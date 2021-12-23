Lilibet, fiica prinţului Harry, îşi face debutul public în fotografia pentru felicitarea de CrăciunPublicat:
Lilibet, fiica printului Harry si a lui Meghan Markle, nascuta în luna iunie, îsi face debutul public în fotografia pentru felicitarea de Craciun.
Ducele si ducesa de Sussex au prezentat prima fotografie cu fiica lor, Lilibet, cu ocazia sarbatorilor si au inclus-o în felicitarea trimisa prin fundatia lor, Archewell, relateaza News.ro.
În imaginea realizata în California, unde este stabilita familia, apare si primul copil al cuplului, Archie, în vârsta de doi ani.
Fotografia a fost realizata vara aceasta de Alexi Lubormirski în…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe hotnews.ro…
Sursa articol: hotnews.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Mesajul SUA de 1 decembrie: Ne mandrim sa fim alaturi, in calitate de aliați NATO
10:55, 01.12.2021 - Secretarul Departamentului de Stat al SUA, Antony J. Blinken, a transmis un mesaj, cu ocazia Zilei Naționale a Romaniei, in care ureaza „La mulți ani poporului roman”. „Ne mandrim sa fim alaturi de Romania, in calitate de aliați NATO”, mai arata mesajul. „In numele Statelor Unite ale Americii, felicit…
As many as 55,328 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours, 12,816 as first-time recipients
19:45, 29.11.2021 - As many as 55,328 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday. As many as 12,816 people were given the first shot,…
As many as 66,539 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 17,497 as first-time recipients
18:05, 23.11.2021 - As many as 66,539 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 17,497 people were given the first shot,…
82,151 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, including 25,289 with first dose
18:26, 11.11.2021 - As many as 82,161 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 25,289 which represent the first dose, 33,612 - the second dose and 23,250 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV)…
As many as 69,900 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 28,612 as first-time recipients
20:15, 08.11.2021 - As many as 69,900 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 28,612 were given the first shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. According…
As many as 126,492 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 90,950 as first-time recipients
19:41, 28.10.2021 - As many as 126,492 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 90,950 people were given the first shot,…
Mama lui Snoop Dogg a murit la 70 de ani. Mesajul rapperului: „Doamne, mi-ai dat un inger pe post de mama”
11:36, 25.10.2021 - Snoop Dogg a anunțat printr-un mesaj postat pe rețelele de socializare ca mama lui, Beverly Tate, a murit la varsta de 70 de ani. Rapperul a facut și cateva declarații pe Instagram despre femeia care i-a dat viața.Chiar la miezul nopții, Snoop Dogg a postat in mediul online o imagine alaturi de Beverly…