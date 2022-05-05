Head of National Centralised Procurement Office indicted over Covid masks deal

Stiri Recomandate

Accident cu 4 mașini implicate și un pieton decedat, la Filipeștii de Târg (imagini)

Accident cu 4 mașini implicate și un pieton decedat, la Filipeștii de Târg (imagini)

  Uita-te la acest video pe YouTube. Uita-te la acest video pe YouTube.   La data de 5 mai a.c.., în jurul orei 13.20 în comuna Filipeștii de Târg, la intrare în satul Brătășanca s-a produs un accident rutier între 2 autoturisme… [citeste mai departe]

CCR a decis că eliminarea pensiilor speciale ale parlamentarilor este neconstituțională. Foștii parlamentari vor primi banii înapoi pe ultimele 15 luni

CCR a decis că eliminarea pensiilor speciale ale parlamentarilor este neconstituțională. Foștii parlamentari vor primi banii înapoi pe ultimele 15 luni

Curtea Constituţională a României a decis, joi, că legea PSD prin care au fost eliminate… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul DIGI, contribuție de peste 325 milioane de lei la bugetul de stat, în primele patru luni ale anului

Grupul DIGI, contribuție de peste 325 milioane de lei la bugetul de stat, în primele patru luni ale anului

Grupul DIGI a virat în primele patru luni ale anului peste 325 milioane de lei către bugetul de stat, din care 62 milioane lei în luna aprilie. Suma reprezintă taxele și impozitele operațiunilor… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentarii primesc iar pensii speciale: Curtea Constituţională a decis

Parlamentarii primesc iar pensii speciale: Curtea Constituţională a decis

Parlamentarii primesc iar pensii speciale: Curtea Constituţională a decis Parlamentarii primesc iar pensii speciale: Curtea Constituţională a decis Curtea Constituţională a României a stabilit, joi, că este neconstituţională legea prin care au fost eliminate… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri Mercedes-Benz Clasa T în România: start de la 25.700 de euro

Prețuri Mercedes-Benz Clasa T în România: start de la 25.700 de euro

În urmă cu o săptămână, Mercedes-Benz a prezentat lumii întregi noul Clasa T, "o mașină potrivită pentru familii și iubitori de activități în aer liber," după cum îl descriau reprezentanții companiei. Acum, modelul german poate fi comandat și pe piața din România.… [citeste mai departe]

SCM OHMA Timişoara se concentrează pe meciul 2 al „sfertului” cu Voluntari. Petricevic: „Eu cred în potențialul acestei echipe”

SCM OHMA Timişoara se concentrează pe meciul 2 al „sfertului” cu Voluntari. Petricevic: „Eu cred în potențialul acestei echipe”

SCM Timişoara a pierdut primul joc din play-off-ul Ligii Naţionale cu puternica CSO Voluntari, dar încă mai speră la o calificare-minune… [citeste mai departe]

Inflația mușcă: europenii caută haine ieftine

Inflația mușcă: europenii caută haine ieftine

Consumatorii europeni sunt în căutare de chilipiruri, cumpărând haine ieftine pe măsură ce inflaţia afectează bugetele unor gospodării. Reprezentanții compania Zalando(Germania), cel mai mare retailer online de haine din Europa, au declarat pentru Bloomberg că observă primele fisuri în cheltuielile de… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea Politiei de Frontiera Romane, la un workshop organizat de Ambasada Marii Britanii. Care este tematica acestuia

Conducerea Politiei de Frontiera Romane, la un workshop organizat de Ambasada Marii Britanii. Care este tematica acestuia

Participarea conducerii Politiei de Frontiera Romane la workshop ul cu tema ldquo;Un cadru de guvernanta pentru combaterea criminalitatii organizate" organizat… [citeste mai departe]

Video - Diana Șoșoacă s-a dezlănțuit în fața Ambasadei SUA: a acuzat că România e împinsă spre război

Video - Diana Șoșoacă s-a dezlănțuit în fața Ambasadei SUA: a acuzat că România e împinsă spre război

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă a făcut scandal la Ambasada SUA. După ce a fost la Ambasada Rusiei încercând să negocieze pacea în război, Șoșoacă a mers la Ambasada SUA să certe oficialii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Head of National Centralised Procurement Office indicted over Covid masks deal

Publicat:
Head of National Centralised Procurement Office indicted over Covid masks deal

President of the National Centralised Procurement Office (ONAC) is being prosecuted by the -corruption Directorate (DNA) for abuse of office in a case related to the illegal purchase of 1.7 million protective masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,524 on over 24,000 tests performed in 24 hours

13:45, 19.04.2022 - As many as 1,524 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 838 more than on the previous day, on over 24,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Starting July 1, COVID vaccination available only at family doctors

10:30, 19.04.2022 - State Secretary with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu announced that on July 1 a new immunization policy against COVID-19 enters into force, namely vaccination only at family doctors. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,921 on over 30,000 tests in 24h

13:35, 01.04.2022 - As many as 2,921 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 51 from the previous day, with more than 30,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,583 on over 33,000 tests in 24h

13:56, 30.03.2022 - aAs many as 3,583 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 693 from the previous day, with more than 33,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,236, after over 18,000 tests in 24 hours

14:31, 21.03.2022 - As many as 2,236 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 5 from the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,033, following over 35,000 tests in 24 hours

13:30, 17.03.2022 - As many as 4,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 120 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

10,749 new SARS-CoV-2 positives and 115 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours

11:35, 24.02.2022 - As many as 10,749 new SARS-CoV-2 positives have been registered in the past 24 hours, as well as 115COVID-related deaths, ten of which prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Latest COVID-19 tests positivity rate in Romania: 24.45 pct

15:30, 21.02.2022 - The latest COVID-19 tests positivity rate in Romania is 24.45pct, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 mai 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 5°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 21°C
Timisoara 10°C | 24°C
Constanta 9°C | 18°C
Brasov 4°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 mai 2022
USD 4.6711
EUR 4.9486
CHF 4.7764
GBP 5.8671
CAD 3.6644
XAU 284.742
JPY 3.6012
CNY 0.706
AED 1.2717
AUD 3.3699
MDL 0.2514
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec