One million visitors to Bucharest's West Side Christmas Market, in Drumul Taberei

The Crown Custodian Margareta, and Prince Radu visited the newest Google headquarters in Bucharest, the Royal Family of Romania informs, in a Facebook post on Thursday.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid this year, particularly those regarding the Eastern Flank posture, must be implemented as soon as possible.

Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Wednesday executed more than 160 search warrants in Bucharest and seven counties, in a RON-58 million case of corruption and customs offences, told Agerpres.

The National Press Club of the BTA Bulgarian News Agency was officially opened on Friday in Bucharest.

The most famous agricultural event in Romania, Indagra, opens on Wednesday at Bucharest's Romexpo exhibition grounds and can be visited until Sunday, October 30, told Agerpres.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 33.44 million lei (6.77 million euros).

The documentary film Phoenix - The Story will have its gala premiere, on Sunday, at the Palace Hall in Bucharest, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The registration period for the 2024 Diversity Visa (DV) Program began on Wednesday and will end on November 8, the US State Department announced, according to a press release from the US Embassy in Bucharest, told Agerpres.