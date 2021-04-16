Emergency Management head Arafat: There was no Technical & Scientific Group decision to approve lockdown criteria

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said he was surprised by the Ombudsperson's opinion regarding the publication of the decisions of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), explaining that they were presented and communicated publicly. "There is only one CNSU decision that was approved.…

- The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Monday that in 32 counties there are increases in the incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections and it is possible that in Bucharest it reaches 7.5 per thousand inhabitants, according to AGERPRES. "There are increases…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that the failure of efforts to stop the pandemic, materialized by campaigns against wearing a mask or COVID vaccination, without concrete data, is similar to the action of terrorists. "In Romania, for a year now, there has been a campaign against these…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that he "does not understand very much" of the action in court initiated by the Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization in Romania (HORA) challenging the government decisions imposing restrictions on the hospitality industry, noting that the whole…

- Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced that as of Friday at noon, 149 localities were in the red scenario as regards school attendance conditions and 903 in the yellow scenario. "149 localities are now in the red scenario. There are 903 localities in the yellow scenario, where kindergartners,…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that a regulatory act will be rolled out, instituting the suspension of the activity for a determined period for those companies that disregard the measures to prevent and fight the spread of COVID -19. "There's a novelty in today's decision of the…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Friday said in Sibiu that the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) is currently analyzing what measures should be taken in all hospitals in Romania, and checks will be carried out to avoid repeating such tragedies like the ones that has just happened at the…

- Four persons died Friday morning in the fire at the Matei Bals Institute in the capital. According to the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, three people were found after the smoke was released, and a fourth was resuscitated, but without positive results. A…