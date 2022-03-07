Bucharest to provide sanitary supplies, medicines worth 5 million lei for Ukrainian Red Cross

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Medicines, medical supplies, sanitary materials, emergency kits and other basic necessities for patients in Ukraine severely affected by military aggression were sent to Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday.

Director of Iasi International Airport Romeo Vatra said on Friday evening that he expects an increase in the number of flights moving forward.

The Baia Mare County Emergency Hospital (SJU) is ready to provide medical assistance to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Maramures County, the hospital's administration said on Facebook on Friday.

The city of Suceava will buy equipment worth 500,000 lei in order to be donated to the city of Chernivtsi, with which it has been twinned for several years, Mayor Ion Lungu announced on Friday.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest claims that Russia's attack can cause "another ecological disaster" by moving military forces to Chernobyl, Agerpres reports.

Tens of persons have gathered on Thursday evening in front of the headquarters of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

Greece is dynamically supporting Romania's request to join the Schengen area, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is currently paying an official visit to Bucharest, said on Wednesday.

The Romani people who died in camps, deportations, and slavery were commemorated during a memorial service at Pasarea Monastery near Bucharest on Sunday.