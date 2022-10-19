Stiri Recomandate

New Delhi - Frankfurt plane lands on Henri Coanda, after passenger suffered heart attack

Publicat:
New Delhi - Frankfurt plane lands on Henri Coanda, after passenger suffered heart attack

A Lufthansa airliner's plane, which was flying on the (India) - Frankfurt (Germany) route, landed on Wednesday morning at Bucharest's 'l Airport after a passenger suffered a heart attack, informs the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), told Agerpres.

