Iulia Matei (MAE): Romanian workers in Austrian healthcare system must have best conditions

Iulia Matei (MAE): Romanian workers in Austrian healthcare system must have best conditionsPublicat:
Romanian workers in the Austrian healthcare system must benefit from the best conditions, stated, on Friday, the State Secretary for European Affairs with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Iulia Matei, in a joint statement with the Austrian Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution, Karoline Edtstadler, agerpres reports. "We discussed also about the field of social affairs, where I brought to the attention of Ms. Minister Edtstadler the situation the healthcare staff in Austria is still facing, requesting Ms. Minister we cooperate closely to regulate the legal status of the healthcare…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
RADR2021/Iohannis: Romania is getting involved alongside its partners to reduce effects of recent developments in Afghanistan
15:45, 07.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that Romania is getting involved, alongside its partners, in reducing as much as possible "the effects in terms of security" of the recent developments in Afghanistan. "In what concerns the recent developments in Afghanistan, we are getting involved,…
ForMin Aurescu: Coordinated European action to resolving evacuation of Afghani collaborators, Europeans stuck in Afghanistan
19:05, 03.09.2021 - Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that a coordinated European action is a priority in order to achieve evacuating Afghani citizens who have ties with the EU states and European citizens stuck in Afghanistan, informing that Romania managed to evacuate all Romanian citizens (49) who expressed…
Oros: Cereal production surpasses 15 million tons, with no merit from Ministry, minister
11:45, 25.08.2021 - The cereal production has surpassed, until now, 15 million tons, wheat and barley registering record-numbers this year, of 11.4 million tons, 1.9 million tons, respectively, the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, adding that "the Ministry and minister have no merit for these large productions".…
Romanian government approves E150mln World Bank loan for the health sector
17:50, 20.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…
MAE: Consultations in Bucharest with leaders of Romanian minority in Ukraine on mother-tongue education
15:46, 12.08.2021 - A representative delegation of the leaders of the Romanian minority in Ukraine had a round of consultations, on Thursday, in Bucharest, with the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, Dan Neculaescu, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). During the consultations, shows…
MAE:Conditions for entry in Germany revised, in the context of COVID-19 pandemic
18:56, 01.08.2021 - The German authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the Federal Republic of Germany in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that, starting on Sunday, all persons at least 12 years old must present, at the entrance on the territory of this country, the proof of vaccination against…
PM Citu: I'm sure Ministry of Health will be prepared for 4th wave of pandemic; solution is vaccination
18:15, 14.07.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday stated that vaccination is the only solution in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and that he was certain the Ministry of Health will be prepared for a fourth wave of the pandemic. "I said very clearly while we were still in the third wave and towards the end…
Iohannis: Educational system reform mandatory
14:05, 14.07.2021 - "Today is an extremely important day for the future of education in our country. We move forward together decisively towards the implementation of the Educated Romania project. I thank you for the collaboration until now and I am convinced that you will submit all efforts so that we change the Romanian…