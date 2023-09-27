Not enough reaction to systematically broken laws and institutions that do not work (Bucharest mayor)

Stiri Recomandate

Restricții de circulație pentru demolarea turnului de la Azomureș

Restricții de circulație pentru operațiunea de demolare a turnului de răcire Azomureș (culoare albastră în partea de sus), valabile în exteriorul platformei.Joi, 28 septembrie 2023, pentru derularea în siguranță a operațiunlor tehnice de demolare, Comitetul Local… [citeste mai departe]

Naționalizarea pensiilor private, cuiul lui Pepelea în coaliție. Cine a „strecurat”, de fapt, amendamentul despre Pilonul 2 în pachetul de măsuri fiscale

Marcel Boloş a explicat că a aflat marţi despre introducerea amendamentului… [citeste mai departe]

Seri electronice la HEI – House of European Institutes din Timișoara

Unde se oprește omul și unde începe universul digital? Două performance-uri audiovizuale non-verbale excepționale S ECTI VE – [hol’-os] conduc într-un mod original spectatorul într-un foarte posibil viitor apropiat al comunicării interumane, dar și între oameni… [citeste mai departe]

Concordia Humanitarian Organization: Day care centres cover only 30% of social needs, locally

Concordia Humanitarian Organization: Day care centres cover only 30% of social needs, locallyDay care centres for children at the local level only cover 30% of social needs, say the representatives of the Concordia… [citeste mai departe]

Ce s-a ales de averea moștenită de Oana Zăvoranu de la mama ei. Câți bani mai are vedeta

Oana Zăvoranu este una dintre cele mai controversate vedete din România. A dus mereu o viață de lux și i-a plăcut să trăiască pe picior mare, vis la care a participat și regretata ei mamă. Ce s-a întâmplat, însă, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Socialiștii europeni îl felicită pe Marcel Ciolacu pentru pachetul de măsuri fiscale: „Susținem pe deplin decizia”

Socialiștii europeni au salutat miercuri măsurile fiscale asumate de Executivul condus de către Marcel Ciolacu, liderul PSD. I-au transmis premierului român… [citeste mai departe]

Raiduri de amploare ale poliției germane după ce rețeaua nazistă Artgemeinschaft a fost interzisă pentru ”îndoctrinarea copiilor”

Poliția germană efectuează raiduri uriașe, după ce rețeaua Artgemeinschaft ”profund rasistă și antisemită” a fost interzisă… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Incendiu uriaș în staţia CFR Bucureşti Basarab

CFR Călători informează că nu a fost găsită nicio persoană rănită în urma incendiului produs miercuri la două vagoane dezafectate din staţia Bucureşti Basarab. “Conform procedurilor aferente unor asemenea situaţii, a fost avizat Serviciul de urgenţă 112, iar echipele de intervenţie specială… [citeste mai departe]

Germania interzice o nouă grupare neonazistă

Autoritățile germane au efectuat miercuri zeci de percheziții în întreaga țară, după ce ministrul de interne Nancy Faeser a interzis un grup de extremă-dreapta acuzat de răspândirea ideologiei naziste, transmite Reuters. Sediul central al grupului, numit „Artgemeinschaft”, a fost percheziționat la primele ore… [citeste mai departe]

Românii își pierd o zi de concediu la cozi, la ghișeele statului, spune un oficial din Ministerul Digitalizării. Care e „soluția ideală” în opinia lui

În România, șapte din zece persoane folosesc o zi din concediu pentru a sta… [citeste mai departe]


Not enough reaction to systematically broken laws and institutions that do not work (Bucharest mayor)

Publicat:
general mayor, , says that there is not a "sufficient amount of reaction" to what is happening in Romania, regarding the laws "systematically" violated and the institutions that do not work.

The clarifications were made in the context in which the mayor participated on Tuesday evening in the , which awarded its winners during a festivity held at the , agerpres reports. "I congratulate the winners and thank all the representatives of civil society who got involved, reacted and react promptly to the authorities' slippages. However, I…

