New Delhi - Frankfurt plane lands on Henri Coanda, after passenger suffered heart attack

The Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws finalised, on Wednesday, the debate on the judicial organization draft law and the amendments submitted by the senators.

Right Force Party Chairman, MP Ludovic Orban, announced on Wednesday he was going to sue the Government for the failure to organise elections in over 40 localities, thus defying the law and democracy, the citizens' right to elect their mayor.

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that Russian anti-virus software is a danger to public IT systems and the government will adopt a bill prohibiting the purchase of such products.

Entrepreneurs seeking to get up to 200,000 lei in funding have nine more days to sign up, exclusively online, for the Start-Up Nation 2022 programme, according to a press statement released by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, four years after the 10 August 2018 protests, that those guilty of excess or abuse in exercising their duties must be held accountable, in accordance with the legal provisions.

As many as 24 migrants from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal have tried to cross the border illegally in Hungary in the last 24 hours, having been discovered in three lorries with goods bound for Germany.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) took over on Wednesday from the Ministry of Internal Affairs the one-year chairmanship of the National Commission on International Humanitarian Law (CNDIU).

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the uptake rTE of European funds related to the financial year 2014 - 2020 reached by Romania is 64.5%, at an equal level with Germany and very close to France (65%).