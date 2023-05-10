China’s Qin warns EU not to sanction its companies over trade with Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Bode: Un management eficient al fenomenului migraţionist se poate realiza doar printr-un efort naţional şi european

Principalele teme de discuții au fost consolidarea securităţii interne a UE şi a frontierelor externe, precum şi un management eficient al fenomenului migraţionist."Astăzi…

Piața Găvana, închisă temporar

În perioada 14 mai 2023, de la ora 14:30, până la data de 17 mai 2023, ora 06:30, Piața Găvana din municipiul Pitești va fi închisă temporar pentru desfășurarea lucrărilor de dezinfecție, dezinsecție și deratizare. Citește și: Un tren de călători a luat foc în gară. Peste 100 de persoane s-au autoevacuat În această perioadă, […]

THEODORA GOLF CLUB, cel mai mare resort de golf din România, face un pas important pentru un viitor sustenabil bazat pe energie verde

Theodora Golf Club, cel mai mare resort de golf din România, își susține angajamentul ferm față de mediul înconjurător, folosind panouri…

Un câmpinean a furat și vândut un autoturism lăsat pe marginea DN1 pentru că nu mai funcționa! Autorul a fost reținut de polițiști

Un bărbat de 38 ani din Câmpina a fost reținut în cursul zilei de luni, 8 mai, de polițiștii din Câmpina, după ce a reușit…

LIVE TEXT: Evenimnetul CityINNOHub - European Digital Innovation Hub“ are loc la Universitatea Ovidius Constanta (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Astazi, 10 mai 2023, Universitatea "Ovidius" Constanta organizeaza evenimentul "CityINNOHub European Digital Innovation Hubldquo;,…

Primăria din Chicago declară stare de urgenţă din cauza migranţilor: mulţi dintre aceştia trăiesc în condiţii grele după ce au trecut frontiera

Primăria din Chicago declară stare de urgenţă din cauza migranţilor: mulţi dintre aceştia trăiesc…

G4Media: Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, are patru membri ai familiei angajați la instituții din subordine

Fiica, ginerele, nora și soția ministrului PSD Petre Daea lucrează la instituții coordonate de Ministerul Agriculturii, scrie G4Media. Ultimul membru al familiei Daea sosit pe…

Scandal în Parlament, pornit de la un proiect de lege. Proiectul se referă la prevenirea separării copilului de familie

Proiectul unei legi referitoare la prevenirea separării copilului de familie a produs incidente, miercuri dimineață, în Parlamentul României. Parlamentarii…

`Casa Madrigal` își va deschide porțile pentru vizitatori, sâmbătă, de `Noaptea Muzeelor`

Publicul va putea vizita Casa Madrigal de pe Aleea Dealul Mitropoliei nr. 11, Bucureşti, sâmbătă, de Noaptea Muzeelor, în intervalul orar 18.00 - 24.00.Casa Madrigal, vila Sacha Roman de pe Dealul Mitropoliei cu…

Sistemul fiscal din Republica Moldova va fi modernizat cu suportul UE

Republica Moldova va beneficia de un suport din partea Uniunii Europene, în valoare de 267 de milioane de euro, pentru implementarea Programului „FISCALIS", comunică MOLDPRES. Membrii Comisiei parlamentare economie, buget și finanțe au aprobat astăzi raportul la…


China’s Qin warns EU not to sanction its companies over trade with Russia

Publicat:
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia's war in Ukraine, according to Politico. rebuffed the warning, telling Qin it was China's obligation to make sure its companies […]

NATO chief warns global arms control system at risk of ‘collapse’

20:15, 18.04.2023 - The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. "We stand at a crossroads," the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by…

Von der Leyen warns Xi not to arm Russia with Chinese weapons

20:16, 06.04.2023 - European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China's leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would "significantly" affect his country's ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

China warns U.S. against suppression or risk ‘conflict’

10:50, 07.03.2023 - The United States should change its "distorted" attitude towards China or "conflict and confrontation" will follow, China's foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…

Scholz says China ‘declared it will not deliver’ weapons to Russia

11:41, 06.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won't supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…

Scholz warns China not to supply Russia with weapons

11:11, 02.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialled down its condemnation of the Kremlin's aggression, Bloomberg reports. In a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz…

China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

16:10, 01.03.2023 - The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to AP news. The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and…

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

13:35, 24.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. "China doesn't have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

14:45, 15.02.2023 - The European Union plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran's Revolutionary Guards had given Russia drones "to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," von der Leyen…


