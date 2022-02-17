DefMin Dincu reiterates need for defensive operational structures in Black Sea region

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Three Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the German Air Force have landed, on Thursday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Airbase, informs a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated, that the party will go in government in 2024 with those with whom they will be able to form a majority, on the condition the Liberal electorate is not betrayed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said today that a NATO battle group will be set up in Romania most probably in spring. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

- Construction works volume lost 0.6pct in 2021, as gross series, compared to the data recorded in 2020, according to the information published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday stated, at the beginning of the government meeting, that Law No. 55/2020 provides for the continued use of the mask in all indoor spaces. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu said on Wednesday that as long as the liberals are in power, there will be no agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- The number of beneficiaries of special pensions reached 9,680, in January 2022, most of them, 4,468 respectively, benefiting from pensions under Law No. 303/2004 on the status of prosecutors and judges, according to data centralized by the National House for Public Pensions (CNPP). Fii la…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told Parliament on Wednesday that "there are still no signs" that the de-escalation in the Black Sea security situation is happening "in a real way". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…