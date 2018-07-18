Iohannis-Dancila meeting ends after approximately 40 minutes

Stiri Recomandate

Întâlnire Iohannis - Dăncilă. Guvernul transmite că cei doi au discutat despre pregătirile României pentru preşedinţia Consiliului UE

Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a discutat, miercuri la Palatul Cotroceni, cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis despre stadiul pregătirilor… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru un vârstnic de 70 de ani care a furat doi miei. Polițiștii din Aiud i-au găsit în căruța unui tânăr care i-a cumpărat

Poliţiştii din Aiud au recuperat doi miei furaţi de la o stână de lângă Aiudul de Sus. Aceştia au fost găsiţi… [citeste mai departe]

Editia a 18-a a Programului de Internship lansata de KMG International. Elevi si studenti din Constanta participa la program

KMG International a lansat prin intermediul companiilor sale membre Programul de Internship 2018, iar 160 de elevi de liceu, studenti si masteranzi au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep. Veşti extraordinare pentru nr.1 WTA înainte de US Open

US Open va fi turneul unde se vor acorda cele mai mari premii din istoria tenisului, cei care vor triumfa vor lua cu un milion de euro mai mult faţă de French Open, acolo unde Simona Halep a încasat un cec de 2,2 milioane de euro după ce a cucerit trofeul. [citeste mai departe]

Ilegal! Un bârgăuan a folosit acelaşi aviz pentru a efectua mai multe transporturi de lemne. Ce i-au făcut poliţiştii

Un tânăr de pe Valea Bârgăului a fost prins, marţi, de poliţişti în timp ce efectua un al doilea transport de cherestea cu acelaşi aviz. Drept urmare, materialul… [citeste mai departe]

Admitere Liceu 2018 Edu.ro. A început a doua etapă de ADMITERE. Calendar complet

Admitere Liceu 2018. A doua etapă de repartizare, dedicată absolvenţilor clasei a VIII-a care nu au participat sau nu au fost repartizaţi în etapa anterioară, care nu s-au înscris în perioada prevăzută de metodologie sau care şi-au încheiat… [citeste mai departe]

Cât a slăbit Khloe Kardashian după nașterea micuței True? Iată cum arată acum!

Pe timpul sarcinii, Khloe a „câștigat” foarte multe kilograme, deși s-a ținut de antrenamentele sportive și n-a făcut excese alimentare. La doar o săptămâni după naștere, vedeta de reality-show era surprinsă de paparazzi, în parc,… [citeste mai departe]

Starea de urgenţă din Turcia va fi ridicată după doi ani. Ce se va întâmpla acum

Turcia ridică, în noaptea de miercuri spre joi, starea de urgenţă instaurată în urmă cu doi ani după un puci eşuat, în cadrul căruia au avut loc epurări în masă, dar opoziţia consideră că situaţia va continua… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis-Dancila meeting ends after approximately 40 minutes

Publicat:
Iohannis-Dancila meeting ends after approximately 40 minutes

The meeting between and , that took place on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, ended after approximately 40 minutes
One day prior to the meeting, the informed that the President invited the Premier for discussions. 

Later, the Government spokesman confirmed the Prime Minister's participation to the meeting requested by the President. 

The last time Viorica Dancila was officially invited to Cotroceni was in May, for consultations on aspects that concerned the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


