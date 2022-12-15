Number of passengers at 'Stefan cel Mare' Airport in Suceava increases 70 pct against 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, said on Thursday that the vote against Romania's accession to Schengen "is a vote against the EU as a whole" which will be enjoyed by "some non-EU actors".

The rejection of Romania's accession to Schengen should represent "a moment of awakening" for our country, urging an "intelligent policy", which implies "being dignified" and, when we have rights, defending them "legitimately", the foreign policy analyst Radu Magdin told AGERPRES, on Thursday.

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Thursday a message on Romania's Constitution Day, in which he underscores that the Fundamental Law "is the most important weapon we have against any form of totalitarianism, intolerance, discrimination and populism."

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Monday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C., according to a Government press release.

Online stores recorded, on Black Friday, revenues worth almost 21 million EUR, increasing by 1.5pct compared to the same period last year, according to the data published on Thursday by one of the largest online marketing agencies of Romania.

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday, in Targoviste, that he is "firmly convinced" that in 2024 a leftist president will be elected.

Trade unionists from the CNS Cartel Alfa Confederation are protesting on Thursday, starting at 11:30 a.m. in Victory Square, and later, from 2:00 p.m., in Revolution Square, demanding to "stop the pauperization of the population", informs the confederation, in a press release, told Agerpres.

Romania's national plan against cancer will provide the necessary tools for prevention and treatment, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday at consultations with patients with oncological disorders organised as part of the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, told Agerpres.