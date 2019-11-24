Iohannis: Normal Romania has won today; most categorical victory ever won against PSD

Stiri Recomandate

ALEGERI PREZIDENŢIALE 2019. Cătălin Rădulescu, la sediul PSD: 100% a fost fraudă în Diaspora!

ALEGERI PREZIDENŢIALE 2019. Cătălin Rădulescu, la sediul PSD: 100% a fost fraudă în Diaspora!

Deputatul PSD Cătălin Rădulescu a declarat duminică seara, la sosirea la sediul central al partidului, că în opinia au fost 100% fraude la votul în Diaspora. El a explicat că ritmul de vot din unele ore… [citeste mai departe]

REZULTATE Alegeri prezidențiale 2019 | Exit Poll: Iohannis 66,5%; Dăncilă 33,5%

REZULTATE Alegeri prezidențiale 2019 | Exit Poll: Iohannis 66,5%; Dăncilă 33,5%

Exit poll-ul realizat de IRES îl dă ca și câștigător detașat pe candidatul PNL, Klaus Iohannis. IRES: Iohannis 66,5%; Dăncilă 33,5% Peste 10 milioane de români au votat la alegerile prezidențiale. 924.000 de români au votat în diaspora.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu trei mașini la Coplean. O persoană a fost rănită FOTO

Accident cu trei mașini la Coplean. O persoană a fost rănită FOTO

Un accident rutier, soldat cu rănirea unei persoane, a avut loc vineri după-amiază, pe raza localității clujene Coplean.Din primele informații, în accident au fost implicate trei autoturisme. Potrivit IPJ Cluj, este vorba despre o coliziune față spate, cauzata de… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanţii secţiilor de votare din judeţul Cluj au primit bomboane anti-stres, anti-somn şi calmante

Reprezentanţii secţiilor de votare din judeţul Cluj au primit bomboane anti-stres, anti-somn şi calmante

Biroul Electoral Judeţean (BEJ) Cluj a pregătit bomboane anti-stres, anti-somn şi bomboane calmante membrilor secţiilor de votare care vor aduce sacii cu voturi. Este a doua iniţiativă… [citeste mai departe]

Transformarea lui Costas de la „Insula Iubirii”, la 2 ani de la terminarea filmărilor. Fostul concurent e plin de mușchi

Transformarea lui Costas de la „Insula Iubirii”, la 2 ani de la terminarea filmărilor. Fostul concurent e plin de mușchi

Costas de la Insula Iubirii este schimbat total, la doi ani de la încheierea filmărilor. Soțul Geaninei și-a surprins prietenii virtuali cu ultima imagine… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, prima declaraţie: Abia când vom trimite PSD în opoziţie vom câştiga războiul

Klaus Iohannis, prima declaraţie: Abia când vom trimite PSD în opoziţie vom câştiga războiul

Klaus Iohannis, declaraţii: România a câştigat. România normală a câştigat. Voi sunteţi eroii zilei de azi. Acesta este cel mai important câştig. O menţiune specială pentru românii din diaspora. Vă promit… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Caracal a aflat că a murit la secția de votare: certificatul de deces emis greșit era în Alba

O femeie din Caracal a aflat că a murit la secția de votare: certificatul de deces emis greșit era în Alba

O femeie din municipiul Caracal care a votat duminică la o secţie din localitate a aflat că în evidenţe figurează ca decedată în urma unei erori la întocmirea unui certificat de deces… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedia care a șocat Pro TV! Cum a fost ucisă actrița din Las Fierbinți

Tragedia care a șocat Pro TV! Cum a fost ucisă actrița din Las Fierbinți

Anastasia Cecati – în vârstă de 31 de ani – a fost ucisă, cu sânge rece, de propriul soț, Alexei Mitachi. Tragedia s-a petrecut pe data de 19 februarie 2018. Din declarațiile date de rudele vedetei, Anastasia nu mai locuia de ceva vreme cu soțul său,… [citeste mai departe]

PREZENȚA la VOT în ALBA, ora 21.00. A depășit primul tur al alegerilor prezidențiale din 2019. Situația din țară

PREZENȚA la VOT în ALBA, ora 21.00. A depășit primul tur al alegerilor prezidențiale din 2019. Situația din țară

Peste 170.000 de alegători au votat în județul Alba, la al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidențiale 2019. Prezența la vot a fost de 54,89%, mai mare față de cea din… [citeste mai departe]

