DefMin Dincu to meet Dutch counterpart Ollongren at Kogalniceanu Air Base on Monday

A group of 27 refugee students from a military high school in Ukraine will continue their studies at the "Dimitrie Cantemir" Military College in Breaza, the Ministry of National Defence reported on Sunday.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, stated on Tuesday that a conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation is "totally improbable" and emphasized that the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) does not intend to mobilize reserves or send our recruitment orders

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, highlighted on Monday the Government's decision of donating ammunition, fuel, protective military equipment, but also food, water and sanitary materials, which are added to the contributions sent prior, as a response to Ukraine's request, through the…

The Minister of National Defence, declared for AGERPRES on Sunday that he does not believe that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will resort to nuclear weapons.

President Klaus Iohannis has signed, on Monday, the decree placing Lieutenant General Tomita-Catalin Tomescu on reserve duty, ceasing his active duty engagements with the Ministry of National Defence, starting February 28.

Three Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the German Air Force have landed, on Thursday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Airbase, informs a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

The Minister of Defence Vasile Dincu will take part on Wednesday and Thursday in the reunion of Ministers of Defence from NATO member states, which will take place at the Alliances' General Headquarters in Brussels, MApN (Ministry of National Defence) informed.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a meeting on Monday, at the Ministry of National Defence headquarters, with the Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Romania, Paun Rohovei. During the meeting, a series of topics of common interest were addressed, mainly related to the recent…