Number of passengers at 'Stefan cel Mare' Airport in Suceava increases 70 pct against 2021

Number of passengers at 'Stefan cel Mare' Airport in Suceava increases 70 pct against 2021Publicat:
The number of passengers at the "Stefan cel Mare" Airport increased this year by 70pct, compared to 2021, reaching 715,405 from 729 flights, President of the Suceava County Council (CJ) Gheorghe Flutur told a news conference, on Thursday.
