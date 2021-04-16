Emergency Management head Arafat: There was no Technical & Scientific Group decision to approve lockdown criteria

Stiri Recomandate

Fostul ministru al Sănătății: Junta militară, un fel de a acționa al premierului Cîțu!

Fostul ministru al Sănătății: Junta militară, un fel de a acționa al premierului Cîțu!

Fostul ministru al Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu, îl acuză pe premierul Florin Cîțu că are un comportament demn de junta militară. Nu are nicio legătură cu o țară europeană, mai spune Voiculescu despre...

Ar fi mai bine ca forțele americane să se țină departe de Crimeea, declară Serghei Riabkov

Ar fi mai bine ca forțele americane să se țină departe de Crimeea, declară Serghei Riabkov

Ar fi mai bine ca forțele americane să se țină departe de zonele de coastă ale Rusiei la Marea Neagră, a declarat adjunctul ministrului rus de Externe, Serghei Riabkov, citat de agenția TASS. "Avertizăm Statele…

Un spital din Roma deschide noi perspective privind originea celulelor tumorale

Un spital din Roma deschide noi perspective privind originea celulelor tumorale

O descoperire făcută de cercetătorii din cadrul Spitalului papal "Bambino Gesù" din Roma, în colaborare cu o echipă de cercetători de la Universitatea Tor Vergata, de la Danish Cancer Society şi de la alte Centre de cercetare europene şi din…

Șantaj la Eforie! Date din ancheta DNA Constanta

Șantaj la Eforie! Date din ancheta DNA Constanta

In rechizitoriul intocmit, procurorii au retinut, pe scurt, ca, in perioada aprilie ndash; august 2019, inculpatul ar fi exercitat amenintari cu savarsirea unor acte de violenta asupra a doua persoane pentru a obtine in mod injust un imobil situat in orasul Eforie o fosta discoteca si suma de 100.000…

Monica Niculescu, după prima zi la Billie Jean King Cup: A fost o zi dificilă. Fetele şi-au dorit foarte mult, e 0-2, mai avem o şansă

Monica Niculescu, după prima zi la Billie Jean King Cup: A fost o zi dificilă. Fetele şi-au dorit foarte mult, e 0-2, mai avem o şansă

Căpitanul jucător al României, Monica Niculescu, a declarat, vineri seară, că speră ca "tricolorele" să o scoată la capăt,…

Ministerul Educaţiei prezintă rezultatele după simularea Evaluării Naţionale

Ministerul Educaţiei prezintă rezultatele după simularea Evaluării Naţionale

Ministerul Educaţiei a prezentat, vineri seară, rezultatele după simularea Evaluării Naţionale, potrivit cărora 65,6% dintre elevi au obţinut medii de 5 sau mai mari. 25 de elevi au luat media 10, cele mai bune rezultate fiind în Bucureşti…

Sprijin financiar de 650.000 de lei de la Primăria Suceava pentru patru biserici

Sprijin financiar de 650.000 de lei de la Primăria Suceava pentru patru biserici

Deliberativul local care se va întruni în ședință săptămâna viitoare va lua în discuție la inițiativa primarului Ion Lungu alocarea unui sprijin financiar de 650.000 de lei pentru patru biserici din municipiul Suceava. Este vorba de 500.000…

Claudia Pătrășcanu a divulgat planul secret al lui Gabi Bădălău. Ce vrea să îi facă pentru a îi lua copiii

Claudia Pătrășcanu a divulgat planul secret al lui Gabi Bădălău. Ce vrea să îi facă pentru a îi lua copiii

Claudia Pătrășcanu continuă procesul dificil cu Gabi Bădălău, tatăl copiilor săi. În urmă cu o zi, a avut loc un nou termen în procesul de divorț care se dovedește din…

Cati bani trebuie sa alocam pentru masa de Paste. Radiografia preturilor din piete si marketuri. De unde vom cumpara miel

Cati bani trebuie sa alocam pentru masa de Paste. Radiografia preturilor din piete si marketuri. De unde vom cumpara miel

Constantenii vor fi nevoiti sa scoata din buzunare aproximativ 200 de lei pentru o masa decenta de Paste Anul acesta sarbatoarea de 1 Mai si Pastele ortodox sunt…

Smiley și Andra, în picioare la Românii au talent: 'Mamă, au sărit cântăreții'

Smiley și Andra, în picioare la Românii au talent: ‘Mamă, au sărit cântăreții’

George Jimblaru i-a făcut pe cântăreții juriului "Românii au talent" să se ridice în picioare și să-l aplaude frenetic. Smiley și Andra au fost în extaz auzindu-l, mai ales în momentele de improvizație. Smiley și Andra au…


Emergency Management head Arafat: There was no Technical & Scientific Group decision to approve lockdown criteria

Publicat:
Emergency Management head Arafat: There was no Technical & Scientific Group decision to approve lockdown criteria

and 's March 23 meeting did not end with a decision to approve the new lockdown criteria, head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) said on Friday in response to the statements of freshly dismissed of .

Arafat explained that according to its statutes, the Technical and is a support group for highly communicable diseases, which includes experts and representatives of relevant institutions, but whose decisions need the approval of the for (CNSU),…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


PM Citu: Ombudsperson's opinion surprises me, it's time to give a restart there

17:20, 31.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said he was surprised by the Ombudsperson's opinion regarding the publication of the decisions of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), explaining that they were presented and communicated publicly. "There is only one CNSU decision that was approved.…

Arafat: Increases in incidence rate in 32 counties

15:45, 29.03.2021 - The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Monday that in 32 counties there are increases in the incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections and it is possible that in Bucharest it reaches 7.5 per thousand inhabitants, according to AGERPRES. "There are increases…

PM Florin Citu: Thwarting efforts to stop pandemic, similar to action of some terrorists

11:05, 12.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that the failure of efforts to stop the pandemic, materialized by campaigns against wearing a mask or COVID vaccination, without concrete data, is similar to the action of terrorists. "In Romania, for a year now, there has been a campaign against these…

PM Citu: No taxes in 2020 from hospitality industry, their action in court hard to understand

13:05, 25.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that he "does not understand very much" of the action in court initiated by the Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization in Romania (HORA) challenging the government decisions imposing restrictions on the hospitality industry, noting that the whole…

EduMin Cimpeanu on school attendance scenarios: 149 localities in red, 903 in yellow scenario

17:46, 05.02.2021 - Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced that as of Friday at noon, 149 localities were in the red scenario as regards school attendance conditions and 903 in the yellow scenario. "149 localities are now in the red scenario. There are 903 localities in the yellow scenario, where kindergartners,…

PM Citu: Companies that disregard COVID prevention measures to have their activity suspended

16:45, 03.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that a regulatory act will be rolled out, instituting the suspension of the activity for a determined period for those companies that disregard the measures to prevent and fight the spread of COVID -19. "There's a novelty in today's decision of the…

'Matei Bals' Fire/Barna: There will be checks; most hospitals function below safety standard

18:10, 29.01.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Friday said in Sibiu that the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) is currently analyzing what measures should be taken in all hospitals in Romania, and checks will be carried out to avoid repeating such tragedies like the ones that has just happened at the…

Fire at Matei Bals hospital/ 4 dead, 102 persons evacuated

08:30, 29.01.2021 - Four persons died Friday morning in the fire at the Matei Bals Institute in the capital. According to the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, three people were found after the smoke was released, and a fourth was resuscitated, but without positive results. A…


