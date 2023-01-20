ICR representations honor Romanian Principalities Union Day with conferences and documentary screenings

Stiri Recomandate

Au început lucrările la drumul județean Izvoarele Sucevei spre Șepit, Ucraina. Flutur: "Este drumul care face legătura cu Șepit, locul unde s-a născut marele Ciprian Porumbescu"

Au început lucrările la drumul județean Izvoarele Sucevei spre Șepit, Ucraina. Flutur: ”Este drumul care face legătura cu Șepit, locul unde s-a născut marele Ciprian Porumbescu”

Vremea bună din ultima perioadă…

Primarul Dorin Lojigan: Intervenim pentru salvarea cetățenilor afectați de inundații!

Primarul Dorin Lojigan: Intervenim pentru salvarea cetățenilor afectați de inundații!

Primarul Dorin Lojigan a relatat despre incidentul produs azi, în zona cartierului Sâncrai, unde locuința unor persoane a fost inundată, din cauza creșterii debitului Arieșului, care a ieșit din matcă. "Astăzi, în calitate…

Un parlamentar rus s-a pozat cu un baros pe care l-a primit cadou de la Evgheni Prigojin: „Cu ajutorul lui vom da o lovitură ideologiei naziste"

Un parlamentar rus s-a pozat cu un baros pe care l-a primit cadou de la Evgheni Prigojin: „Cu ajutorul lui vom da o lovitură ideologiei naziste”

Serghei Mironov, un politician rus de rang înalt a publicat vineri, 20 ianuarie, o fotografie în care…

Jurnalista constanteana Steliana Bajdechi implineste 61 de ani. Drumul de la inginerie la cariera in presa

Jurnalista constanteana Steliana Bajdechi implineste 61 de ani. Drumul de la inginerie la cariera in presa

A fost sefa de promotie la momentul absolvirii Liceului "Mircea cel Batran" Ea a conceput emisiuni complexe de actualitate culturala si de cultura generala, precum: "Interferente culturale",…

FOTO ȘTIREA TA: Copac prăbușit pe marginea drumului și garduri rupte de vânt, la Șard. Au intervenit reprezentanții SVSU

FOTO ȘTIREA TA: Copac prăbușit pe marginea drumului și garduri rupte de vânt, la Șard. Au intervenit reprezentanții SVSU

FOTO ȘTIREA TA: Copac prăbușit pe marginea drumului și garduri rupte de vânt, la Șard. Au intervenit reprezentanții SVSU Vântul puternic a făcut pagube,…

IGI: 40 de cereri de azil, dintre care 24 de la cetăţeni din Bangladesh, au fost înregistrate într-o singură zi

IGI: 40 de cereri de azil, dintre care 24 de la cetăţeni din Bangladesh, au fost înregistrate într-o singură zi

Poliţiştii de imigrări au înregistrat, joi, 40 de cereri de azil, cele mai multe fiind depuse de cetăţeni din Bangladesh - 24, a informat, vineri, Inspectoratul General…

Horoscop 21 ianuarie 2023. Gemenii ar fi bine să își țină părerile pentru ei, în special în discuțiile cu cei din anturajul apropiat

Horoscop 21 ianuarie 2023. Gemenii ar fi bine să își țină părerile pentru ei, în special în discuțiile cu cei din anturajul apropiat

Horoscop 21 ianuarie 2023. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni…

Misiune de salvare pentru aproximativ 200 de oi aflate în pericol de moarte după ce Crișul Alb a ieșit din matcă

Misiune de salvare pentru aproximativ 200 de oi aflate în pericol de moarte după ce Crișul Alb a ieșit din matcă

Pompierii militari arădeni au intervenit vineri seara pentru salvarea unui număr de aproximativ 200 de oi rămase blocate pe un teren viran din apropierea orașului Sebiș,…

Început de an cu dreptul pentru Primăria Berchișești. Finanțări pentru achiziția unui microbuz electric și pentru modernizarea și extinderea școlii din Corlata

Început de an cu dreptul pentru Primăria Berchișești. Finanțări pentru achiziția unui microbuz electric și pentru modernizarea și extinderea școlii din Corlata

Primăria comunei Berchișești a început cu dreptul noul an. Administrația…

PRM-istul Doru Anca este categoric: "Lucrările de asfaltare se vor executa cu firmele de casă…"

PRM-istul Doru Anca este categoric: ”Lucrările de asfaltare se vor executa cu firmele de casă…”

Fostul consilier local Doru Anca, președintele PRM Turda, spune că urmează o acțiune de epurare a personalului de la Domeniul Public Turda SA, scopul final fiind pasarea lucrărilor de asfaltare…


ICR representations honor Romanian Principalities Union Day with conferences and documentary screenings

Publicat:
ICR representations honor Romanian Principalities Union Day with conferences and documentary screenings

The representations of the (ICR) in Chisinau, Rome, Warsaw, Venice, Istanbul and Vienna will mark the Romanian Principalities Union Day, celebrated on January 24, by a series of conferences and documentary film screenings, ICR informed on Friday.

