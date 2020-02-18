Creative and personal development workshops for 200 children from foster homes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Approximately 1.46 million vehicles were registered in Bucharest on 31 December 2019, increasing by about 32 percent compared to the same period of the last year, whereas nationwide, the national car fleet reached almost 8.75 million units, up 6.78 percent y-o-y, according to data with the General…

- Pe 30 ianuarie, la Muzeul Unirii din municipiul Iași, Ambasadorul Hope and Homes for Children, Marius Manole, a fost gazda unei serate muzicale dedicate activitații Fundației in zona Moldovei. Pianistul Andrei Licareț și-a aratat din nou sprijinul pentru cei mai vulnerabili copii ai Romaniei prin susținerea…

- In decembrie 2017, Hope and Homes for Children și KRUK Romania au incheiat un parteneriat prin care compania, membra a Grupului financiar internațional KRUK, susține proiectele desfașurate de Fundație in domeniile prevenirii separarii copilului de familie, integrarii socio-profesionale a tinerilor care…

- An earthquake measuring 5.2 degrees on the Richter scale occurred on Friday morning, at 3:26, in the seismic region of eastern Vrancea, the County of Vrancea, at 121 km in depth, according to data released by the National Institute of Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP). It is the…

- E momentul in care ar trebui sa decidem cum actionam si ce solicitam pe urmatorul exercitiu financiar al Uniunii Europene, vis-a-vis de toata povestea asta cu dezinstitutionalizarea din protectia copilului. Sunt deja trei ani de cand am publicat Planul de actiune pe inchiderea de institutii , cu detalii…

- Peste 10 tone de artificii din clasele 2 si 3 au fost depistate, luni, de politisti intr-un spatiu neautorizat din Sectorul 4 al Capitalei, articolele pirotehnice, in valoare de aproximativ 60.000 de euro, fiind ridicate in vederea continuarii cercetarilor, informeaza un comunicat de presa al IPJ Ilfov,…

- President Klaus Iohannis paid a visit on Wednesday to the children at the "Sfantul Stefan" family home in Bucharest. "I was glad to meet today children of the 'Sfantul Stefan' family home in Bucharest, a model of center contributing to improving the conditions in which children from disfavoured…

- A number of 48,360 real estate goods (lands, houses and apartments) were sold at the level of the entire country in November 2019, 1,847 more than the number of real estate goods sold in the same month of 2018, according to data published on Thursday by the National Authority for Cadastre and Land…