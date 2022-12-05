G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

Stiri Recomandate

Comisia Europeană insistă că România, Bulgaria şi Croaţia pot intra în Schengen

Comisia Europeană insistă că România, Bulgaria şi Croaţia pot intra în Schengen

Comisia Europeană a subliniat luni că Bulgaria, România şi Croaţia îndeplinesc ''în totalitate toate cerinţele'' pentru a fi membre cu drepturi depline ale spaţiului de liberă circulaţie Schengen şi se aşteaptă ca Cei 27 să dea… [citeste mai departe]

Cum e să lucrezi la Adobe România? Ce spun angajații

Cum e să lucrezi la Adobe România? Ce spun angajații

În octombrie anul acesta, Adobe România, cel mai mare centru din Europa al companiei, axat pe dezvoltarea de produse software, a anunțat atingerea pragului de 1.000 de angajați pe piața locală. Mai mult, compania are în plan consolidarea poziției de centru de excelență în România și atragerea… [citeste mai departe]

Convinge-l pe cel mic să citească. Sfaturi de urmat în era digitală

Convinge-l pe cel mic să citească. Sfaturi de urmat în era digitală

Bunicul se așează lângă foc și începe să-ți spună povestea preferată. Nu trece mult timp și își dă seama că e prea bătrân, a început să uite și tare mult și-ar dori să continuați povestea. Dar ce e de făcut? Pui repede mâna pe carte și te apuci de citit. Tocmai… [citeste mai departe]

ITM Caraș, cu ochii pe articolele pirotehnice

ITM Caraș, cu ochii pe articolele pirotehnice

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – În perioada 5 decembrie 2022 – 6 ianuarie 2023, inspectorii cărășeni de muncă derulează acțiuni de control asupra modului în care se respectă legislația ce vizează comercializarea articolelor pirotehnice! „Această acțiune de control e motivată de evenimente grave petrecute în anii anteriori… [citeste mai departe]

Mario Joy lanseză Regrets, o piesă cu mesaj special

Mario Joy lanseză Regrets, o piesă cu mesaj special

În decembrie, în ultima lună din an, Mario Joy, artist cunoscut atât în țară cât și la nivel internațional, revine în atenția fanilor săi cu un nou single – “Regrets”, o melodie cu un mesaj special ce trebuie acultată cu mare atenție. Autorul hitului „California” se întoarce cu o nouă melodie… [citeste mai departe]

Dani Mocanu și-a spart mașina cu barosul! Este vorba despre un bolid de lux în valoare de 200.000 de euro

Dani Mocanu și-a spart mașina cu barosul! Este vorba despre un bolid de lux în valoare de 200.000 de euro

Dani Mocanu a făcut ravagii aseară pe platforma Tik-Tok, acolo unde se bucură de o comunitate numeroasă. Manelistul a organizat o serie de live-uri, iar în urma unei provocări, cântărețul… [citeste mai departe]

Care este diferenţa dintre Computer Tomograf (CT) și RMN

Care este diferenţa dintre Computer Tomograf (CT) și RMN

Diagnosticarea sau confirmarea unor afecțiuni patologice presupune realizarea unor investigații complementare analizelor de sânge, ecografiilor sau radiografiilor. Printre acestea se numără investigațiile imagistice de înaltă performanță precum Rezonanța Magnetică Nucleară (RMN) și Computer… [citeste mai departe]

Dragoș Frumosu: Creșterea economică a Guvernului Ciucă înseamnă sărăcie pentru milioane de români

Dragoș Frumosu: Creșterea economică a Guvernului Ciucă înseamnă sărăcie pentru milioane de români

Prestația Guvernului Ciucă se dovedește, pe zi ce trece, a fi un dezastru pentru România. Deși se laudă cu cea mai mare crește economică din UE, ea este inexistentă pentru români. Este doar… [citeste mai departe]

CS Mioveni – FCSB, azi, în etapa 19 din Superligă

CS Mioveni – FCSB, azi, în etapa 19 din Superligă

CS Mioveni joacă azi, de la ora 19:00, pe Arena Națională, cu FCSB. Jocul contează pentru etapa a 19-a competiției interne. Citește și: Campioana Denisa Dragomir, premiată pe stadionul „Nicolae Dobrin” Cele două echipe au obiective diferite în campionat. Astfel, gazdele doresc să intre în play-off… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion de pasageri, deturnat de o amenințare cu bombă la bord

Un avion de pasageri, deturnat de o amenințare cu bombă la bord

Un avion cu pasageri, al companiei Easyjet, care decolase din Polonia către Marea Britanie, a aterizat de urgență la Praga, în Cehia, din cauza unei amenințări cu bombă. Potrivit reprezentanților aeroportului din Praga, citați de presa internațională, amenințarea a fost… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

Publicat:
G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia on Friday […] The post G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

11:20, 11.10.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters.  U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…

Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace

13:00, 10.10.2022 - Republic of Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on Monday and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters.  “Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea…

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

12:50, 07.10.2022 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

Republic of Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

14:50, 26.09.2022 - The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

10:46, 26.09.2022 - Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Japan…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 6°C
Iasi -2°C | 1°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 6°C
Timisoara 2°C | 11°C
Constanta 5°C | 9°C
Brasov 0°C | 8°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6726
EUR 4.9207
CHF 4.9903
GBP 5.7178
CAD 3.4784
XAU 269.755
JPY 3.4523
CNY 0.6716
AED 1.2721
AUD 3.1778
MDL 0.2383
BGN 2.5159

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec