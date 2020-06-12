Industry turnover decrease by more than 10pct in Jan.-April

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's annual inflation rate fell to 2.3% in May 2020, from 2.7% in April, given that food prices rose by 5.25% , services by 2.6%, and non-food goods by 0.15%, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Consumer prices in May 2020 compared with April rose…

- In April 2020, the average gross nominal earnings were 5,201 lei, by 185 lei (-3.4%) lower than the one registered in March 2020, whereas the average net nominal earnings stood at 3,182 lei, decreasing against the previous month by 112 lei (-3.4%), according to the data published by the National…

- Romania's annual inflation rate decreased to 2.7 percent in April 2020, from 3 percent in March, in the context of food stuff prices increasing by 5.72 percent, services by 3.06 percent and non-food goods by 0.53 percent, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS)…

- In March 2020, the unemployment rate increased by 0.7 percentage points compared to the one registered in the previous month, reaching 4.6 percent from 3.9 percent, according to the data published by National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. According to the INS, the number of ILO unemployed…

- Overall new orders in the processing industry increased by 4.6 per cent in the first two months of this year against the same period of 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs. The increase was the result of growth recorded in the capital goods industry (+6.2 per cent), the durables…

- Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.1pct in 2019, to 1,059 billion lei in current prices, compared to the previous year, according to provisional data (2) published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).As gross series, the same indicator estimated for…

- Industrial producer prices (for both domestic and non-domestic markets) in Romania increased by 2.9% in February 2020, y-o-y, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. According to INS, the February 2020 industrial producer prices (for both domestic and…

- The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.9 percent in February 2020, maintaining the level recorded in the previous month, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. The number of unemployed persons - aged between 15-74 - estimated for…