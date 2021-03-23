EduMin: Results of Romanian universities at international level - absolutely remarkable, considering the resources

Stiri Recomandate

Mutu e gata de startul Europeanului: „Au prima șansă, dar le vom face viață grea”

Mutu e gata de startul Europeanului: „Au prima șansă, dar le vom face viață grea”

Adrian Mutu, selecționerul României U21, a susținut azi o conferință de presă înaintea debutului la Campionatul European de Tineret, de miercuri. Jurnalistul Vlad Nedelea și fotoreporterul Raed Krishan sunt în cantonamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Vacanța de primăvară, extinsă. Evaluarea națională, după Bacalaureat

Vacanța de primăvară, extinsă. Evaluarea națională, după Bacalaureat

Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunţat marţi că vacanţa de primăvară va fi prelungită, astfel încât aceasta să includă Paştele catolic şi pe cel ortodox şi să se reducă mobilitatea în perioada lunii aprilie. Astfel, vacanța de primăvară va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Agriculturii: Crescătorii de vaci vor primi anul acesta ajutoare în valoare de 232 de milioane de lei

Ministerul Agriculturii: Crescătorii de vaci vor primi anul acesta ajutoare în valoare de 232 de milioane de lei

Crescătorii de vaci vor primi anul acesta 2 milioane de lei pentru bovine de lapte şi 6 milioane de lei pentru bovine de carne, prin schema Ajutoarelor Naţionale Tranzitorii… [citeste mai departe]

Calendarul Evaluării Naționale 2021 se modifică. Când vor susține elevii claselor a VIII-a examenele

Calendarul Evaluării Naționale 2021 se modifică. Când vor susține elevii claselor a VIII-a examenele

Sorin Cîmpeanu, ministrul Educației, a anunțat, marți, că s-a decis modificarea calendarului Evaluării Naționale 2021. Elevii claselor a VIII-a vor susține anul acesta testele după examenul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a câștigat concursul de frumuseţe pentru femei! Vezi cum arată transgenderul

Un bărbat a câștigat concursul de frumuseţe pentru femei! Vezi cum arată transgenderul

Pentru prima dată concursul de frumuseţe pentru femei din Nevada a fost câștigat de un transgender. Kataluna Enriquez și-a atins obiectivul în acest an și a obținut dreptul de a concura pentru titlul de Miss Silver State… [citeste mai departe]

Doi falși dentiști, care lucrau din 2017, au fost prinși în București

Doi falși dentiști, care lucrau din 2017, au fost prinși în București

Doi falși medici stomatologi, care aveau și cabinet deschis în zona Theodor Pallady, au fost prinși de polițiști că practicau profesia fără autorizare.  Cei doi, soț și soție, femeia fiind fost medic stomatolog rămas fără autorizație de profesie, aveau… [citeste mai departe]

Federația cu statut discriminatoriu. Persoanele de peste 60 de ani nu pot candida la alegeri!

Federația cu statut discriminatoriu. Persoanele de peste 60 de ani nu pot candida la alegeri!

Foștii mari internaționali ai României acuză actuala conducere a federației de baschet de lipsă de transparență, de jocuri de culise și de schimbarea regulilor ”în timpul jocului” Federația Română de Baschet a schimbat… [citeste mai departe]

În ce zile ridică ADP Gherla deșeurile selective – programul până la sfârșitul anului

În ce zile ridică ADP Gherla deșeurile selective – programul până la sfârșitul anului

ADP Gherla a anunțat programul după care vor fi ridicate deșeurile selective, valabil pentru anul 2021. LUNA ZIUA DATA TIPUL DE DESEURI CULOAREA SACILOR MARTIE MARTI 23.03.2021 PET SI DOZE DE ALUMINIU GALBEN MIERCURI… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban a dezvăluit secretul pe care românii nu îl știau despre el. Denise Rifai, uimită și ea

Ludovic Orban a dezvăluit secretul pe care românii nu îl știau despre el. Denise Rifai, uimită și ea

În seara aceasta se anunță poate una din cele mai așteptate și incendiare ediții de la emisiunea „40 de întrebări cu Denise Rifai”. Ludovic Orban vine cu detalii despre secretul pe care românii… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îți poți susține copilul să-și găsească o carieră

