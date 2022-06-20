David Popovici secures gold in men's 200m freestyle at World Swimming Championships in Budapest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of monkeypox in Romania was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

- The Cotroceni Presidential Palace was lit on Monday evening in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on the occasion of Europe Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- The National Strategy and Prognosis Commission (CNSP) revised downwards to 2.9% the growth estimate of the Romanian economy for this year, from 4.3% as previously forecast. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The Chamber of Deputies has rejected, on Monday, the simple motion filed by the Save Romania Union (USR) against Environment Minister Tanczos Barna. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

- Former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea was apprehended in Bulgaria on Thursday and will be handed over to the Romanian authorities. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

- Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 43.8% in February 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Romanian wrestler Andreea Beatrice Ana on Thursday won the gold medal in the women's 55-kg event at the European Wrestling Championship in Budapest, after defeating in the final Ukrainian Oleksandra Homenets. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Romanian athlete Alina Vuc won the bronze medal in the 50 kg category, on Thursday, at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest, after defeating German Lisa Ersel in the decisive match. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…