David Popovici secures gold in men's 200m freestyle at World Swimming Championships in Budapest

David Popovici secures gold in men's 200m freestyle at World Swimming Championships in BudapestPublicat:
17-year-old Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Monday evening won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1 min 43.21 seconds.
