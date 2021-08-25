COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 13,489 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 13,489 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 9,630 first doses and 3,859 second doses. Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,707,596 doses have been administered to 5,206,782 people, of whom 5,085,729 have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, seven general side effects were reported.



