Doctor Gheorghita: 13,391 children aged 12-15 got vaccinated until now

Stiri Recomandate

Acum e momentul! Alături de Nechita!

Acum e momentul! Alături de Nechita!

A crescut practic sub ochii mei… De acum 11 ani, când flerul antrenorului Adrian Lăcătuș a adus-o la București. Aici unde deja Maria Claudia Nechita, născută pe 15 august 1993 este din 2011 componentă de bază a Clubului Sportiv al Armatei, Steaua, dar și a lotului național. Iar de când Lăcătuș,”părintele” boxului feminin de… [citeste mai departe]

Victorie pentru Tăriceanu - ÎCCJ a admis sesizarea CCR pe temeiul actului de inculpare

Victorie pentru Tăriceanu - ÎCCJ a admis sesizarea CCR pe temeiul actului de inculpare

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, fost preşedinte al Senatului, a obţinut marţi, 15 iunie, o victorie importantă la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, în dosarul în care DNA îl acuză de săvârşirea infracţiunilor de abuz în serviciu… [citeste mai departe]

Condiţia vaccinării sau a testării la evenimente este discriminatorie

Condiţia vaccinării sau a testării la evenimente este discriminatorie

Condiţia vaccinării sau a testării la evenimente este discriminatorie Curtea de Apel Cluj a anulat mai multe dispoziţii din Hotărârea de Guvern care se referă la condiţionarea participării la diferite evenimente a doar a persoanelor vaccinate şi a celor care… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghiţă: Perspectiva unui nou val de îmbolnăviri, cât se poate de clară. Tulpina Delta are toate caracteristicile să devină dominantă

Gheorghiţă: Perspectiva unui nou val de îmbolnăviri, cât se poate de clară. Tulpina Delta are toate caracteristicile să devină dominantă

Medicul Valeriu Gheorghiţă consideră că perspectiva unui nou val de îmbolnăviri, în special în sezonul rece, este… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul viceprimar Diaconu, „săgeți” către partenerii de alianță înainte de votul pentru noua organigramă a Primăriei Timișoara

Fostul viceprimar Diaconu, „săgeți” către partenerii de alianță înainte de votul pentru noua organigramă a Primăriei Timișoara

Colegii de alianță continuă să se faulteze. De această dată, mărul discordiei este organigrama Primăriei Timișoara, care urmează… [citeste mai departe]

Trei oferte pentru Podul Solventul

Trei oferte pentru Podul Solventul

Proiectul podului și drumului de la Solventul merge înainte. Primăria Timișoiara se află în faza de evaluare a ofertelor depuse pentru licitația pentru studiul de fezabilitate (SF) + proiectul tehnic (PT). The post Trei oferte pentru Podul Solventul appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghiță: Perspectiva unui nou val de îmbolnăviri este cât se poate de clară. Foarte probabil, varianta Delta va deveni dominantă

Gheorghiță: Perspectiva unui nou val de îmbolnăviri este cât se poate de clară. Foarte probabil, varianta Delta va deveni dominantă

  Perspectiva unui nou val COVID este cât se poate de clară, iar foarte probabil varianta Delta – care a alimentat al doilea… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu | 40% dintre români se gândesc să își schimbe furnizorul de electricitate

Studiu | 40% dintre români se gândesc să își schimbe furnizorul de electricitate

Aproape jumătate dintre români, respectiv 40%, iau în considerare posibilitatea de a încheia un contract pentru furnizarea de electricitate cu altă companie decât în prezent, a afirmat, marţi, Remus Ştefureac, director INSCOP, într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Românii sunt de acord cu exploatarea rezervelor de gaz natural din Marea Neagră. Care sunt avantajele pentru ţara noastră

Românii sunt de acord cu exploatarea rezervelor de gaz natural din Marea Neagră. Care sunt avantajele pentru ţara noastră

Românii sunt de acord cu exploatarea rezervelor de gaz natural din ţărmul românesc al Mării Negre, arată barometrul Securităţii Energetice, lansat, marţi,… [citeste mai departe]

