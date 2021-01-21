Lower House Deputy Speaker calls on politicians to battle vaccine misinformation, distrust in gov't vaccine plan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania, by belonging to the European Union, has access to the anti-COVID vaccine among the first countries in the world, and the immunization process "works" and will improve every day, so that whoever wants may have access to it, Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu said on Wednesday, according to…

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, on Tuesday stated that he made the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to send a message to the Romanians that there is no risk to take the vaccine and it is the only way to return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.…

- The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Friday announced that the family doctors will be paid at least 30 lei for each patient they schedule for the anti-COVID vaccination, with those who do take the vaccine to also be monitored by the family doctor further on. "We have established a form of…

- The COVID vaccine is safe, efficient, and represents "the only chance" to return to normalcy, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday during an online event organized by the Romanian College of Physicians. "We can only win the war by vaccination. I think this was quite obvious for everyone…

- Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday, on Digi 24 private television broadcaster, that the first 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine that will arrive in the country will be sent to the infectious diseases departments for the immunization of the medical staff. The minister reiterated…

- National chairman of the Peoples' Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac says Sunday's vote is "patriotic actions," urging Romanians to exercise this constitutional right "with confidence" thinking about the country's future. "The vote cast today is patriotic action. I would very much like you to…

- Health Minister Nelu Tataru said the vaccine against the novel coronavirus will be "seasonal", as will the flu vaccine. He assessed a second booster dose would be given at 28 days. "It is made with booster at 28 days (vaccine against the novel coronavirus, ed. n.). Same, seasonally,…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he would hold a meeting with the defence, health and interior ministers on Monday to clarify issues related to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as a matter of national security, according to AGERPRES. "In the matter of vaccination, in my opinion,…