Romania’s GDP grows 4.7% y/y in Q3

Romania’s economy grew by 4.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 7.6% annual increase over the same period last year, the country’s statistical board said on Wednesday, citing provisional data that confirms earlier flash estimates, according to See News. Final household consumption volume rose by 1.6% on… [citeste mai departe]