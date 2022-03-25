Bucharest City Hall blocking ELCEN's insolvency rehabilitation, judicial administrator claims

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis will take part on Thursday in the extraordinary sitting of heads of state and government from NATO member states, organized at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday had a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the situation in Ukraine and the measures to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- As many as 4,212 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the start of the Ukraine conflict, including 28 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of the Interior reports on Monday, stating that asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided by national law. Fii la curent cu cele…

- NATO and the European Union have shown solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Executive in Kyiv, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- number of 3,092 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people have been recorded in Romania in the past 24 hours, with 30 deaths reported, one of which occurred before the reference interval, the coronavirus task force Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, Agerpres.ro. Fii la curent…

- Bucharest University has arranged accommodation for 250 Ukrainian students and professors and has opened two aid collection centres for Ukrainian refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- The Vaslui Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has identified places in the county where camps from the Ukrainian refugees could be located, but also other locations where these people could be accommodated, depending on requests. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…