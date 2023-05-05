Cazanciuc: The myth of freedom that drugs give you - the path to slavery

Stiri Recomandate

Rășina de brad – balsamul care vindecă aparatul respirator, cancerul. Rețetă

Rășina de brad – balsamul care vindecă aparatul respirator, cancerul. Rețetă

Rasina de brad se acumuleaza pe trunchiul bradului, acolo unde a suferit o leziune, ea avand rolul de a dezinfecta si cicatriza coaja pomului. Profită acum : Ofertă de nerefuzat Oferta de nerefuzat  la President Hotel & Resort**** din… [citeste mai departe]

Chindia Târgoviște, șanse tot mai mici de a rămâne pe prima scenă a fotbalului românesc la finalul sezonului! Înfrângere și cu Petrolul Ploiești

Chindia Târgoviște, șanse tot mai mici de a rămâne pe prima scenă a fotbalului românesc la finalul sezonului! Înfrângere și cu Petrolul Ploiești

Rămânerea pe prima scenă a fotbalului românesc și sezonul viitor este tot mai incertă pentru… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO: Arde o casă în Viișoara!

FOTO/VIDEO: Arde o casă în Viișoara!

Un apel la 112 anunța un incendiu care a izbucnit în Viișoara. Acoperișul unei case a fost cuprins de flăcări. Pompierii militari din cadrul Detașamentului de Pompieri Bistrița intervin la un incendiu izbucnit la o casă de locuit în localitatea componentă Viisoara. Au fost trimise două echipaje cu apă și spumă. Din primele… [citeste mai departe]

R. Moldova introduce restricții pentru cerealele ucrainene

R. Moldova introduce restricții pentru cerealele ucrainene

Republica Moldova a informat vineri oficial Uniunea Europeană asupra intenţiei sale de a introduce restricţii temporare asupra importurilor de cereale şi seminţe oleaginoase din Ucraina, relatează agenţia EFE şi TVR Moldova. Mesajul a fost transmis de vicepremierul moldovean Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul care și-a sechestrat fiica, de 5 ani, AUDIAT de polițiști - Planul diabolic pe care l-a făcut în cele 28 de ore

Bărbatul care și-a sechestrat fiica, de 5 ani, AUDIAT de polițiști - Planul diabolic pe care l-a făcut în cele 28 de ore

Operațiunea de la Chiajna s-a încheiat după aproape 28 de ore. Fetița de 5 ani ținută ostatică de tatăl său este în afara oricărui pericol și se află… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu cântă pe aceeași voce cu Nicolae Ciucă: Susțin impozitarea progresivă doar când ANAF-ul va fi digitalizat

Marcel Ciolacu cântă pe aceeași voce cu Nicolae Ciucă: Susțin impozitarea progresivă doar când ANAF-ul va fi digitalizat

Liderul PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a anunțat vineri, într-o conferință de presă la Piatra Neamț, că impozitarea progresiv nu poate fi introdusă această… [citeste mai departe]

Petrolul, victorie la limită în deplasarea de la Chindia

Petrolul, victorie la limită în deplasarea de la Chindia

Echipa Petrolul Ploieşti a învins vineri, în deplasare, la Ploieşti, formaţia Chindia Târgovişte, scor 2-1, într-un meci din etapa a 7-a a play-out-ului Superligii.Chindia a fost gazdă, la Ploieşti, în meciul cu Petrolul, şi a deschis scorul repede, încă din minutul 5, prin Doru Popadiuc.… [citeste mai departe]

Petrolul întoarce scorul şi câştigă partida cu Chindia, disputată vineri seara pe „Ilie Oană"

Petrolul întoarce scorul şi câştigă partida cu Chindia, disputată vineri seara pe „Ilie Oană”

Chindia Târgoviște – Petrolul Ploiești, meci contând pentru etapa a șaptea din play-out-ul Ligii 1, s-a disputat, vineri seara, pe Stadionul „Ilie Oană”. Ploieştenii, conduşi cu 1-0, din minutul… [citeste mai departe]

Lucian Bode dezvăluie că în România sunt aproape 73.000 de deţinători de arme de foc letale. Ce spune ministrul despre o paralelă cu Serbia

Lucian Bode dezvăluie că în România sunt aproape 73.000 de deţinători de arme de foc letale. Ce spune ministrul despre o paralelă cu Serbia

Ministrul de Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat vineri seară că în România sunt aproximativ 70.000 de deţinători… [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane au căzut în lacul Snagov. Una a fost salvată, cealaltă este căutată de scafandri

Două persoane au căzut în lacul Snagov. Una a fost salvată, cealaltă este căutată de scafandri

Incidentul a avut loc în seara zilei de vineri pe lacul Snagov din apropierea Bucureștiului, a anunțat Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență București-Ilfov, precizând că una dintre cele două persoane… [citeste mai departe]


Cazanciuc: The myth of freedom that drugs give you - the path to slavery

Publicat:
Cazanciuc: The myth of freedom that drugs give you - the path to slavery

PSD drew attention, on Friday, that the myth of freedom given by drugs actually represents the path to slavery for individuals who do not value life.

Cazanciuc participated on Thursday, at the "" in Bucharest, together with the head of the Department of Toxicology at the , , in a discussion with the students about the dangers of drugs.

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 mai 2023
USD 4.468
EUR 4.9273
CHF 5.0082
GBP 5.6318
CAD 3.308
XAU 292.774
JPY 3.3287
CNY 0.6465
AED 1.2167
AUD 3.0066
MDL 0.2488
BGN 2.5193

