in Bucharest

19:16, 08.12.2022 - The Crown Custodian Margareta, and Prince Radu visited the newest Google headquarters in Bucharest, the Royal Family of Romania informs, in a Facebook post on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

NATO2022 Bucharest/ Iohannis: It is our joint responsibility to fully implement the decisions taken in Madrid

15:50, 29.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid this year, particularly those regarding the Eastern Flank posture, must be implemented as soon as possible. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Anti-graft prosecutors execute 160 search warrants in RON-58 million fraud case

12:55, 23.11.2022 - Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Wednesday executed more than 160 search warrants in Bucharest and seven counties, in a RON-58 million case of corruption and customs offences, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

BTA Bulgarian news agency opens National Press Club in Bucharest

00:10, 29.10.2022 - The National Press Club of the BTA Bulgarian News Agency was officially opened on Friday in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…

New edition of INDAGRA starts on Wednesday at Romexpo

10:45, 26.10.2022 - The most famous agricultural event in Romania, Indagra, opens on Wednesday at Bucharest's Romexpo exhibition grounds and can be visited until Sunday, October 30, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Stock exchange closes Tuesday's session higher

21:40, 18.10.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 33.44 million lei (6.77 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Phoenix - The Story documentary film gala premiere, on Sunday, at Palace Hall in Bucharest

22:15, 11.10.2022 - The documentary film Phoenix - The Story will have its gala premiere, on Sunday, at the Palace Hall in Bucharest, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

US Embassy: 2024 Diversity Visa Program Registration has begun

14:55, 05.10.2022 - The registration period for the 2024 Diversity Visa (DV) Program began on Wednesday and will end on November 8, the US State Department announced, according to a press release from the US Embassy in Bucharest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 29 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 9°C
Iasi -2°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara 4°C | 10°C
Constanta 3°C | 11°C
Brasov -2°C | 6°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6501
EUR 4.9463
CHF 5.0082
GBP 5.6065
CAD 3.4413
XAU 269.513
JPY 3.4757
CNY 0.6667
AED 1.2661
AUD 3.1488
MDL 0.2415
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec