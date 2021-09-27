Eurostat: Romania, the lowest percentage of employees in the field of sports in the EU

Stiri Recomandate

Cîţu, despre PNRR: Primii bani vor fi la sfârşitul lui noiembrie sau începutul lui decembrie. Vom vedea exact suma la acel moment

Premierul Florin Cîţu a afirmat, referitor la întâlnirea de luni cu preşedinta Comisiei Europene Ursula von der Leyen, că primii bani… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă „vânătoarea” celor care sfidează pandemia. Din nou s-au dat amenzi de zeci de mii de lei

O nouă zi, alte sute de amenzi. 235 de polițiști de la IPJ Timiș, alături de polițiști locali, jandarmi, pompieri din cadrul I.S.U Banat și reprezentanți ai I.T.M Timiș au desfășurat, duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

Maestrul Gheorghe Zamfir, implorat să rămână în Franța: „Mi-a fost mai mult dor de țărâna de acasă!”

Maestrul Gheorghe Zamfir, supranumit „Regele naiului”, este o legendă a muzicii instrumentale, câștigând la nivel mondial nenumărate premii, distincții, discuri de aur și de… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus, 27 septembrie: Peste 5.000 de cazuri noi în România. 294 în Timiș și patru morți

5.655 de cazuri de coronavirus au fost depistate în România, în ultimele 24 de ore. În Timiș sunt 294 de infectări. Rata în județ este 5,32, iar la Timișoara 7,15, conform autorităților județene. [citeste mai departe]

Pericol in trafic. Șoferi bauti, prinsi la volan pe strazile din judetul Constanta

In ambele cauze au fost intocmite dosare de cercetare penala.La data de 26 septembrie a.c., in jurul orei 17.00, politisti din cadrul Biroului Rutier Medgidia au identificat un barbat, de 35 de ani, care a condus un autoturism, pe bulevardul… [citeste mai departe]

Bruxellesul trebuie să-şi reconsidere serios relaţiile cu Europa centrală (Gergely Gulyas)

Bruxellesul încearcă să exercite presiuni asupra Europei centrale, dar Uniunea Europeană însăşi se află sub o presiune în creştere şi va trebui să-şi "reconsidere serios atitudinea" faţă de această regiune, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

PM Citu: If CCR gives us right regarding censure motion, chambers heads will have to leave

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the heads of the two chambers of Parliament should "go home" if the Constitutional Court will give justice to the Government regarding the… [citeste mai departe]

Viteze record pe autostrada Deva – Nădlac (foto)

Un polițist de la autostrăzi a postat pe contul său de Facebook, duminică dimineață, o serie de fotografii cu șoferii care au circulat... The post Viteze record pe autostrada Deva – Nădlac (foto) appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

1.300 de clase au activitatea fizică suspendată în Bucureşti. Elevii fac orele online

Aproximativ 1.300 de clase au luni activitatea fizică suspendată şi desfăşoară cursuri online, a transmis Inspectoratul Şcolar al Municipiului Bucureşti, care menţionează că datele sunt în curs de actualizare. „În acest moment… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Barbat cercetat pentru comercializarea fara documente legale a pestelui

In cauza s a intocmit dosar penal.La data de 26 septembrie a.c., in jurul orei 13.00, in timpul desfasurarii activitatilor de serviciu, politisti din cadrul Sectiei 5 Rurala Cogealac au depistat un barbat, de 66 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]


Eurostat: Romania, the lowest percentage of employees in the field of sports in the EU

Publicat:
In the 27 member states of the , 1.3 million people worked in sports last year, representing 0.7% of total employment, the lowest percentage of employees in this sector being in Romania, show the data published on Monday by the (Eurostat).

Among member states, the highest percentage of people working in sport in 2020 was in Sweden (1.6%), Finland (1.4%), Spain and the Netherlands (both with 1%), and the highest decreased in Romania (0.2% in 2020, but up from 0.1% in 2015).

Between 2015 and 2020, the number of employees in sports increased…

Prime Minister Citu discusses in Kiev with the US Secretary of Energy about partnership for nuclear projects

17:36, 23.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed on Monday in Kiev with the Secretary of Energy of the United States of America, Jennifer Granholm, about the partnership with the USA for nuclear projects and about Romania's commitment regarding the cooperation on the energy area, during a meeting held on the…

Eurostat: Romania, 7th largest EU beer producer in 2020

14:15, 05.08.2021 - Romania was the seventh largest producer of beer among the 27 EU member states in 2020, according to data released on Thursday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). Last year, almost 32 billion litres of beer containing alcohol were produced in the EU. In addition, in 2020,…

Romania, among EU countries with highest increase in retail trade in June

14:00, 04.08.2021 - In June 2021 compared with June 2020, the calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 5.0% in the euro area and by 5.3% in the EU, according to data released on Wednesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). In the EU, the volume of retail trade increased by 11.5% for automotive…

Spain's tram on Iasi's streets

16:01, 29.07.2021 - The newest customised wagon of the Tramclub Iasi Associaiton is called "Spain's tram" and will carry the people of Iasi on the municipality streets starting Saturday in an Iberian atmosphere. The initiative belongs to the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, which organises and supports the development…

Romania, among EU countries with highest June 2021 annual inflation rate

15:15, 16.07.2021 - The annual inflation rate in the European Union fell to 2.2% in June 2021 from 2.3% a month previously, with the highest rates being reported by Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania, show data published on Friday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). Compared with May, annual…

Romania has the lowest productivity of natural resources in EU

15:01, 13.07.2021 - Romania had a lower productivity of natural resources in 2020 than Bulgaria, ranking last in the European Union, according to data published on Tuesday by Eurostat. While in Romania and Bulgaria the productivity of natural resources last year was less than 0.4 euros / kilogram, in the Netherlands…

Eurostat: Romania has one of the highest growths in terms of retail sales in May

13:56, 06.07.2021 - In May 2021 compared with May 2020, the calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 9.0% in the euro area and by 9.2% in the EU, compared to same interval in 2020, with Romania being among the EU member states with the highest growth, show data released on Tuesday by the official statistical…

Eurostat reviews the availability of medical imaging technologies in the EU

13:30, 02.07.2021 - The statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat said that in 2019, Romania had the smallest number of computer tomography (CT) scanners in hospitals relative to the number of inhabitants with 0.9 CT scanners per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by France (1.1), the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia…