PS Timotei Prahoveanul: O întrebare pe care fiecare creştin trebuie să şi-o adreseze zilnic

PS Timotei Prahoveanul: O întrebare pe care fiecare creştin trebuie să şi-o adreseze zilnic

Episcopul vicar al Arhiepiscopiei Bucureştilor a vorbit duminică celor prezenţi la slujba de la Patriarhie despre întrebarea pe care fiecare creştin trebuie să şi-o adreseze zilnic, basilica.ro.Preasfinţia Sa a… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis: Normal Romania has won today; most categorical victory ever won against PSD

Publicat:
Iohannis: Normal Romania has won today; most categorical victory ever won against PSD

declared on Sunday evening, after the announcement of the exit-poll results, that this was the most categorical victory ever won against the (PSD).

He announced that he will be a president "fully involved" for Romania, showing that he will be the president of all Romanians, of both those who voted for him and of those who had another option.

"Romania has won today, dear Romanians. , , has won today. have been today's heroes. They showed up in impressive numbers to vote and…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

#2019PresidentialElection/UPDATE/ Dancila: Today's vote helps us continue election campaign

22:58, 10.11.2019 - The vote cast on Sunday helps the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continue the election campaign and to demonstrate what it wants to do for Romanians, said the party's chairperson, Viorica Dancila, who, according to the exit polls, has qualified for the runoff of the presidential elections, after Klaus…

#2019PresidentialElection/UPDATE Iohannis: Victory! We have managed to defeat PSD more than ever in last 30 years

22:44, 10.11.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidential election Klaus Iohannis said, following the announcement of the exit polls, that Romanians have never voted so much and so clearly against the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and this means "a huge step" for Romania."Dear Romanians,…

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Victory! We have managed to defeat PSD more than ever in last 30 years

21:53, 10.11.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidential election Klaus Iohannis said, following the announcement of the exit polls, that Romanians have never voted so much and so clearly against the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and this means "a huge step" for Romania."Dear Romanian,…

#2019PresidentialElection/UPDATE CURS-Avangarde exit-poll: Kalus Iohannis - 39pct, Viorica Dancila - 22.5pct, Dan Barna - 16.4pct

21:53, 10.11.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate President Klaus Iohannis obtained 39 percent of the votes in Sunday's presidential elections, Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila - 22.5 percent, and USR PLUS candidate Dan Barna - 16.4 percent, according to the exit poll of the CURS…

Iohannis: The reason why Romania didn't manage yet to fully get rid of communism is called PSD

19:54, 03.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Sunday at the "Liberal women award excellency" Gala, organised by the Liberal Women Organisation and the National Liberal Party (PNL) Sibiu branch, that the reason why Romania didn't manage yet to fully get rid of communism is "called the PSD [the Social Democratic…

#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila:Those who vote for Orban Government should justify being part of programme against Romanians

17:45, 03.11.2019 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday in Marasesti that the MPs who vote on Monday for the investiture of the Orban Government should have to justify being part of a programme directed against the Romanians.  "I believe that those who…

Iohannis: Result regarding Laura Codruta Kovesi's candidacy - important victory for Romania

16:03, 19.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated that the vote in the COREPER regarding the candidacy of Laura Codruta Kovesi for the position of European head prosecutor represents an important victory for Romania, showing that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Government tried to block this candidacy.  "I hail…

PM Dancila: I will set up team focusing fight against human trafficking

14:58, 30.08.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila wants to set up "a team focusing fight against human trafficking," with people from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), civil society, personalities to be part of it.  The PSD leader reiterated on Friday the Caracal tragedy that has shaken Romania must never repeat. "We…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 25 noiembrie 2019
Bucuresti 6°C | 12°C
Iasi 2°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 12°C
Timisoara 2°C | 15°C
Constanta 10°C | 13°C
Brasov -1°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.11.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 386.170,80 16.733.628,96
II (5/6) 1 128.723,60 -
III (4/6) 202 637,24 -
IV (3/6) 5.181 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 17.146.506,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 noiembrie 2019
USD 4.316
EUR 4.7729
CHF 4.3412
GBP 5.558
CAD 3.2492
XAU 204.065
JPY 3.9764
CNY 0.613
AED 1.1751
AUD 2.9307
MDL 0.247
BGN 2.4404

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec