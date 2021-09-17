Iulia Matei (MAE): Romanian workers in Austrian healthcare system must have best conditions

Stiri Recomandate

Revelația ministrului Muncii: „Serviciile sociale din mediul rural sunt praf!”

După nouă luni de când e ministru al Muncii și după mai mult de un an în care a fost viceprim-ministru, Raluca Turcan are revelația că serviciile sociale din mediul rural nu există iar acolo unde apar, „sunt praf”. Ministrul Muncii, Raluca… [citeste mai departe]

Răsturnare de situație: Șefa Comisiei Europene vine în România după Congresul PNL

Preşedintele Comisiei Europene Ursula von der Leyen vine la Bucureşti pentru semnarea PNRR, în 27 septembrie, conform anunţului făcut vineri de Dana Spinanţ, purtător de cuvânt adjunct al Comisiei. Informaţii iniţiale indicau… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în Sectorul 1: PSD acuză USR, PNL şi PMP că refuză verificarea achiziţiilor făcute de Clotilde Armand în starea de alertă

Consilierii locali USR, PNL şi PMP din Sectorul 1 refuză verificarea achiziţiilor făcute de Clotilde Armand în starea de alertă,… [citeste mai departe]

Unde lucrează și câți bani câștigă mama Biancăi Drăgușanu, de când s-a mutat în București?

Ce job are mama Biancăi Drăgușanu în București. Mama Biancăi Drăgușanu, Madi Dragoș, s-a mutat din orașul natal Călan, județul Hunedoara, în Capitală. Cu siguranță, femeia și-a dorit să fie mai… [citeste mai departe]

S-a deschis Toscana Kebab&Shaorma

Toscana Buzău, afacerea fraților Cornel și Florin Grigore, a deschis recent o unitate de fast-food în care se prepară unele dintre cele mai delicioase produse fast-food. Shaorma și kebab, specialitățile restaurantului, sunt diferite de toate celelalte produse de pe piață, iar asta pentru că bucătarii de aici au un truc. ???? Dacă în… [citeste mai departe]

Şase vaccinări fictive, depistate la un centru de vaccinare din Slobozia

Anchetatorii au deschis dosar penal pe numele unui registrator din centrul de vaccinare de la Slobozia, judeţul Ialomiţa. El ar fi înscris în sistem mai multe persoane care nu au fost, de fapt, vaccinate, informează Digi24 . Bărbatul este cercetat acum… [citeste mai departe]

Conferință pe teme istorice și militare, cu participare internațională, la Buzău : „O nouă Europă Centrală – 100 de ani de la crearea primului sistem defensiv regional”, în 22 și 23 septembrie

În… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Protest al șoferilor de camioane, între Sebeș și Veștem, din cauza impozitării diurnelor. Se circulă cu viteză redusă

VIDEO: Protest al șoferilor de camioane, între Sebeș și Veștem, din cauza impozitării diurnelor. Se circulă cu viteză redusă Protest al… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul făcut de Dan Bittman despre trupa Holograf. „Nu mai am cântări. Cred că oamenilor le e frică de mine”

Trupa Holograf este una dintre cele mai iubite trupe din România, însă a fost grav afectată de pandemie. Solistul Dan Bittman a făcut dezvăluiri neașteptate despre… [citeste mai departe]

Focar de Covid la secția de Medicină Internă a spitalului din Vatra Dornei

Mai multe cadre medicale și pacienți din secția de Medicină Internă a Spitalului Municipal Vatra Dornei au fost confirmați cu Covid-19. Potrivit informațiilor noastre, este vorba despre patru asistente medicale, patru infirmiere, două doctorițe și… [citeste mai departe]


Iulia Matei (MAE): Romanian workers in Austrian healthcare system must have best conditions

Publicat:
Romanian workers in the Austrian healthcare system must benefit from the best conditions, stated, on Friday, the for with the Ministry of (MAE), , in a joint statement with the for the EU and Constitution, , agerpres reports. "We discussed also about the field of social affairs, where I brought to the attention of Ms. the situation the healthcare staff in Austria is still facing, requesting Ms. Minister we cooperate closely to regulate the legal status of the healthcare

