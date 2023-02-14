Industrial output down 1.8pct in Romania, in 2022

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Premierul desemnat, Dorin Recean i-a tratat cu respect pe cetățenii trimiși să protesteze la poarta sa: A coborât din mașină și a discutat cu oamenii

VIDEO. Premierul desemnat, Dorin Recean i-a tratat cu respect pe cetățenii trimiși să protesteze la poarta sa: A coborât din mașină și a discutat cu oamenii

Premierul desemnat Dorin Recean și-a început marți, 14 februarie, ziua cu…

Producţia industrială a scăzut în România cu 1,8% (INS)

Producţia industrială a scăzut în România cu 1,8% (INS)

Producţia industrială din România a înregistrat o scădere de 1,8%, ca serie brută, în 2022, comparativ cu anul anterior, arată datele publicate, marţi, de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).

Suntem independenți energetic? Temperaturile sub -5 grade Celsius ne arată o dependență de gaze de circa 10%

Suntem independenți energetic? Temperaturile sub -5 grade Celsius ne arată o dependență de gaze de circa 10%

Scăderea temperaturilor, chiar dacă a fost o scădere ușoară a temperaturilor, arată adevărata "independența" energetică mult fluturată a României pe timp călduros. Temperaturi…

Consiliului Local al Municipiului Baia Mare convocat , în şedinţă extraordinară, vineri, 17 februarie 2023!

Consiliului Local al Municipiului Baia Mare convocat , în şedinţă extraordinară, vineri, 17 februarie 2023!

Se convoacă, în şedinţă extraordinară, Consiliul Local al Municipiului Baia Mare,  vineri, 17 februarie 2023, ora 13:00. Ședința se va desfășura prin mijloace electronice, prin…

Lege pentru eliminarea suprataxării contractelor cu timp parțial, depusă la Parlament. Ce schimbări sunt propuse

Lege pentru eliminarea suprataxării contractelor cu timp parțial, depusă la Parlament. Ce schimbări sunt propuse

Lege pentru eliminarea suprataxării contractelor cu timp parțial, depusă la Parlament. Ce schimbări sunt propuse Un proiect de lege ce prevede eliminarea suprataxării contractelor…

Cozi nu doar la florării, dar și la starea civilă: Mai multe cupluri din Chișinău au decis să se căsătorească chiar de de Ziua Îndrăgostiților

Cozi nu doar la florării, dar și la starea civilă: Mai multe cupluri din Chișinău au decis să se căsătorească chiar de de Ziua Îndrăgostiților

De Ziua Îndrăgostiților, 75 de cupluri din Republica Moldova urmează să-și înregistreze căsătoria.…

Salvamont Brașov strânge ajutoare pentru persoanele afectate de cutremurul din Turcia

Salvamont Brașov strânge ajutoare pentru persoanele afectate de cutremurul din Turcia

Salvamont Brașov și Asociația Salvatorilor Voluntari din România au demarat o campanie de strângere de ajutoare pentru persoanele afectate de cutremurul devastator care a avut loc săptămâna trecută în Turcia. Brașovenii pot dona…

Avarie RAJA in Lumina. Cat dureaza si cine este afectat

Avarie RAJA in Lumina. Cat dureaza si cine este afectat

In vederea executarii lucrarilor de remediere a unei avarii survenite pe conducta de alimentare cu apa de pe strada Navodari din localitatea Lumina, judetul Constanta, echipele RAJA sisteaza furnizarea apei potabile, astazi ndash; 14 februarie 2023, in intervalul orar 09.15 ndash; 13.30.Sunt…

„Sunt iarbă. Mai simplu nu pot fi": Poetul Grigore Vieru ar fi împlinit astăzi 88 de ani

„Sunt iarbă. Mai simplu nu pot fi”: Poetul Grigore Vieru ar fi împlinit astăzi 88 de ani

Poetul Grigore Vieru ar fi împlinit astăzi vârsta de 88 de ani. „Sunt iarbă. Mai simplu nu pot fi" - aşa se definea poetul, un maestru al cuvântului, un poet al dragostei, al naturii și al mamei.

Sistemul de live al TVR a fost spart luni seară, în timpul Telejurnalului. „Se întâmplă pentru a doua oară în câteva zile"

Sistemul de live al TVR a fost spart luni seară, în timpul Telejurnalului. „Se întâmplă pentru a doua oară în câteva zile”

Probleme serioase la postul public de televiziune. O transmisie live de la Craiova s-a oprit brusc în timpul relatării, a urmat mira…


Industrial output down 1.8pct in Romania, in 2022

Publicat:
Industrial output down 1.8pct in Romania, in 2022

Industrial output in Romania registered a 1.8pct decrease, as a gross series, in 2022, compared to the previous year, according to the data published on Tuesday by the of Statistics (INS).

