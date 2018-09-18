Gov't: Referendum on 6 and 7 October, from 7:00 to 21:00

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The importance of intensifying political dialogue and strengthening bilateral cooperation were the main topics discussed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace, with the Deputies' Chamber Speaker of the Czech Republic's Parliament, Radek Vondracek, attending the Three Seas…

- Romania does not support the capping of subsidies and direct payments to Romanian farmers, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea told visiting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday, during a meeting at the Palace of Parliament. At the end of the meeting, Dragnea said that…

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday that Parliament has no reason to amend the Justice laws as the president, Klaus Iohannis, has recently requested. Asked whether he will take into account the president's point of view who requested the amendment of the Justice laws…

- Government spokesman Nelu Barbu said on Tuesday that Romania still has 45 European directives to transpose, three infringement procedures have been dimissed by the European Commission (EC) and for 13 procedures of the transposition of directives, the EC has been notified. The clarifications…

- Government spokesman Nelu Barbu has confirmed that there will be a meeting of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, informs Agerpres."I cannot tell you the hour. I can confirm that tomorrow there will be a meeting between Romania's Prime Minister and Romania's…

- A number of approximately 300 people participated in the protest in the Victoriei Square which ended on Sunday without any incidents. The protesters waved tricolor and EU flags, as well as flags of some several European states that are also endorsing Romania's fight against corruption.…