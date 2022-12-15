Number of passengers at 'Stefan cel Mare' Airport in Suceava increases 70 pct against 2021

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO | S-au deschis primii 13 kilometri din A1 Sibiu - Piteşti, cu patru luni mai devreme

Şoferii pot circula, începând de joi de la amiază, pe primii 13 kilometri ai autostrăzii A1 Sibiu - Piteşti, fiind vorba de secţiunea de la Sibiu până la Boiţa, această lucrare fiind executată de un constructor din Austria,… [citeste mai departe]

O piață din Paris poartă de azi numele lui George Enescu. Ciucă: Un gest de recunoaștere a relațiilor culturale dintre România și Franța

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a participat, joi, la inaugurarea Pieței George Enescu din Paris. „Sunt convins că românii… [citeste mai departe]

CCR: Impunerea prin OUG a contribuţiilor de sănătate pentru pensii mai mari de 4.000 lei este neconstituţională

Curtea Constituţională a decis joi că sunt neconstituţionale mai multe prevederi din Ordonanţa de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 130/2021 prin care a fost instituită obligativitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Mașinile au devenit smartphone-uri pe roți. Ecranele mari, privilegiul Mercedes.

De aproximativ zece ani, afișajele au invadat serios mașinile noastre. Dar în 2022, Mercedes a făcut un pas pe care este singurul care îl face în prezent: un ecran de 1,41 m lățime. O inovație inedită, iar clienții par încântați. Prin urmare,… [citeste mai departe]

5 informații exclusive pe care trebuie să le știi despre Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Sezonul 2 – Mahomed vs Vlad

După cucerirea Constantinopolului, sultanul Mahomed al II-lea își consolidează puterea, dar un conducător din Țara Românească amenință să-i doboare imperiul. Episoade: 6… [citeste mai departe]

Concert de colinde creștine

Dragii nostri, avem deosebita plăcere de a vă invita la un concert de colinde creștine ,care va avea loc pe data de 16,17 și 18 decembrie, în Zalău, la clădirea Transilvania. Te așteptăm cu drag! Intrarea va fi liberă! Acest articol Concert de colinde creștine a aparut prima data pe ZTV.ro - Zalau TV . [citeste mai departe]

Pensionarii cu peste 4.000 de lei NU trebuie să plătească contribuțiile la sănătate

Curtea Constituţională a decis, joi, că sunt neconstituţionale mai multe prevederi din Ordonanţa de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 130/2021 prin care a fost instituită obligativitatea plăţii asigurărilor de sănătate pentru persoanele… [citeste mai departe]

Cât se țin sarmalele la cuptor, de fapt. Secretul ca să iasă aurii și fragede

Ca și caltaboșul, sarmalele sunt preparatele nelipsite de pe masa de Crăciun și Revelion. Fie că vorbim de zona Moldovei, Ardeal, sau zona de sud, toate gospodinele pregătesc sarmale. Da, așa e, dar știu toate gospodinele cât se țin sarmalele… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor: Nu e greu să găsești acel punct când Austria are nevoie de votul tău. Trebuie să existe simetrie

Președintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, spune că România trebuie să vină cu un răspuns politic la votul Austriei împotriva admiterii în Spațiul Schengen. El a dat ca exemplu,… [citeste mai departe]


Number of passengers at 'Stefan cel Mare' Airport in Suceava increases 70 pct against 2021

Publicat:
The number of passengers at the "Stefan cel Mare" Airport increased this year by 70pct, compared to 2021, reaching 715,405 from 729 flights, President of the (CJ) told a news conference, on Thursday.

Bode: We feel that Russia is about to enjoy yet another injustice done to Romania

20:15, 08.12.2022 - The minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, said on Thursday that the vote against Romania's accession to Schengen "is a vote against the EU as a whole" which will be enjoyed by "some non-EU actors". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romania-Schengen/Analyst Radu Magdin: When having rights, let us legitimately defend them

19:55, 08.12.2022 - The rejection of Romania's accession to Schengen should represent "a moment of awakening" for our country, urging an "intelligent policy", which implies "being dignified" and, when we have rights, defending them "legitimately", the foreign policy analyst Radu Magdin told AGERPRES, on Thursday.…

Constitution Day/ President Iohannis: Fundamental Law - most important weapon we have against totalitarianism, populism

10:50, 08.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Thursday a message on Romania's Constitution Day, in which he underscores that the Fundamental Law "is the most important weapon we have against any form of totalitarianism, intolerance, discrimination and populism." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

PM Ciuca meets President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C.

20:05, 21.11.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Monday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C., according to a Government press release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Online stores report 1.5pct revenues increases on Black Friday (agency)

16:10, 17.11.2022 - Online stores recorded, on Black Friday, revenues worth almost 21 million EUR, increasing by 1.5pct compared to the same period last year, according to the data published on Thursday by one of the largest online marketing agencies of Romania. told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

PSD's Ciolacu: I am firmly convinced that in 2024 President of Romania will be leftist

22:15, 03.11.2022 - The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday, in Targoviste, that he is "firmly convinced" that in 2024 a leftist president will be elected. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Cartel Alfa trade unionists protesting against pauperization, in Victoriei Square, Revolution Square

10:16, 20.10.2022 - Trade unionists from the CNS Cartel Alfa Confederation are protesting on Thursday, starting at 11:30 a.m. in Victory Square, and later, from 2:00 p.m., in Revolution Square, demanding to "stop the pauperization of the population", informs the confederation, in a press release, told Agerpres.…

Romania's national plan against cancer to provide necessary tools for prevention, treatment

15:00, 06.10.2022 - Romania's national plan against cancer will provide the necessary tools for prevention and treatment, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday at consultations with patients with oncological disorders organised as part of the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, told Agerpres. Fii…


