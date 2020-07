Total assets held by privately-managed pension funds at 62.5 bln lei as of end-March

Total assets held by Romania's privately-managed pension system stood at 62.55 billion lei (12.96 billion euros) as of March 31, 2020, up 17.56 percent YoY; private pensions accounted for 5.83 percent of GDP, shows data released by… [citeste mai departe]