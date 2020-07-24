Codes Orange, Yellow of floods as of Saturday morning

Stiri Recomandate

Ieri presa sportivă din toată Europa scria cu litere de-o șchioapă de decizia celor de la Dynamo Kiev de a-l aduce pe banca de antrenor pe… [citeste mai departe]

O căruță în care se aflau mai mulți copii a fugit de un echipaj al Poliției Locale, vimeri, 24 iulie, pe Bulevardul Muncii.Atelajul… [citeste mai departe]

Dr. Chemal Taner, reputat doctor dentist din Constanţa, fondator al Clinicii Implantodent, a murit în seara zilei de 23 iulie 2020, din cauza COVID-19. El era internat de câteva zile la Spitalul… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele care utilizează zilieri pentru diferite activităţi cu caracter temporar vor fi obligate, începând de sâmbătă, 25 iulie 2020, să renunţe la registrele clasice şi să înregistreze activitatea prestată de lucrători în registrul electronic.… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Cooperatist-Comercială din Moldova a fost înființată în anul 1993 de către Guvernul Republicii Moldova și conducerea Moldcoop. Este acreditată academic ca singura instituție de învățământ superior din țară specializată în pregătirea… [citeste mai departe]

Conform unui studiu independent realizat de Centrul pentru pluralism și libertate în mass-media, a existat o stagnare sau o deteriorare generală în ceea Post-ul Presa europeană s-a deteriorat. Studiul a… [citeste mai departe]

Valoarea producţiei ramurii agricole a scăzut în 2019 cu 3,8% comparativ cu anul precedent, la 89,997 miliarde lei, conform datelor publicate vineri de Institutul Naţional de Statistică. Producţia vegetală a scăzut cu 5,6%, la 62,967 miliarde lei, producţia animală s-a redus… [citeste mai departe]

Conform datelor Direcției de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul județului Buzău, sunt active 17 focare de infecție cu SARS-Cov2: O societate comercială din municipiul: 8 persoane confirmate pozitiv. Direcția de Sănătate Publică: 17 persoane confirmate pozitiv. Centrul de Dializă: 11 persoane confirmate pozitiv.… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările la terenul de sport cu suprafață de iarbă sintetică, din Sânmarghita, județul Cluj, se afla pe ultima sută de metri. Articolul Terenul de sport din Sânmărghita aproape de finalizare apare prima dată în Someșeanul.ro . [citeste mai departe]


Codes Orange, Yellow of floods as of Saturday morning

Publicat:
Codes Orange, Yellow of floods as of Saturday morning

of Hydrology and (INHGA) issued, on Friday, a warning, respectively a warning of floods, valid in 21 river basins and on the small tributaries of the Danube related to the sector, starting Saturday morning. According to the forecast, between July 25, 10:00 am - July 26, 12:00 am, there will be a alert of flash floods, increases in flows and levels, with warning levels to possibly be exceeded on the rivers in the river basins: - upper basin and arms in the middle and lower basin (counties:…

