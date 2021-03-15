MARCH 15 IN HISTORY

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- 1834 - Birth of poet and publicist Zaharia Boiu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academic Society. (d. November 6, 1903) 1882 - Birth of politician and diplomat Nicolae Titulescu, an illustrious figure of the inter-war period in Romania. (d. March 17, 1941) 1895 - Birth of pedagogue…

- 1901 - Birth of engineer Tudor Tanasescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. August 7, 1961) 1905 - Birth of poet, playwright and essayist Radu Gyr (Radu Demetrescu). (d. April 29, 1975) 1929 - Birth of painter Constantin Blendea. (d. January 22, 2012) 1932 -…

- 1826 - Birth of bishop, historian and scholar Nicolae (Neagoe) Popea, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society and member of the Romanian Academy (d. 26 July 1908) 1836 - Birth of bishop Iosif (Ioan) Goldis, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 23 March 1902) 1866…

- 1849 - A Romanian delegation headed by Metropolitan Andrei Saguna presents general petition of Romanian leaders of Transylvania, Banat and Bucovina asking Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria to recognize the Romanian nation. 1856 - Congress of Paris to conclude the Crimean War (1853-1856) begins…

- Orthodox holiday: St. Holy Martyr Haralambie; St. Martyr Valentina 1388 - First mention of the fortress-city of Suceava as capital of the feudal state of Moldova 1815 - Birth of jurist, politician Constantin Bosianu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 21 March 1882) 1836…

- 1395 - First documentary mention of the Fortress of Neamt 1870 - Lawyer and politician Emanuil Gojdu dies in Budapest; he was a promoter of the rights of Romanians in Transylvania and Hungary (b. Feb. 9, 1802) 1890 - Premiere of I.L. Caragiale's drama 'Napasta' (The Misfortune) at the…

- Orthodox feast: Presentation of Jesus in the Temple 1365 - Ludovic I of Hungary rewards Balc, son of Sas, Moldovan ruler ousted by Bogdan I (1359-1365) with his domain in Maramures. 1600 - Michael the Brave addresses Pope Clement VII in Alba Iulia asking for help against the Ottomans.…

- 1863 - Birth of Ion Gorun, writer, poet and translator (d. March 30, 1928) 1894 - Death of poet Ion Pincio-Paun (birth name: Ion Paun), a postmortem member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 17, 1868) 1904 - Birth of historian Vasile Maciu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy…