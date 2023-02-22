Iohannis: Strengthening the allied position on the Eastern Flank is extremely important

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he is very pleased that the government coalition exists and that Romania is 'governed and stable', told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that Romania is willing to support the Republic of Moldova in any scenario, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the allied unity and solidarity are absolutely essential for Ukraine and they represented "the secret weapon" of the allied countries. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that Romania is an important producer of hydrocarbures in Europe at this moment and that our country intends to further strengthen this role by further developing the gas reserves in the Black Sea, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- he chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he is convinced that the current governing coalition can continue its activity even after the 2024 elections, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he would raise the topic of Romania's accession to the Schegen area in the European Council meeting. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he did not believe decoupling Romania from Bulgaria on the accession to the Schengen file was a good solution, adding that such an option would be a last resort solution. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid this year, particularly those regarding the Eastern Flank posture, must be implemented as soon as possible. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…