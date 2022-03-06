DefMin Dincu to meet Dutch counterpart Ollongren at Kogalniceanu Air Base on Monday

Stiri Recomandate

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua a 11-a. Rusia cere UE şi NATO să nu mai furnizeze armament Kievului UPDATE 7 Peste 4.000 de persoane reținute duminică în Rusia, în timpul protestelor anti-război VIDEO

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua a 11-a. Rusia cere UE şi NATO să nu mai furnizeze armament Kievului UPDATE 7 Peste 4.000 de persoane reținute duminică în Rusia, în timpul protestelor anti-război VIDEO

Ucraina acuză Rusia de un “plan terorist”. Motivul: atacul spitalelor şi şcolilor

Ucraina acuză Rusia de un "plan terorist". Motivul: atacul spitalelor şi şcolilor

Vicepremierul Ucrainei, Olha Stefanishyna, acuză Rusia de un “plan terorist”, cu atacuri venite din aer, dar şi pe uscat. Ea susține, într-un interviu acordat BBC, că după o “rezistenţă puternică” din partea armatei ucrainene,… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil ucrainean de 11 ani a reusit sa ajunga singur in Slovacia, cu o sacosa, pasaportul si un numar de telefon scris pe mana (VIDEO)

Un copil ucrainean de 11 ani a reusit sa ajunga singur in Slovacia, cu o sacosa, pasaportul si un numar de telefon scris pe mana (VIDEO)

Un baiat ucrainean in varsta de 11 ani a traversat singur frontiera cu Slovacia avand asupra lui doar o sacosa din plastic, pasaportul… [citeste mai departe]

1,5 milioane de refugiați au părăsit Ucraina în 10 zile. Este cea mai rapidă creştere de după cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial

1,5 milioane de refugiați au părăsit Ucraina în 10 zile. Este cea mai rapidă creştere de după cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial

Numărul persoanelor care au fugit din calea războiului din Ucraina a depăşit pragul de 1,5 milioane, devenind criza refugiaţilor cu cea… [citeste mai departe]

LaLiga: FC Barcelona a urcat pe podium după ce a întors scorul cu Elche

LaLiga: FC Barcelona a urcat pe podium după ce a întors scorul cu Elche

FC Barcelona a urcat provizoriu pe locul trei în LaLiga, după ce a câștigat meciul disputat duminică, în deplasare, împotriva celor de la Elche. Duelul din etapa a 27-a s-a terminat cu scorul de 21 pentru formația lui Xavi Hernandez. [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a fost prins la volan băut și drogat. Circula cu 222 de km/h pe DN68

Un tânăr a fost prins la volan băut și drogat. Circula cu 222 de km/h pe DN68

Un tânăr în vârstă de 22 de ani a fost prins la volan băut și drogat. Circula cu 222 de km/h pe DN68. Acesta a fost amendat cu 4.930 de lei, iar permisul i-a fost suspendat timp de șase luni. „Conducătorul auto nu a oprit la semnalele poliţiştilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimul onor din aer pentru pilotul Iosif-Costinel Niță, decedat în tragedia aviatică din data de 2 martie

Ultimul onor din aer pentru pilotul Iosif-Costinel Niță, decedat în tragedia aviatică din data de 2 martie

Duminică, în zona Cimitirului Militar Ghencea III din București, cerul a răsunat la trecerea celor patru aeronave F-16 Fighting Falcon (trei ale Forțelor Aeriene Române și una a Forțelor… [citeste mai departe]

”Vocea” Patriarhului Daniel îl numește pe Patriarhul Kiril al Moscovei complice cinic cu ”politicul asasin” Putin

"Vocea" Patriarhului Daniel îl numește pe Patriarhul Kiril al Moscovei complice cinic cu "politicul asasin" Putin

Patriarhul Daniel al României, prin purtătorul de cuvânt al BOR, Vasile Bănescu, l-a desființat pe Patriarhul Kiril al Rusiei. Bănescu îl acuză pe Kiril de… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Verde de Banat se implică pentru reabilitarea Insulei Cotu Mic

Asociația Verde de Banat se implică pentru reabilitarea Insulei Cotu Mic

În perioada februarie – mai 2022, Asociația Verde de Banat derulează proiectul „Lugojenii își îngrijesc insula”, având ca scop reabilitarea cadrului natural de pe Insula Cotu Mic, aparținând de municipiul Lugoj. Insula, situată între cele două brațe ale… [citeste mai departe]


DefMin Dincu to meet Dutch counterpart Ollongren at Kogalniceanu Air Base on Monday

Publicat:
DefMin Dincu to meet Dutch counterpart Ollongren at Kogalniceanu Air Base on Monday

of , , on Monday will have a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, , at the 57th Air Base in , informs the Ministry of Defence.

