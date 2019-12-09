CVM report on Romania, between reality and fiction: the list of 20 factual errors and subjective assessments in the report

Stiri Recomandate

COD GALBEN de CEAȚĂ în județul Alba, luni dimineața, până la ora 8. Localitățile vizate

Ziarul Unirea COD GALBEN de CEAȚĂ în județul Alba, luni dimineața, până la ora 8. Localitățile vizate Județul Alba se află, luni dimineața, sub cod galben de ceață. Atenționarea este valabilă până la ora 8. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Consilier prezidențial american: Atacul armat de la Pensacola pare să fi fost de natură teroristă

Robert O’Brien, consilierul prezidențial pentru Siguranță Națională, a declarat că atacul armat de la baza militară din Pensacola "pare" să fi fost un atentat terorist, informează cotidianul The Washington… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în Noua Zeelandă după erupția unui vulcan - Sute de persoane sunt date dispărute / FOTO & VIDEO

Aproximativ 100 de persoane au fost surprinse în apropierea unui vulcan din Noua Zeelandă care a erupt luni, incident în urma căruia mai multe persoane au fost rănite sau sunt date dispărute,… [citeste mai departe]

9 decembrie: Zămislirea Sfintei Fecioare Maria de către Sfânta Ana

Ziarul Unirea 9 decembrie: Zămislirea Sfintei Fecioare Maria de către Sfânta Ana 9 decembrie: Zămislirea Sfintei Fecioare Maria de către Sfânta Ana Sfânta Ana provenea din seminția preoțească, iudaică, a lui Levi. Ea era fata cea ... 9 decembrie: Zămislirea Sfintei… [citeste mai departe]

Doi procurori arădeni, eliberați din funcție de președintele țării

ARAD. La sfârșitul săptămânii, în 6 decembrie, președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a semnat decretele privind eliberarea din funcția de procuror – prin pensionare – în ceea ce-i privește pe cei doi magistrați: Bogdan Diaconescu din cadrul Direcției de Investigare… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbarea bruscă a vremii: Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele 7 zile

CHIȘINĂU, 9 dec – Sputnik. Până pe 15 decembrie sunt prognozate valori termice pozitive în timpul zilei. Maximele vor atinge 10 grade Celsius în sud, în zilele de luni, marți, sâmbătă și duminică. Spre dezamăgirea copiilor, nu va ninge, dar va ploua. Marți și… [citeste mai departe]

SLOBOZIA-MOARĂ: Accident cu o victimă

Pe DN 7,în afara localității Slobozia Moară, a avut loc o coliziune intre 3 autovehicule. Din coliziune a rezultat o Post-ul SLOBOZIA-MOARĂ: Accident cu o victimă apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Schiurile lui Popa se împiedică în… virgule

În urmă cu un an, Consiliul Judeţean şi primăriile Reşiţa şi Văliug se bucurau de susţinere din partea Ministerului Turismului, care şi-a dat atunci avizul pentru dezvoltarea Semenicului, pentru realizarea unui schimb de terenuri necesar realizării domeniului schiabil. Despre noutăţile şi stadiul în care… [citeste mai departe]

Localități din 12 judeţe rămân sub cod galben de ceaţă și chiciură

Localități din 12 judeţe sunt în continuare sub avertizare cod galben de ceaţă și chiciură, potrivit unor noi atenţionări de tip nowcasting emise de Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM).Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis luni… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal pe DN7, Pitești – Râmnicu Vâlcea

O persoană a murit, una este grav rănit, iar alte trei persoane au suferit leziuni ușoare într-un accident pe DN 7, Piteşti – Râmnicu Vâlcea. Potrivit Centrului Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române, traficul rutier este întrerupt la kilometrul 103+300 de metri, în zona Drăganu… [citeste mai departe]


CVM report on Romania, between reality and fiction: the list of 20 factual errors and subjective assessments in the report

Publicat:
published on Tuesday, October 22, the CVM Report on Romania for 2019. The document reveals a gloomy landscape of the Romanian justice system as the European experts find regressions in almost all areas under review. However, the document also contains factual errors, subjective assessments and grave omissions which raises serious and legitimate doubts about the objectivity of the report.

Link to the 2019 CVM technical report in Romania: https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/technical-report-romania-2019-swd-2019-393_en.pdf

"The variety of opinions…