Seism pe scena politică. USR se prăbușește în sondaje, AUR este pe un val de ascensiune fulminantă

Seism pe scena politică. USR se prăbușește în sondaje, AUR este pe un val de ascensiune fulminantă

Ultimul sondaj de opinie realizat de IRES, în luna mai, confirmă ascensiunea PSD, care practic a crescut în preferințele românilor „fără să facă nimic”, cum a remarcat gazda emisiunii. PSD este… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Doctor Gheorghita: 13,391 children aged 12-15 got vaccinated until now

Publicat:
Doctor Gheorghita: 13,391 children aged 12-15 got vaccinated until now

Head of the National Coordinating Committee for against COVID-19 on Tuesday said that, so far, 13,391 children between 12 and 15 years old have been immunised, most of them in Bucharest - 3,152 and in the counties of Cluj - 1,173, Ilfov - 631 and Timis - 615.

The vaccination campaign for this age group started on June 2.

also told a press conference at the that the vaccination at the family doctors, started on May 4, is taking place in all counties and in Bucharest.

According to him, 129,102 people…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Valeriu Gheorghita: Almost 4 mln persons, vaccinated anti-COVID with at least one dose until May 17

16:05, 18.05.2021 - From the start of the vaccination campaign until May 17, a total of 3,963,176 people were vaccinated with at least one dose, of whom 2,871,560 people are vaccinated with the second dose as well, the head of National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Dr. Valeriu…

Valeriu Gheorghita: 372 family medicine offices from 38 counties involved in vaccination against SARS-CoV-2

10:55, 11.05.2021 - The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday that 372 family medicine offices in 38 counties and Bucharest are involved in the immunisation process. "Today, May 11, approximately 738 family doctors…

Bucharest, another 11 counties, in yellow scenario for SARS-CoV-2 infection rate

17:35, 04.05.2021 - Bucharest and 11 counties are in the yellow scenario for infections with SARS-CoV-2, announced, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS). Bucharest recorded an infection rate of 2.27 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from 2.42 the previous day, agerpres.ro confirms.…

Coronavirus/GCS: Capital City reaches 3.12 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitans

13:45, 28.04.2021 - Bucharest remains in the red zone, with 3.12 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence rate was 3.25, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Ilfov and Cluj counties are also in the red scenario, with…

GCS: Only two counties and Capital remain in red zone

14:20, 22.04.2021 - The Bucharest Municipality remains in the red zone, with 4.41 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous day, when it had an incidence of 4.51, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). In the red scenario there are also the counties of Ilfov, with an…

People willing to get vaccinated without appointment can go to AstraZeneca serum centres with vacancies

17:56, 13.04.2021 - People who want to get vaccinated directly, without an appointment, can come on their own to the centers with AstraZeneca serum where not all the places are occupied, said the chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita.…

Coronavirus/39.1 pct of cases reported in Bucharest and Cluj, Ilfov, Timis, Brasov counties last week

12:50, 08.04.2021 - During the week of March 29th - April 4th, 39.1 pct of cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Ilfov, Timis and Brasov, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday. According to the weekly surveillance report, 26 pct of all deaths were recorded…

Anti-COVID vaccination/Doctor Gheorghita: More than 775,000 persons on waiting lists

17:06, 23.03.2021 - The head of the National Committee for Anti-Covid Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, so far, more than 775,000 people are to be found on the waiting lists for immunisation. He showed that most people are to be found on the waiting list in Bucharest - 148,776…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 15°C | 19°C
Iasi 15°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 23°C
Timisoara 14°C | 27°C
Constanta 16°C | 21°C
Brasov 13°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 395.742,00 1.515.189,20
II (5/6) 7 18.844,85 -
III (4/6) 557 236,82 -
IV (3/6) 9.055 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.050.667,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 iunie 2021
USD 4.0604
EUR 4.9188
CHF 4.5162
GBP 5.7235
CAD 3.3408
XAU 242.773
JPY 3.7034
CNY 0.6346
AED 1.1054
AUD 3.1337
MDL 0.2287
BGN 2.5149

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec