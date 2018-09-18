Gov't: Referendum on 6 and 7 October, from 7:00 to 21:00

Stiri Recomandate

Botoșani, locul II pe țară la „Let’s do it”, CURĂȚENIE generală peste tot, ghetourile ocolite de toată lumea – GALERIE FOTO

Sâmbătă 15 septembrie 2018, botoșănenii au oferit din nou un exemplu pozitiv și s-au mobilizat excelent în cadrul campaniei… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătoria Sectorului 1, DECIZIE în cazul Gigină: Ce instanță îl va judeca pe Gabriel Oprea

Dosarul morţii poliţistului Bogdan Gigină a fost trimis de judecătorul de cameră preliminară din Judecătoria Sectorului 1 către Tribunalul Bucureşti, magistratul motivând că această cauză nu ţine de competenţa… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectele de modernizare a Casei de cultură şi achiziționarea de autobuze electrice, aprobate în ședința de îndată a Consiliului local Alexandria

Proiectele de modernizare a Casei de cultură şi achiziționarea de autobuze electrice, aprobate… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Iliescu a fost dus la spital

Ion Iliescu a fost dus la Spitalul Elias! El a fost alături de soția sa, Nina Iliescu. Fostul lider al PSD a reclamat probleme cu tensiune.În vârstă de 86 de ani, Iliescu a primit asigurări că nu e nimic grav, după ce a fost consultat de medici. [citeste mai departe]

Cher, dezvăluiri despre relaţiile avute cu bărbaţi celebri: cum a început aventura cu Tom Cruise şi pe cine consideră „una dintre adevăratele iubiri ale vieţii sale“

Cântăreaţa şi actriţa americană Cher (72 de… [citeste mai departe]

OUG privind organizarea referendumului pentru redefinirea familiei în 6 și 7 octombrie

Ordonanţa de Urgenţă privind organizarea referendumului pentru redefinirea familiei în Constituţie a fost adoptată marţi în şedinţa de Guvern, costul total al organizării ridicându-se la aproape 164 de milioane de lei. Întrebarea… [citeste mai departe]

Pro TV face concedieri! Ce șefi au zburat din trust

Concedieri la PRO TV, chiar la departamentul de producție! Cel mai urmărit post de televiziune din România renunță la doi oameni foarte importanți care se ocupau de departamentul Producție pentru postul din strada Pache Protopopescu. Mişu Predescu, directorul de producţie al Pro TV, a fost scos… [citeste mai departe]

Fetiță de 10 ani, spulberată pe trecerea de pietoni de un TIR

O fetiță de numai 10 ani a murit după ce a fost spulberată de un TIR pe o trecere de pietoni. Accidentul a avut loc în localitatea Loloiasca din județul Prahova. Accident teribil în Prahova. Un TIR înmatriculat în Moldova, care circula din direcţia Ploieşti către Buzău a… [citeste mai departe]

Elis Pavaje a finalizat preluarea fabricii de prefabricate din beton vibropresat Fruhwald, din localitatea Vințu de Jos

Liderul pieței de pavele și borduri din România, Elis Pavaje, a finalizat preluarea fabricii de prefabricate din beton vibropresat Fruhwald, din localitatea Vintu… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't: Referendum on 6 and 7 October, from 7:00 to 21:00

Publicat:
Gov't: Referendum on 6 and 7 October, from 7:00 to 21:00

The referendum for the redefinition of family will take place on 6 and 7 October, from 7:00 to 21:00, says the gov't's spokesman , after an extraordinary sitting of the on Tuesday
The question the citizens will have to answer, with Yes or No, is "Do you agree with the Law for the revision of Romania's Constitution in the form adopted by Parliament?" 

The spokesman added that the gov't allocated 163.712 million lei for the organisation of the referendum.

