Head of National Centralised Procurement Office indicted over Covid masks deal

As many as 1,524 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 838 more than on the previous day, on over 24,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

State Secretary with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu announced that on July 1 a new immunization policy against COVID-19 enters into force, namely vaccination only at family doctors.

As many as 2,921 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 51 from the previous day, with more than 30,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

As many as 3,583 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 693 from the previous day, with more than 33,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

As many as 2,236 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 5 from the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

As many as 4,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 120 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

As many as 10,749 new SARS-CoV-2 positives have been registered in the past 24 hours, as well as 115COVID-related deaths, ten of which prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

The latest COVID-19 tests positivity rate in Romania is 24.45pct, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.