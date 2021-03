Govt debt reaches 47.8pct of GDP in end-January 2021

Government debt totalled more than 503.6 billion lei at the end of the first month of this year, 47.8pct of the GDP respectively, compared to 498.35 billion lei (47.3pct of GDP) at the end of 2020, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Finance (MF). Of this, 14.5 billion lei represents… [citeste mai departe]