Cum îți poți susține copilul să-și găsească o carieră

Odată ce se apropie de viața de adult, copiii au nevoie de ghidare spre descoperirea vocației și a carierei. Aceștia au acum mai multe opțiuni în ceea ce privește piața muncii, iar joburile pentru noile generații sunt din ce în ce mai flexibile și creativ [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EduMin: Results of Romanian universities at international level - absolutely remarkable, considering the resources

Publicat:
EduMin: Results of Romanian universities at international level - absolutely remarkable, considering the resources

The results of Romanian universities are "absolutely remarkable" at the international level, considering how much has been invested in them, Minister of said on Tuesday. "The results of the Romanian universities at the international level, compared to how much has been invested in higher education, are absolutely remarkable. I do not know examples of universities that are better positioned with the same resources. So, there is a direct link between the quality of higher education and funding," said Cimpeanu, at a debate on the financing of higher education in Romania,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EduMin: National evaluation exam most likely after Baccalaureate

16:45, 23.03.2021 - The national evaluation exam will most likely take place this year after the Baccalaureate exam, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday. "The Baccalaureate exam will remain on the same dates that have already been established, communicated and are known. The national evaluation…

Romanian DefMin Ciuca receives Turkish counterpart, discuss NATO bilateral cooperation

18:00, 09.03.2021 - Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Ministry of National Defence's headquarters, his counterpart from the Republic of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, during his official visit to Romania. According to a release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the meeting, rescheduled…

Chamber: Motion/Vlad Voiculescu: Health disaster author in last 30 years is PSD

21:26, 15.02.2021 - Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu declared on Monday that the "direct" author of the last 30 years' "disaster" in the Romanian health system is the Social Democratic Party (PSD). "The direct authors of the last 30 years' disaster in the Romanian health system is PSD and the PSD mafia. I believe…

LabMin Turcan: Minimum wage to be indexed, pensions to be increased this year at least with inflation rate

09:35, 13.01.2021 - The minimum wage will be indexed on Wednesday, in the Government meeting, by 3.1%, namely 70 lei gross, and the pensions will be increased this year at least by the inflation rate, Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan told private broadcaster Digi 24 Tuesday evening. As for pensions, she pointed…

Romanian auto-market drops by 22.6% in 2020, "green" automobile sales double

14:01, 12.01.2021 - The sales of new cars in Romania have dropped by 22.6% in 2020, as opposed to the previous year, although vehicle registration recorded growth in the last 4 months of the year, and the sales of green automobile have gone up by 103.5%, according to the data published on Tuesday by the Automobile Manufacturers…

EduMin Sorin Cimpeanu, about national exams: It is essential to have predictability

09:20, 06.01.2021 - Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday that "it is essential" to have predictability in the case of national exams, but if it is not possible to resume face-to-face education, changes could be made to lead to enhanced flexibility for the benefit of students and to compensate for possible…

President Iohannis sends JusMin request for criminal investigation of former EnviMin Costel Alexe

15:15, 05.01.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday to the Minister of Justice Stelian Ion, the request for criminal investigation of former minister of Environment Costel Alexe, according to the Presidential Administration, according to AGERPRES. Also, it is shown that the Prosecutor's Office attached…

38 citizens are denied permission to enter Romania in past 24 hours

11:05, 29.12.2020 - In the last 24 hours, 38 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, because they did not fulfill legal conditions, informs, on Tuesday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, for the the last 24 hours, at the Romanian customs…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 martie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 9°C
Iasi -2°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 7°C
Timisoara 1°C | 10°C
Constanta 0°C | 7°C
Brasov -5°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 435.744,00 5.431.997,76
II (5/6) 7 20.749,71 -
III (4/6) 865 167,91 -
IV (3/6) 13.496 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.127.373,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 martie 2021
USD 4.1136
EUR 4.8888
CHF 4.4257
GBP 5.6603
CAD 3.2684
XAU 230.127
JPY 3.7917
CNY 0.6316
AED 1.1199
AUD 3.1521
MDL 0.23
BGN 2.4996

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec