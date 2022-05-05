French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week

Stiri Recomandate

Galaţi: Percheziţii într-un dosar de furt de pe platforma Combinatului siderurgic; şapte persoane au fost reţinute

Galaţi: Percheziţii într-un dosar de furt de pe platforma Combinatului siderurgic; şapte persoane au fost reţinute

Poliţiştii din cadrul Poliţiei Municipiului Galaţi au efectuat nouă percheziţii domiciliare în judeţul Galaţi, la persoane bănuite de comiterea mai multor furturi… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie a fost găsită în viață după ce a stat șase zile blocată sub un bloc prăbușit în China

O femeie a fost găsită în viață după ce a stat șase zile blocată sub un bloc prăbușit în China

O femeie a fost salvată joi în oraşul chinez Changsha (centrul ţării) după ce a supravieţuit timp de şase zile sub dărâmăturile unei clădiri care s-a prăbuşit în 29 aprilie, potrivit mediilor… [citeste mai departe]

Și-a cusut gura cu ață și a ieșit la protest: O activistă din Rusia a manifestat împotriva războiului

Și-a cusut gura cu ață și a ieșit la protest: O activistă din Rusia a manifestat împotriva războiului

O activistă din orașul Ekaterinburg și-a cusut gura cu ață și a ieșit să protesteze de una singură, împotriva războiul din Ucraina. Femeia a fost reținută și dusă la o secție de poliție,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou transport, cu patru tone de produse alimentare, a plecat de la Suceava la Cernăuți

Un nou transport, cu patru tone de produse alimentare, a plecat de la Suceava la Cernăuți

Implicarea municipiului Suceava în campania de ajutorare a refugiaților din Ucraina continuă, un nou transport cu ajutoare alimentare fiind trimis joi, 5 mai, către orașul Cernăuți, care adăpostește zeci de mii de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

35 de zile consecutive de scădere a ratei de infectare cu coronavirus în Timiș. Scade și numărul pacienților de la Terapie Intensivă

35 de zile consecutive de scădere a ratei de infectare cu coronavirus în Timiș. Scade și numărul pacienților de la Terapie Intensivă

Prefectura Timiș a anunțat că, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ au fost confirmate 36 de cazuri noi de infectare cu virusul… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandra și Diana, elevele Sălajului care au impresionat la Olimpiada de limba engleză

Alexandra și Diana, elevele Sălajului care au impresionat la Olimpiada de limba engleză

Alexandra Budai a obținut locul doi la Olimpiada de limba engleză, iar Diana Bogdan a obținut locul trei. Ambele sunt eleve ale Colegiului Național „Silvania” din Zalău și cred că performanța în educație poate fi obținută… [citeste mai departe]

Regina Elisabeta a II-a nu va participa la petrecerile anuale din grădina Palatului Buckingham

Regina Elisabeta a II-a nu va participa la petrecerile anuale din grădina Palatului Buckingham

Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii nu va participa anul acesta la petrecerile anuale din grădină și va fi reprezentată de alți membri ai Familiei Regale, a anunțat Palatul Buckingham. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea de Apel Comrat a anulat legea prin care este permisă utilizarea panglicii Sf. Gheorghe în Găgăuzia

Curtea de Apel Comrat a anulat legea prin care este permisă utilizarea panglicii Sf. Gheorghe în Găgăuzia

Curtea de Apel Comrat a anulat astăzi, 5 mai legea Adunării Populare a Găgăuziei prin care se permitea utilizarea panglicii Sf. Gheorghe pe teritoriul Găgăuziei. Decizia poate fi atacată… [citeste mai departe]

VEZI AICI Programul Zilelor Orașului Pecica 2022

VEZI AICI Programul Zilelor Orașului Pecica 2022

După doi ani de întrerupere, pe motiv de pandemie, anul acesta se vor organiza din nou Zilele Orașului Pecica. Manifestările dedicate acestei sărbători a orașului vor fi organizate în perioada 10-15 mai. Va prezentăm programul oficial al sărbătorii pecicane: ZILELE ORAȘULUI PECICA, EDIȚIA 2022 MARŢI,… [citeste mai departe]

1,9 milioane de euro, ajutor de stat pentru TAROM/Anunțul ministrului Grindeanu

1,9 milioane de euro, ajutor de stat pentru TAROM/Anunțul ministrului Grindeanu

Un anunț de ultim moment a venit de la social-democratul Sorin Grindeanu, vicepremier și ministru al Transporturilor în Executivul Ciucă. Și vizează un ajutor de stat ce va fi acordat companiei TAROM. „Am semnat astăzi Ordinul de Ministru prin… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week

Publicat:
French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week

environment and energy minister said on Thursday that she was confident member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters.  “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and so we must try to […] The post French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

11:11, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters.  The pact announced during a visit by…

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

14:40, 24.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

EU’s Borrell says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire in Ukraine for now

11:05, 24.03.2022 - The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union‘s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  “Right now, Russia doesn’t want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to…

Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

12:16, 17.03.2022 - Oil prices climbed 4% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. The supply loss would be far…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

10:56, 24.02.2022 - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on…

U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

07:25, 18.02.2022 - The United States on Thursday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s declaration of “solidarity” with Russia during a visit there this week as it amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears it is planning to invade, according to Reuters. “The timing of the president of Brazil expressing…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 mai 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 5°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 21°C
Timisoara 10°C | 24°C
Constanta 9°C | 18°C
Brasov 4°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 mai 2022
USD 4.6711
EUR 4.9486
CHF 4.7764
GBP 5.8671
CAD 3.6644
XAU 284.742
JPY 3.6012
CNY 0.706
AED 1.2717
AUD 3.3699
MDL 0.2514
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec