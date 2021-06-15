Doctor Gheorghita: 13,391 children aged 12-15 got vaccinated until now

Doctor Gheorghita: 13,391 children aged 12-15 got vaccinated until nowPublicat:
Head of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 Valeriu Gheorghita on Tuesday said that, so far, 13,391 children between 12 and 15 years old have been immunised, most of them in Bucharest - 3,152 and in the counties of Cluj - 1,173, Ilfov - 631 and Timis - 615.
The vaccination campaign for this age group started on June 2.
Valeriu Gheorghita also told a press conference at the Victoria Palace that the vaccination at the family doctors, started on May 4, is taking place in all counties and in Bucharest.
According to him, 129,102 people…
