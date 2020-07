Mandatory private pension funds, assets worth 64.6 billion lei, in May, up by 21.06 pct

Mandatory private pension funds had assets worth 64.6 billion lei, on May 29, 2020, up by 21.06% compared to the level on May 31, 2019 and by 4,45% above the level of the previous month, according to the data of the Financial… [citeste mai departe]