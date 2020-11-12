Industrial turnover in Romania, down almost 10pct nine months into 2020 (INS)

Stiri Recomandate

Probe strânse de DNA cu ajutorul SRI, anulate într-un dosar rejudecat, în care sentința a fost de opt ani de închisoare

Probe strânse de DNA cu ajutorul SRI, anulate într-un dosar rejudecat, în care sentința a fost de opt ani de închisoare

Tribunalul Bihor a anulat interceptările realizate de SRI pe mandat de siguranță națională (MSN) din dosarul fostului preşedinte al CJ Bihor, Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

Liceul Tehnologic Radu Priscu Dobromir angajeaza ingrijitor

Liceul Tehnologic Radu Priscu Dobromir angajeaza ingrijitor

Concursul de angajare se desfasoara pe 7 decembrie 2020.Liceul Tehnologic "Radu Priscu", cu sediul in Dobromir, str. Baneasa nr. 18, judetul Constanta, organizeaza concurs pentru ocuparea postului contractual vacant, pe perioada nedeterminata, de ingrijitor 0,25 norma, aprobat prin… [citeste mai departe]

Suedia impune primele restricţii începând cu 20 noiembrie

Suedia impune primele restricţii începând cu 20 noiembrie

Guvernul din Suedia anunță că va impune primele restricții de la începutul pandemiei de coronavirus. Începând cu data de 20 noiembrie, după ora 22.00, va fi interzisă comercializarea băuturilor aloolice în baruri şi restaurante. [citeste mai departe]

Primarul oraşului staţiune Covasna, diagnosticat cu COVID-19

Primarul oraşului staţiune Covasna, diagnosticat cu COVID-19

Primarul orașului stațiune Covasna, Gyerő József, a fost infectat cu coronavirus și se va izola la domiciliu timp de două săptămâni, urmând să își desfășoare activitatea online. Anunțul a fost făcut chiar de edil, pe pagina sa de Facebook. “Nu îmi face deloc plăcere, dar v-o… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Maramureș solicită prefectului anularea hotărârilor adoptate în ședința ilegală de desemnare a vicepreședinților Consiliului Județean

PSD Maramureș solicită prefectului anularea hotărârilor adoptate în ședința ilegală de desemnare a vicepreședinților Consiliului Județean

Partidul Social-Democrat Maramureș, prin președintele Gabriel Zetea a depus miercuri, 11 noiembrie, la Instituția… [citeste mai departe]

Junglă pe lotul 3 din autostrada Lugoj – Deva. Lucrările se deteriorează și pun în pericol construcția din cauza neîntreținerii/FOTO

Junglă pe lotul 3 din autostrada Lugoj – Deva. Lucrările se deteriorează și pun în pericol construcția din cauza neîntreținerii/FOTO

Lotul 3 al autostrăzii Lugoj – Deva se află într-o stare extrem de proastă pentru că lucrările efectuate aici nu sunt… [citeste mai departe]

După ce l-a demis pe secretarul Apărării, Mark Esper, Donald Trump taie în carne vie: A CONCEDIAT alți oficiali de la Pentagon și și-a pus oamenii săi

După ce l-a demis pe secretarul Apărării, Mark Esper, Donald Trump taie în carne vie: A CONCEDIAT alți oficiali de la Pentagon și și-a pus oamenii săi

Preşedintele SUA Donald Trump a schimbat din funcţie o serie de oficiali importanţi… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutor de 20% din cifra de afaceri pregatit pentru sectorul HoReCa: Totul va fi electronic, automatizat

Ajutor de 20% din cifra de afaceri pregatit pentru sectorul HoReCa: Totul va fi electronic, automatizat

Ministrul Economiei, Virgil Popescu, a explicat in seara zilei de miercuri, 11 noiembrie, ca ajutorul de 20% din cifra de afaceri pregatit pentru sectorul HoReCa va fi, cel mai probabil, arobat… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasada Olandei sprijină proiectul Grădinile Senatului - Memorial Uranus

Ambasada Olandei sprijină proiectul Grădinile Senatului - Memorial Uranus

Tulipa Uranus - o varietate nouă de lalea a fost creată special pentru acest proiect şi va fi plantată în cadrul unui eveniment transmis live pe 12 noiembrie, la ora 12.15 Ambasada Olandei în România este onorată să sprijine proiectul de amenajare peisagistică… [citeste mai departe]


Industrial turnover in Romania, down almost 10pct nine months into 2020 (INS)

Publicat:
Industrial turnover in Romania, down almost 10pct nine months into 2020 (INS)

Industrial turnover in Romania went on a downward trend in the first nine months of 2020 as against the same period of 2019 of 9.7%, according to data with the of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to official statistics published on Thursday, January 1 - September 30, 2020, the decrease recorded nine months into the year was caused by negative results in the mining and quarrying industry (-13.9%) and the manufacturing industry (-9.6%).

By major industrial groups, decreases in turnover were reported in the energy industry (-34.1%), capital goods…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Industrial output down 12pct in Jan-Sep (statistics)

10:51, 12.11.2020 - Romania's industrial production decreased by more than 12 per cent, both as a gross series and as an adjusted series, after the first nine months of 2020, compared with the same period of the previous year, according to a report released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday,…

Romania's annual inflation falls to 2.2pct in October 2020

10:20, 11.11.2020 - Annual inflation in Romania fell to 2.2% in October 2020, from 2.5% in September, as food prices rose by 4.34%, services prices by 2.85%, and prices for non-food items advanced 0.60%, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS),as reported by AGERPRES."Consumer…

Romania records increase in trade balance deficit of 998.5M euros, Jan-Sept

10:45, 09.11.2020 - Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by 998.5 million euros to 13.058 billion euros, in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period in 2019, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday, according to AGERPRES.According to…

New orders in industry decrease 11.7pct in Jan-Aug 2020

12:00, 14.10.2020 - New orders in the manufacturing industry decreased in nominal terms in the first eight months of this year by 11.7% compared to the same period last year, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS).New orders in the manufacturing industry, between January 1 and August 31, 2020, compared…

Industrial production declines 13.7pct in Romania eight months into 2020

10:46, 14.10.2020 - Industrial production in Romania decreased in the first eight months of 2020 both when unadjusted and when adjusted for business days and seasonality, by 13.7% and 14.2%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics…

Turnover from business services increased by 2.7%, Jan.- July, 2020

11:25, 16.09.2020 - The first seven months of 2020 saw a 2.7% increase in turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises in Romania, unadjusted terms, compared with the similar period in 2019, in particular as a result of information and information technology services (+ 25.9%), according to data released…

INS: Turnover in motor vehicles, motorcycles trade down 14.2pct in Jan-July

10:25, 15.09.2020 - Romania's volume of turnover in motor vehicles and motorcycles trade decreased, between January 1 and July 31, 2020, compared to the similar period of 2019, both as gross series, by 14.2 per cent, and as a series adjusted according to the number of business days and seasonality, by 13.6 per cent,…

Industry turnover, down 12.8% seven months into 2020

11:25, 14.09.2020 - Total industry turnover (internal market and foreign market), in nominal terms, decreased by 12.8%, between January 1 and July 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 , according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday. Thus, the turnover in the industry,…


