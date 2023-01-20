ICR representations honor Romanian Principalities Union Day with conferences and documentary screenings

ICR representations honor Romanian Principalities Union Day with conferences and documentary screeningsPublicat:
The representations of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Chisinau, Rome, Warsaw, Venice, Istanbul and Vienna will mark the Romanian Principalities Union Day, celebrated on January 24, by a series of conferences and documentary film screenings, ICR informed on Friday.
