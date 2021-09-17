Iulia Matei (MAE): Romanian workers in Austrian healthcare system must have best conditions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that Romania is getting involved, alongside its partners, in reducing as much as possible "the effects in terms of security" of the recent developments in Afghanistan. "In what concerns the recent developments in Afghanistan, we are getting involved,…

- Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that a coordinated European action is a priority in order to achieve evacuating Afghani citizens who have ties with the EU states and European citizens stuck in Afghanistan, informing that Romania managed to evacuate all Romanian citizens (49) who expressed…

- The cereal production has surpassed, until now, 15 million tons, wheat and barley registering record-numbers this year, of 11.4 million tons, 1.9 million tons, respectively, the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, adding that "the Ministry and minister have no merit for these large productions".…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

- A representative delegation of the leaders of the Romanian minority in Ukraine had a round of consultations, on Thursday, in Bucharest, with the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, Dan Neculaescu, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). During the consultations, shows…

- The German authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the Federal Republic of Germany in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that, starting on Sunday, all persons at least 12 years old must present, at the entrance on the territory of this country, the proof of vaccination against…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday stated that vaccination is the only solution in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and that he was certain the Ministry of Health will be prepared for a fourth wave of the pandemic. "I said very clearly while we were still in the third wave and towards the end…

- "Today is an extremely important day for the future of education in our country. We move forward together decisively towards the implementation of the Educated Romania project. I thank you for the collaboration until now and I am convinced that you will submit all efforts so that we change the Romanian…