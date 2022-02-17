DefMin Dincu reiterates need for defensive operational structures in Black Sea region

Stiri Recomandate

Lipsă acută de muncitori constructori în Spania. Patronii au majorat salariile şi oferă cursuri gratuite de calificare

În Spania, criza de forţă de muncă din construcţii ameninţă fondurile europene de miliarde de euro pentru refacerea economiei. Este nevoie urgentă de peste… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep a ajuns în semifinala turneului de la Dubai

Simona Halep a ajuns în semifinala turneului de la Dubai. Românca a reușit să o învingă pe Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), locul 10 WTA şi cap de serie numărul 8 cu scorul de  6-4, 6-3. Halep (30 ani, 23 WTA) şi-a asigurat prezenţa în a treia sa semifinală la Dubai, unde a câştigat titlurile în… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta. Retinut pentru nerespectarea ordinului de protectie. Femeie urcata cu forta intr-un autoturism de fostul concubin

Retinut pentru lipsire de libertate si nerespectarea ordinului de protectie. La data de 15 februarie a.c., in jurul orei 22.00, politisti din cadrul Sectiei… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie şi un copil de 11 luni au ajuns la spital după ce au fost loviți de o mașină

O femeie de 56 de ani şi un copil de 11 luni au fost transportaţi la spital după ce au fost loviţi joi de un autoturism, pe şoseaua Alexandriei, din municipiul Giurgiu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Deficiențele constatate de inspectorii sanitar-veterinari în urma controalelor realizate pe parcursul lunii ianuarie

Alimente păstrate necorespunzător, neîntreținerea corespunzătoare a spațiilor de producție sau depozitare a alimentelor sunt doar câteva din deficiențele constatate… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă numește încă două femei și un bărbat în Guvern

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a numit noi secretari de stat la Ministerul Afacerilor Interne, la Ministerul Culturii şi cel al Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului, printr-o serie de decizii publicate, joi, în Monitorul Oficial. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO&VIDEO | MAFIA imobiliară acaparează Mogoșoaia - Proiecte mărețe vs locuri fără canalizare și drumuri neasfaltate

Cu excepția unor străzi din centrul localității străbătute de drumul național 1A, care au fost îngrijite, restul comunei pare că a fost construită fără… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Nicuşor Dan a făcut o călătorie de probă cu viitorului tren metropolitan

"De azi a devenit operaţională integrarea tarifară a trenului de la Gara de Nord la Aeroportul Otopeni cu transportul public de suprafaţă şi de subteran din Bucureşti. Cu această ocazie, am făcut o călătorie cu trenul de probă pe… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Sunt mulţumit de cum funcţionează Guvernul. Este o coaliţie gândită pentru a guverna România acum

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a răspuns afirmativ, fiind întrebat dacă este mulţumit de cum funcţionează coaliţia de guvernare şi dacă crede că va rezista până în 2024. Preşedintele… [citeste mai departe]

B.U.G. Mafia concerteaza pe 29 iulie la Romexpo

Pe 29 iulie va asteptam la Romexpo in aer lliber la un concert  B.U.G. Mafia  iar primele bilete au pret earlybird. Evenimentul va respecta normele epidemiologice in vigoare la momentul respectiv. “S-a stabilit” si “s-a demonstrat” din nou anul trecut ca suntem #CeaMaiTareTrupa si #CeiMaiTariFani, cand am… [citeste mai departe]


DefMin Dincu reiterates need for defensive operational structures in Black Sea region

Publicat:
Minister of underlined, at the meeting of NATO , "the need to deploy defensive allied operational structures in the region, modeled on those already in place in Poland and the ."

MApN: Three German Eurofighter Typhoon jets arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase

21:01, 17.02.2022 - Three Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the German Air Force have landed, on Thursday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Airbase, informs a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

PNL's Citu: We will go in government with those with whom we will be able to form majority in 2024

19:10, 17.02.2022 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated, that the party will go in government in 2024 with those with whom they will be able to form a majority, on the condition the Liberal electorate is not betrayed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

DefMin Dincu: NATO battle group in Romania - hopefully this spring

17:15, 17.02.2022 - Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said today that a NATO battle group will be set up in Romania most probably in spring. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

Construction works volume down 0.6pct in 2021

11:15, 17.02.2022 - Construction works volume lost 0.6pct in 2021, as gross series, compared to the data recorded in 2020, according to the information published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

HealthMin Rafila: Law says protective masks continue to be mandatory in all indoor spaces

13:00, 16.02.2022 - The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday stated, at the beginning of the government meeting, that Law No. 55/2020 provides for the continued use of the mask in all indoor spaces. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Citu: As long as the PNL is in power, there will be no agreement with the IMF

12:40, 16.02.2022 - National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu said on Wednesday that as long as the liberals are in power, there will be no agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Romania numbers 9,680 beneficiaries of special pensions, in Jan 2022

12:05, 16.02.2022 - The number of beneficiaries of special pensions reached 9,680, in January 2022, most of them, 4,468 respectively, benefiting from pensions under Law No. 303/2004 on the status of prosecutors and judges, according to data centralized by the National House for Public Pensions (CNPP). Fii la…

ForMin Aurescu: Security crisis is not just about Ukraine; no signs de-escalation is actually happening

11:20, 16.02.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told Parliament on Wednesday that "there are still no signs" that the de-escalation in the Black Sea security situation is happening "in a real way". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


