Iohannis: We cannot function in 21st century with national security laws made during '91 - '92

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that the Executive is working well, and Cabinet members "have done their job well, were involved and solved many issues".

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there is currently no "plan" for Romania to enter an "austerity process".

President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Tuesday for decorating several military that took part in the Invictus Games The Hague 2022, a press release sent by the Presidential Administration informs.

President Klaus Iohannis received the King of Belgium, Philippe, on Friday, at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County.

The government is doing its job as best it can, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, noting that he would have liked the experts to give advice before the crisis, not after its onset.

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, on the main topics on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council to take place Monday and Tuesday.

The joint plenary session of Parliament on Tuesday adopted draft decisions regarding the establishment of two committees, a standing joint one in the field of national security and a special one of specialized parliamentary control of Europol.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that military aid in Ukraine is being sent by NATO.