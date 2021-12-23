Stiri Recomandate

Peste 70 de copii din familii nevoiaşe au primit daruri de Crăciun de la poliţişti

Peste 70 de copii din 30 de familii nevoiaşe din judeţul Olt au primit daruri de Crăciun din partea poliţiştilor de la Inspectoratul Judeţean de Poliţie (IPJ) Olt, care au donat bani şi au cumpărat produse alimentare, dulciuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea de Justiţie a UE neagă suveranitatea statelor membre

Curtea de Justiție a UE (CJUE) a adoptat o decizie prin care permite oricărui judecător, de la nivel de judecătorie până la nivelul Înaltei Curți de Casație și Justiție, să nu țină seama de deciziile Curții Constituționale (CCR), respectiv ale instanțelor naționale de contencios… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, către cei de la USR: BIG DISLIKE- ca să înțelegeți mesajul!

Președintele PSD și al Camerei Deputațior, Marcel Ciolacu, susține că Legea Bugetului pentru anul 2022 este instrumentul prin care va fi oprită prăbușirea economiei, iar acelor de la USR, care au anunțat că vor contesta la CCR le transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Dacia, lider de vânzări în Franța pe segmentul persoane fizice

În 2021, Dacia a vândut în Franța aproape 100.000 de mașini noi clienților particulari, depășind pentru prima dată atât Renault, cât și Peugeot, scrie BFM Business, citat de Mediafax. Dacia este liderul vânzărilor către particulari în acest an, cu 99.698 de vehicule vândute… [citeste mai departe]

Cercetător UBB, autor al unui important studiu despre riscul de cancer la animale

Un cercetător din cadrul Facultății de Biologie și Geologie a Universității Babeș-Bolyai din Cluj-Napoca (UBB) este autorul principal al unui articol apărut recent în unul dintre cele mai prestigioase jurnale academice la nivel mondial. [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie să faci dacă ai fost blocat pe nedrept pe Facebook și Instagram

Cum poți scăpa de suspendarea contului de Facebook sau Instagram, atunci când nu ai cum și nici pe cine să convingi că nu ai greșit cu nimic? Se pare că există o soluție la îndemnână, cu toate că nu este chiar atât de „umană” cum s-ar putea aștepta… [citeste mai departe]

Angela Gheorghiu regretă întâlnirea

Într-o postare pe Facebook, ministrul Culturii, Lucian Romașcanu, a făcut publică o fotografie în care este surprins împreună cu Angela Gheorghiu. Artista a reacționat imediat:” Regret întâlnirea! Voi uita acest moment pentru totdeauna. Fotografiile vor fi șterse imediat. vă rog “ The post Angela Gheorghiu regretă întâlnirea… [citeste mai departe]

Principalul suspect în dubla crimă de la Iaşi a fost arestat preventiv pentru 30 de zile

Principalul suspect în dubla crimă de la Iaşi a fost arestat astăzi preventiv pentru 30 de zile. Magistraţii Curţii de Apel din Iaşi au aprobat cererea procurorilor, după ce l-au audiat mai bine de două ore şi jumătate… [citeste mai departe]

Samsung prezintă primele SSD-uri pe interfață PCIe 5.0

Samsung a dat publicității câteva informații despre un viitor SSD pe interfață PCIe 5.0. Campania de teasing este demarată cu puțin timp înainte de deschiderea CES 2022 și oferă specificații incredibile pentru vitezele de citire/scriere. SSD-ul Samsung PM1743 poate atinge viteze de scriere/citire… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE: PSD și PNL nu s-au pus de acord, guvernul ar putea renunța la CERTIFICATUL VERDE

În aceste condiții, șansele ca de la începutul anului viitor să fie funcționale reglementările privind așa-numitul certificat verde sunt foarte mici, potrivit Realitatea Plus.Schimbarea de atitudine vine după ce, la întâlnirea… [citeste mai departe]


Lilibet, fiica prinţului Harry, îşi face debutul public în fotografia pentru felicitarea de Crăciun

Publicat:

Lilibet, fiica printului Harry si a lui Meghan Markle, nascuta în luna iunie, îsi face debutul public în fotografia pentru felicitarea de Craciun.

Ducele si ducesa de Sussex au prezentat prima fotografie cu fiica lor, Lilibet, cu ocazia sarbatorilor si au inclus-o în felicitarea trimisa prin fundatia lor, Archewell, relateaza News.ro.

În imaginea realizata în California, unde este stabilita familia, apare si primul copil al cuplului, Archie, în vârsta de doi ani.

Fotografia a fost realizata vara aceasta de în…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe hotnews.ro…  

Sursa articol: hotnews.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Mesajul SUA de 1 decembrie: Ne mandrim sa fim alaturi, in calitate de aliați NATO

10:55, 01.12.2021 - Secretarul Departamentului de Stat al SUA, Antony J. Blinken, a transmis un mesaj, cu ocazia Zilei Naționale a Romaniei, in care ureaza „La mulți ani poporului roman”. „Ne mandrim sa fim alaturi de Romania, in calitate de aliați NATO”, mai arata mesajul. „In numele Statelor Unite ale Americii, felicit…

As many as 55,328 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours, 12,816 as first-time recipients

19:45, 29.11.2021 - As many as 55,328 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday. As many as 12,816 people were given the first shot,…

As many as 66,539 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 17,497 as first-time recipients

18:05, 23.11.2021 - As many as 66,539 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 17,497 people were given the first shot,…

82,151 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, including 25,289 with first dose

18:26, 11.11.2021 - As many as 82,161 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 25,289 which represent the first dose, 33,612 - the second dose and 23,250 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV)…

As many as 69,900 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 28,612 as first-time recipients

20:15, 08.11.2021 - As many as 69,900 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 28,612 were given the first shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. According…

As many as 126,492 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 90,950 as first-time recipients

19:41, 28.10.2021 - As many as 126,492 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 90,950 people were given the first shot,…

Mama lui Snoop Dogg a murit la 70 de ani. Mesajul rapperului: „Doamne, mi-ai dat un inger pe post de mama”

11:36, 25.10.2021 - Snoop Dogg a anunțat printr-un mesaj postat pe rețelele de socializare ca mama lui, Beverly Tate, a murit la varsta de 70 de ani. Rapperul a facut și cateva declarații pe Instagram despre femeia care i-a dat viața.Chiar la miezul nopții, Snoop Dogg a postat in mediul online o imagine alaturi de Beverly…


