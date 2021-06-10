INS: Net investment in Romania up 9.9% y/y in Q1

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's Gross Domestic Product in the first three months of the year was, in real terms, higher by 2.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to the same quarter of 2020 it recorded a decrease of 0.2% in the gross series and did not record any changes in the seasonally adjusted…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday Romania’s hourly labour cost for the first quarter of 2021 and recorded a decrease of 2.58% over the previous quarter and a 5.56% increase compared to the same period of 2020, adjusted for a number of working days. Over the fourth quarter…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points. Analysts at INS…

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

- Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…

- Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit was 3.070 billion euros, in the first two months of this year, by 455.9 million euros higher from a year ago, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Official statistics also show that in the period January 1 - February…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres. The first meeting addressed…