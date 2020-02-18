Creative and personal development workshops for 200 children from foster homes

Stiri Recomandate

Fonduri europene 2020: Până la 25.000 euro și 10.000 Euro în 2 competiții pentru startup-uri. Se fac înscrieri online

​Antreprenorii români cu startup-uri de tehnologie în domeniul agriculturii și alimentației pot obține noi finanțări europene, de maximum 25.000… [citeste mai departe]

S-au împăcat când nimeni nu se aștepta și s-au despărțit în mare secret. Cel mai controversat cuplu a pus capăt relației. De ce și-au spus ”ADIO” Carmen de la Sălciua și Culiță Sterp

O… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul facturi majorate la încălzire în Capitală: Ce se va întâmpla în luna februarie

În urma unor plângeri venite de la cetățeni, care au reclamat că au primit facturi mai mari la încălzire pentru luna ianuarie, șeful statului a convocat o ședință cu reprezentanții Termoelectrica și Moldovagaz. [citeste mai departe]

MCLAREN ARE UN NOU BOLID ÎN F1: Prezentarea monopostului MCL35 a avut loc la Woking

Echipa McLaren a dezvăluit noul său monopost MCL35 pentru ediţia din acest an al Campionatului Mondial de automobilism Formula 1! Prezentarea a avut loc la sediul central al lui McLaren, în orăşelul Woking din apropierea Londrei, şi… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Bucureşti şi Potaissa Turda îşi cunosc ADVERSARELE din sferturile Challenge Cup

În urma tragerii la sorţi efectuate marţi, CSM Bucureşti va evolua cu echipa rusă HC Victor, în timp ce Potaissa Turda va întâlni formaţia greacă AEK Atena, în sferturile de finală ale Cupei Challenge la handbal... [citeste mai departe]

Monica Anisie: „Condica de prezență şi comisiile metodice, în curs de a fi eliminate din şcoli”

Ministrul propus la Educaţie, Monica Anisie a declarat, marţi, în cadrul audierii din comisiile parlamentare, că sunt în curs de elaborare eliminarea condicii de prezenţă şi a comisiilor metodice.… [citeste mai departe]

Fiica lui Cristian Boureanu îmbină viața de studentă cu petrecerile nocturne

Au trecut ani buni de când Cristian Boureanu și-a bruscat fiica, după ce tânăra a plecat de acasă fără să îl anunțe. Iată că acum Ioana Boureanu este studentă, merge la cursuri, dar nu a renunțat la distracțiile nocturne. Frumoasa blondină… [citeste mai departe]

Un bucureştean este al treilea cel mai longeviv bărbat în viaţă

Un bucureştean pare să fi găsit elixirul tinereţii, ajungând al treilea cel mai în vârstă bărbat de pe Pământ, recunoscut de Guiness Book of Records. Dumitru Comănescu are 111 ani și 3 luni și a fost inginer agronom. [citeste mai departe]

Comandantul jandarmilor din Dej, recompensat de Armata SUA – FOTO

Maiorul Cosmin Covaciu, comandantul Detașamentului de Jandarmi Gherla-Dej, a fost recompensat recent de Armata Statelor Unite ale Americii, ”Meritorius Service Medal”, aceasta fiind cea mai înaltă distincţie militară americană acordată trupelor aliate. Distincția i-a… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu privind coronavirus: cine sunt cei mai expuși riscurilor de contaminare

Centrul de Control şi Prevenire a Bolilor din China a publicat luni un studiu care analizează peste 70.000 de cazuri de infecţii cu COVID-19, incluzând cazurile confirmate, suspecte şi asimptomatice, începând cu data de 11 februarie 2020.Comisia… [citeste mai departe]


Creative and personal development workshops for 200 children from foster homes

Publicat:
200 children and young people from the state-run or private foster homes operating under the for and in Bucharest and Ilfov will participate in creative and personal development workshops, as part of one of the smaller projects of the bigger educational programme "Ajungem MARI" [We GROW UP] developed by the .

Most activities will be carried out at the Ajungem MARI , a warm and welcoming space for children and young people, who feel encouraged to learn through playing and interactive activities.

Approx. 1.46 million vehicles registered in Bucharest in 2019; national car fleet up about 7pct

10:51, 05.02.2020 - Approximately 1.46 million vehicles were registered in Bucharest on 31 December 2019, increasing by about 32 percent compared to the same period of the last year, whereas nationwide, the national car fleet reached almost 8.75 million units, up 6.78 percent y-o-y, according to data with the General…

Ambasadorul Hope and Homes for Children, Marius Manole, a gazduit serata muzicala dedicata activitații Fundației in zona Moldovei

16:33, 03.02.2020 - Pe 30 ianuarie, la Muzeul Unirii din municipiul Iași, Ambasadorul Hope and Homes for Children, Marius Manole, a fost gazda unei serate muzicale dedicate activitații Fundației in zona Moldovei. Pianistul Andrei Licareț și-a aratat din nou sprijinul pentru cei mai vulnerabili copii ai Romaniei prin susținerea…

Hope and Homes for Children și KRUK Romania anunța inceperea celui de-al treilea an de parteneriat

12:45, 03.02.2020 - In decembrie 2017, Hope and Homes for Children și KRUK Romania au incheiat un parteneriat prin care compania, membra a Grupului financiar internațional KRUK, susține proiectele desfașurate de Fundație in domeniile prevenirii separarii copilului de familie, integrarii socio-profesionale a tinerilor care…

5.2 M earthquake Friday morning in Vrancea region, highest magnitude in past year

10:43, 31.01.2020 - An earthquake measuring 5.2 degrees on the Richter scale occurred on Friday morning, at 3:26, in the seismic region of eastern Vrancea, the County of Vrancea, at 121 km in depth, according to data released by the National Institute of Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP). It is the…

Stefan Darabus: Lucram de 22 de ani in dezinstitutionalizare. Consideram ca acestea ar trebui sa fie prioritatile pentru 2021-2027

21:56, 29.01.2020 - E momentul in care ar trebui sa decidem cum actionam si ce solicitam pe urmatorul exercitiu financiar al Uniunii Europene, vis-a-vis de toata povestea asta cu dezinstitutionalizarea din protectia copilului. Sunt deja trei ani de cand am publicat Planul de actiune pe inchiderea de institutii , cu detalii…

IPJ Ilfov: 10,6 tone de articole pirotehnice - depistate in spatiu neautorizat

11:27, 24.12.2019 - Peste 10 tone de artificii din clasele 2 si 3 au fost depistate, luni, de politisti intr-un spatiu neautorizat din Sectorul 4 al Capitalei, articolele pirotehnice, in valoare de aproximativ 60.000 de euro, fiind ridicate in vederea continuarii cercetarilor, informeaza un comunicat de presa al IPJ Ilfov,…

President Iohannis visits children at "Sfantul Stefan" home in Bucharest

15:04, 18.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis paid a visit on Wednesday to the children at the "Sfantul Stefan" family home in Bucharest.  "I was glad to meet today children of the 'Sfantul Stefan' family home in Bucharest, a model of center contributing to improving the conditions in which children from disfavoured…

Over 48,000 real estate goods sold in November 2019, surpassing November 2018

15:30, 12.12.2019 - A number of 48,360 real estate goods (lands, houses and apartments) were sold at the level of the entire country in November 2019, 1,847 more than the number of real estate goods sold in the same month of 2018, according to data published on Thursday by the National Authority for Cadastre and Land…


