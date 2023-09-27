Not enough reaction to systematically broken laws and institutions that do not work (Bucharest mayor)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Over 80,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, of which approximately 9,500 were UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 80,113 people, of which 9,551 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through the border points, told Agerpres. According to…

- The Romanian government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges,…

- Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session downThe Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session down on all indices, with turnover at RON 7.6 million (EUR 1.5 million), 45 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres. The main BET index, which shows the evolution…

- The draft law on fiscal budgetary measures to ensure Romania's long-term financial sustainability was published Tuesday by the Finance Ministry.The said piece of legislation introduces, starting next year, a minimum tax of 1% on turnover for companies with a turnover of over 50 million euros and…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Tuesday, 114,580 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 11,027 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 269,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday, according to Reuters. PERN said there was no indication a third party…

- The Bucharest stock market closed mixed on Friday, with trades amounting to 34.59 million RON (6.98 million euros).The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 0.17 percent to 13,111.25 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares…

- Romania has a non-recyclability rate of 89%, which means we have the highest resource mortality rate in Europe, Constantin Damov, president of the Coalition for the Circular Economy and the Green Group, said on Tuesday."The non-recyclability rate in Romania stands today at 89% - that means we have…