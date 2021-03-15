MARCH 15 IN HISTORY

Stiri Recomandate

Astăzi a început Postul Sfintelor Paști - Sărbătoare mare în 15 martie

Postul Sfintelor Pasti incepe anul acesta pe 15 martie. Acest post, fiind cel mai lung si cel mai aspru din posturile de durata intalnite in Biserica Ortodoxa, este cunoscut si sub denumirea de Postul Mare. Tinand seama ca el aminteste si de postul… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Cîțu reîncălzește “ciorba” lui Boc a interzicerii cumulului pensiei cu salariul la stat, desființată de CCR în 2009

Megaproiectul legislativ anunțat, la finalul săptămânii trecute, de Ministerul Muncii, susținut de premierul Florin Cîțu, cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Polițistul local Berinde, filmat când primea bani de la Lucian Boncu, prin intermediul interlopului Gheța

Alin Berinde, zis ”Ciochi”, angajat la Poliția Locală Timișoara din 2016 și practicant de jiu jitsu brazilian, apare în înregistrările video făcute de DIICOT în apartamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce să înțelegem din disputa dintre domnii Liiceanu și Dinescu? Vorbesc despre ei, nu despre lume și actualitate

Să încercăm să privim scandalul Liiceanu-Dinescu nu în sine, ci prin ceea ce nu spune – prin sensul ascuns al poveștii. Despre ce este acest scandal? Cei mai tineri, sub… [citeste mai departe]

România: Noua listă a țărilor pentru care se impune carantina la intrarea în țară

BUCUREȘTI, 15 mart – Sputnik. O nouă Hotărârea a fost adoptată aseară de Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgență din România: este vorba de HOTĂRÂREA nr. 17 din 14.03.2021, privind aprobarea listei țărilor/zonelor/teritoriilor… [citeste mai departe]

Allview își pregăteşte listarea la Bursa de la Bucureşti

Compania Visual Fan din Braşov, care comercializează tablete şi telefoane mobile sub marca Allview își pregăteşte listarea la Bursa de la Bucureşti printr-un plasament privat de acţiuni, notează Mediafax. Potrivit unor surse ale ZF, Visual Fans lucrează cu societatea de brokeraj… [citeste mai departe]

Lege controversată depusă de Florin Roman: Liberalul spune că nu vrea să îndulcească pedeapsa pentru comercianții care vând țigări minorilor

Deputatul PNL Florin Roman își va schimba o inițiativă de lege despre comercializarea țigărilor care… [citeste mai departe]

4 coafuri ideale pentru vreme ploioasă

Ploaia, în general, umezeala din aer ne strică părul și uneori nici fixativul nu poate face față, indiferent cât de mult ar încerca să ne țină eforturile sub control. De aceea, cea mai bună alegere pe care o putem face este să ne exploatăm părul sub forma lui naturală, să... The post 4 coafuri ideale pentru vreme ploioasă… [citeste mai departe]

Crește valoarea leului față de Euro: Ce se întâmplî cu dolarul

CHIȘINĂU, 15 mart - Sputnik. Valoarea leului moldovenesc față de valuta europeană crește la acest început de săptămână. Leul pierde însă teren în raport cu dolarul american. La cursul stabilit de Banca Națională pentru 15 martie, dolarul american costă 17.74 de lei,… [citeste mai departe]

Listele de așteptare pe județe pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID-19

Listele de așteptare pe județe pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID-19     Foto: facebook/Ro Vaccinare. Campania națională de imunizare anti-COVID intră astăzi în acea de-a treia etapă și vor deveni disponibile listele de așteptare pentru programarea… [citeste mai departe]


MARCH 15 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
Orthodox feast: 's fast kicks off

1831 - Birth of , prose writer, playwright and publicist. (d. July 17, 1882)

1876 - Timpul / (Time) newspaper is released in Bucharest, the 's press body, where authors , and I. L. Caragiale used to publish

1915 - Birth of zoologist and biologist , member of the . (d. March 1, 2011)

1940 - Death of philosopher, logician, mathematician, professor and journalist (b. June 4, 1890)

1942 - Death of writer Vasile Demetrius…

