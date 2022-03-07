Bucharest to provide sanitary supplies, medicines worth 5 million lei for Ukrainian Red Cross

Stiri Recomandate

Război în Ucraina. Uniunea Europeană pregătește noi sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei

Uniunea Europeană pregătește noi sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei din cauza "nepăsării Kremlinului față de cetățeni (inclusiv) femei, copii (și) bărbați", a declarat luni președintele Comisiei Europene. [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat beat și fără permis, oprit de polițiști aproape de Vama Siret. Se certase cu soția și voia să meargă la război

Un bărbat beat și fără permis de conducere a încercat să treacă, sâmbătă, de filtrul poliției din Vama Siret. Oprit de oamenii legii, suceveanul… [citeste mai departe]

Operațiunea comună Terra 2022 și la Sighetu Marmației. Care este scopul acesteia?

Agenţia Europeană pentru Poliția de Frontieră și Garda de Coastă, FRONTEX a detaşat în ţara noastră în cadrul Operațiunii Comune Terra 2022, peste 150 de poliţişti de frontieră, reprezentanţi ai Corpului Permanent al Agenţiei şi ai… [citeste mai departe]

„Alături de voi, copii ai Ucrainei!” – Recreația mare (06.03.2022)

Elevii Școlii Gimnaziale „Ion Ghica” din Iași alături de copiii din Ucraina În aceste zile, elevii Școlii Gimnaziale „Ion Ghica” din Iași au purtat în piept inimioare în două culori: albastru și galben, mărțișoare confecționate chiar de ei, în cadrul activității… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura Dâmbovița, CJ Dâmbovița și Primăria Târgoviște au avut o întâlnire de lucru cu reprezentanții grupului italian ”Beltrame”

Prefectura Dâmbovița, CJ Dâmbovița și Primăria Târgoviște au avut o întâlnire de lucru cu reprezentanții grupului… [citeste mai departe]

Tensiunile escaladează în plin război în Ucraina: China acuză SUA că vor să construiască o versiune a NATO în regiunea indo-pacifică

Ministrul de externe al Chinei, Wang Yi, a acuzat Statele Unite că încearcă să construiască cu aliaţii lor asiatici… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul României pregătește introducerea stării de criză, prin care structuri ale MApN ar putea trece în subordinea forțelor aliate staționate în țara noastră

Guvernul României se pregăteşte să introducă starea de criză… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie umanitară pentru oraşul ucrainean Cetatea Albă

■ primăria a iniţiat o colectă de medicamente - antiinflamatoare şi antibiotice, produse de igienă şi alimente neperisabile - conserve metalice cu termen de valabilitate mare, pentru locuitorii din Bilgorod Dnistrovskyi ■ oraşul Cetatea Albă s-a înfrăţit cu urbea nemţeană în anul 2014… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest to provide sanitary supplies, medicines worth 5 million lei for Ukrainian Red Cross

The city of Bucharest will provide sanitary materials and medicines worth 5 million lei for the Ukrainian Red Cross. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dincu avertizeaza asupra pericolului extinderii razboiului din Ucraina. „Daca Moscova nu va fi oprita acum, stabilitatea statelor din vecinatatea estica este amenintata”

Cap Limpede, stiri adevarate: Ministrul… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest to provide sanitary supplies, medicines worth 5 million lei for Ukrainian Red Cross

Publicat:
The city of Bucharest will provide sanitary materials and medicines worth 5 million lei for the .

Government: New transport of aid for Ukraine has left Bucharest for Siret

22:45, 01.03.2022 - Medicines, medical supplies, sanitary materials, emergency kits and other basic necessities for patients in Ukraine severely affected by military aggression were sent to Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Iasi Airport to provide more flights ahead

22:55, 25.02.2022 - Director of Iasi International Airport Romeo Vatra said on Friday evening that he expects an increase in the number of flights moving forward. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Baia Mare county hospital ready to provide medical assistance to Ukrainian refugees

22:40, 25.02.2022 - The Baia Mare County Emergency Hospital (SJU) is ready to provide medical assistance to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Maramures County, the hospital's administration said on Facebook on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Suceava City Hall buys equipment worth half a million lei to donate to Chernivtsi City Hall

21:50, 25.02.2022 - The city of Suceava will buy equipment worth 500,000 lei in order to be donated to the city of Chernivtsi, with which it has been twinned for several years, Mayor Ion Lungu announced on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest: If Russia continues war, Chernobyl can happen again, in 2022

13:20, 25.02.2022 - The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest claims that Russia's attack can cause "another ecological disaster" by moving military forces to Chernobyl, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Tens gather in front of Ukraine's Embassy in support of Ukrainian people

20:51, 24.02.2022 - Tens of persons have gathered on Thursday evening in front of the headquarters of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest to show their support for the Ukrainian people. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Greece dynamically supports Romania's request to join Schengen area

19:50, 23.02.2022 - Greece is dynamically supporting Romania's request to join the Schengen area, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is currently paying an official visit to Bucharest, said on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Roma who died in camps, deportations, and slavery commemorated at Pasarea Monastery

15:55, 22.02.2022 - The Romani people who died in camps, deportations, and slavery were commemorated during a memorial service at Pasarea Monastery near Bucharest on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…


