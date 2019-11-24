Iohannis: Normal Romania has won today; most categorical victory ever won against PSD

Iohannis: Normal Romania has won today; most categorical victory ever won against PSDPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis declared on Sunday evening, after the announcement of the exit-poll results, that this was the most categorical victory ever won against the Social Democratic Party (PSD).
He announced that he will be a president "fully involved" for Romania, showing that he will be the president of all Romanians, of both those who voted for him and of those who had another option.
"Romania has won today, dear Romanians. Modern Romania, European Romania, normal Romania has won today. The Romanians have been today's heroes. They showed up in impressive numbers to vote and…
