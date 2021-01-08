Stiri Recomandate

Commission of European experts to investigate power grid incident that left northwest Romania without electricity

Publicat:
Commission of European experts to investigate power grid incident that left northwest Romania without electricity

A commission of European experts will investigate the causes of the incident occurred Friday afternoon in the European power transmission system and which left several areas innorthwestern Romania without electricity, sources from the told AGERPRES.

"No one so far knows what the incident's causes are. A European commission has been set up to find out the circumstances of the incident," the sources said.

"This is an interconnection system breakdown. We don't know the exact causes yet, but we will analyze them. It is a zonal problem in the northwest of the country.…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


