Head of National Centralised Procurement Office indicted over Covid masks deal

Head of National Centralised Procurement Office indicted over Covid masks dealPublicat:
President of the National Centralised Procurement Office (ONAC) Cornelia Nagy is being prosecuted by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) for abuse of office in a case related to the illegal purchase of 1.7 million protective masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
