Iohannis: We cannot function in 21st century with national security laws made during '91 - '92

Stiri Recomandate

Răzvan Marin a semnat cu Empoli

Răzvan Marin a semnat cu Empoli

Fotbalistul român Răzvan Marin, care a jucat în ultimii doi ani la Cagliari, retrogradată în sezonul trecut în Serie B, rămâne în Italia, la echipa de primă divizie Empoli, a anunţat marţi noul său club, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×… [citeste mai departe]

Spărgător „amator” condamnat după ce a încercat de 8 ori să jefuiască mai multe magazine din Cugir: Ce a reușit să fure

Spărgător „amator” condamnat după ce a încercat de 8 ori să jefuiască mai multe magazine din Cugir: Ce a reușit să fure

Spărgător „amator” condamnat după ce a încercat de 8 ori să jefuiască mai multe magazine din Cugir: Ce a reușit să fure Spărgător „amator”… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO O nouă modă: Cinematografele britanice le interzic adolescenţilor în costume elegante să vadă filmul Minions: The Rise of Gru

VIDEO O nouă modă: Cinematografele britanice le interzic adolescenţilor în costume elegante să vadă filmul Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mai multe cinematografe britanice au interzis accesul adolescenţilor care veneau îmbrăcaţi în costume elegante pentru a vedea… [citeste mai departe]

Boris Johnson i-a transmis lui Volodimir Zelenski că este încrezător că Ucraina îşi va recupera teritoriul ocupat de forţele ruse

Boris Johnson i-a transmis lui Volodimir Zelenski că este încrezător că Ucraina îşi va recupera teritoriul ocupat de forţele ruse

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson i-a transmis marţi preşedintelui ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski, în cursul unei convorbiri telefonice,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 200.000 de cazuri de COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, în Franța

Peste 200.000 de cazuri de COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, în Franța

Numărul cazurilor de COVID-19 în Franţa „urmează să depăşească lejer 200.000” în ultimele 24 de ore, a anunţat marţi ministrul francez al Sănătăţii, François Braun, cu prilejul unei audieri în Adunarea Naţională, informează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Buzoiancă rănită într-un accident produs pe DJ 203D. A intrat cu mașina într-un camion

Buzoiancă rănită într-un accident produs pe DJ 203D. A intrat cu mașina într-un camion

Articolul Buzoiancă rănită într-un accident produs pe DJ 203D. A intrat cu mașina într-un camion se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau . O tânără în vârstă de 29 de ani, din comuna Smeeni, a fost rănită într-un accident… [citeste mai departe]

(FOTO) Comemorare în Baza Aeriană Boboc. Omagiu pentru eroi

(FOTO) Comemorare în Baza Aeriană Boboc. Omagiu pentru eroi

Astăzi, la Baza Aeriană Boboc, a avut loc o ceremonie în memoria celor căzuți în urma a două tragedii produse pe 5 iulie în 2010, respectiv 2012.„Comemorăm 12 ani de la tragedia aviatică de pe aerodromul Tuzla, în care şi-au pierdut viaţa generalul de flotilă aeriană (pm) Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Summer Sale, la Iulius Town: promoţii de până la 70%, premii pe loc sau un voucher de vacanță în valoare de 2.500 de euro!

Summer Sale, la Iulius Town: promoţii de până la 70%, premii pe loc sau un voucher de vacanță în valoare de 2.500 de euro!

Ready to go”, verde lime, dungi colorate, talie joasă, decupaje sunt câteva dintre tendințele pe care casele de modă internaționale le-au pregătit… [citeste mai departe]

„Nu vezi aşa ceva în fiecare zi“: Reţea de proxenetism din care făceau parte şi românce, destructurată în Franţa

„Nu vezi aşa ceva în fiecare zi“: Reţea de proxenetism din care făceau parte şi românce, destructurată în Franţa

Doi antreprenori indieni, în vârstă de circa 30 de ani, sunt bănuiţi că se află la originea unui sistem de rezervare ascuns, care le permitea unor prostituate… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a dat foc pădurii Firiza din Maramureș ca să îi pună la muncă pe pompieri: „Să nu mai stea pe Tik Tok”

Un bărbat a dat foc pădurii Firiza din Maramureș ca să îi pună la muncă pe pompieri: „Să nu mai stea pe Tik Tok”

Supărat că pompierii stau degeabași petrec mult timp pe Tik-Tok, un bărbat din Maramureș a dat foc intenționat pădurii Firiza. Focul a mistuit 0,50 ha pădure… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Iohannis: We cannot function in 21st century with national security laws made during '91 - '92

Publicat:
Iohannis: We cannot function in 21st century with national security laws made during '91 - '92

said on Tuesday that "it is clear that we cannot function in the 21st century with national security laws made in '91-'92.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Klaus Iohannis: Government is working well

21:00, 05.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that the Executive is working well, and Cabinet members "have done their job well, were involved and solved many issues". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Iohannis: We do not have a plan to enter into an austerity process

19:11, 05.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there is currently no "plan" for Romania to enter an "austerity process". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

Military taking part in Invictus Games The Hague, decorated by president Iohannis

18:55, 21.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Tuesday for decorating several military that took part in the Invictus Games The Hague 2022, a press release sent by the Presidential Administration informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

FOTO - Romania: President Klaus Iohannis, King of Belgium discuss security situation in the region, measures to help Ukrainian refugees

21:50, 17.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis received the King of Belgium, Philippe, on Friday, at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Iohannis: We cannot explain to population that we do not increase salaries or pensions now, so as not to increase inflation

15:51, 07.06.2022 - The government is doing its job as best it can, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, noting that he would have liked the experts to give advice before the crisis, not after its onset. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

President Klaus Iohannis, European Council President Charles Michel telephone conversation on European Council meeting

13:50, 26.05.2022 - resident Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, on the main topics on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council to take place Monday and Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Parliament adopts drafts on setting up national security, Europol's parliamentary control committees

15:20, 03.05.2022 - The joint plenary session of Parliament on Tuesday adopted draft decisions regarding the establishment of two committees, a standing joint one in the field of national security and a special one of specialized parliamentary control of Europol. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Iohannis: 'Military aid being sent to Ukraine by NATO'

20:40, 12.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that military aid in Ukraine is being sent by NATO. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 06 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 19°C | 32°C
Iasi 16°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 27°C
Timisoara 16°C | 31°C
Constanta 20°C | 31°C
Brasov 15°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 iulie 2022
USD 4.8088
EUR 4.9449
CHF 4.977
GBP 5.7845
CAD 3.7184
XAU 278.664
JPY 3.5413
CNY 0.7171
AED 1.3092
AUD 3.2642
MDL 0.2473
BGN 2.5283

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec