Iohannis: We cannot function in 21st century with national security laws made during '91 - '92

Iohannis: We cannot function in 21st century with national security laws made during '91 - '92Publicat:
President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that "it is clear that we cannot function in the 21st century with national security laws made in '91-'92.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.
Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Klaus Iohannis: Government is working well
21:00, 05.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that the Executive is working well, and Cabinet members "have done their job well, were involved and solved many issues". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Iohannis: We do not have a plan to enter into an austerity process
19:11, 05.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there is currently no "plan" for Romania to enter an "austerity process". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…
Military taking part in Invictus Games The Hague, decorated by president Iohannis
18:55, 21.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Tuesday for decorating several military that took part in the Invictus Games The Hague 2022, a press release sent by the Presidential Administration informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
FOTO - Romania: President Klaus Iohannis, King of Belgium discuss security situation in the region, measures to help Ukrainian refugees
21:50, 17.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis received the King of Belgium, Philippe, on Friday, at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
Iohannis: We cannot explain to population that we do not increase salaries or pensions now, so as not to increase inflation
15:51, 07.06.2022 - The government is doing its job as best it can, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, noting that he would have liked the experts to give advice before the crisis, not after its onset. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
President Klaus Iohannis, European Council President Charles Michel telephone conversation on European Council meeting
13:50, 26.05.2022 - resident Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, on the main topics on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council to take place Monday and Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Parliament adopts drafts on setting up national security, Europol's parliamentary control committees
15:20, 03.05.2022 - The joint plenary session of Parliament on Tuesday adopted draft decisions regarding the establishment of two committees, a standing joint one in the field of national security and a special one of specialized parliamentary control of Europol. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Iohannis: 'Military aid being sent to Ukraine by NATO'
20:40, 12.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that military aid in Ukraine is being sent by NATO. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…