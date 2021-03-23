EduMin: Results of Romanian universities at international level - absolutely remarkable, considering the resources

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The national evaluation exam will most likely take place this year after the Baccalaureate exam, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday. "The Baccalaureate exam will remain on the same dates that have already been established, communicated and are known. The national evaluation…

- Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Ministry of National Defence's headquarters, his counterpart from the Republic of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, during his official visit to Romania. According to a release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the meeting, rescheduled…

- Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu declared on Monday that the "direct" author of the last 30 years' "disaster" in the Romanian health system is the Social Democratic Party (PSD). "The direct authors of the last 30 years' disaster in the Romanian health system is PSD and the PSD mafia. I believe…

- The minimum wage will be indexed on Wednesday, in the Government meeting, by 3.1%, namely 70 lei gross, and the pensions will be increased this year at least by the inflation rate, Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan told private broadcaster Digi 24 Tuesday evening. As for pensions, she pointed…

- The sales of new cars in Romania have dropped by 22.6% in 2020, as opposed to the previous year, although vehicle registration recorded growth in the last 4 months of the year, and the sales of green automobile have gone up by 103.5%, according to the data published on Tuesday by the Automobile Manufacturers…

- Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday that "it is essential" to have predictability in the case of national exams, but if it is not possible to resume face-to-face education, changes could be made to lead to enhanced flexibility for the benefit of students and to compensate for possible…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday to the Minister of Justice Stelian Ion, the request for criminal investigation of former minister of Environment Costel Alexe, according to the Presidential Administration, according to AGERPRES. Also, it is shown that the Prosecutor's Office attached…

- In the last 24 hours, 38 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, because they did not fulfill legal conditions, informs, on Tuesday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, for the the last 24 hours, at the Romanian customs…