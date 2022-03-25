Bucharest City Hall blocking ELCEN's insolvency rehabilitation, judicial administrator claims

Stiri Recomandate

Probleme majore la Neatza. Dani Oțil a făcut anunțul despre emisiunea de la Antena 1

Încă de la începutul ediției de azi a emisiunii Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani, cei doi prezentatori au ținut să precizeze că în platou sunt anumite probleme tehnice. De altfel, telespectatorii au putut sesiza încă de ieri că, uneori,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine l-a reclamat pe Mihai Bendeac la CNCD pentru spotul publicitar controversat. Ce riscă actorul

Mihai Bendeac şi realizatorii unei reclame la vin riscă să fie amendaţi cu sume între 2.000 şi 100.000 de lei. Aceştia au fost reclamaţi la Consiliul Naţional pentru Combaterea Discriminării pentru violenţă… [citeste mai departe]

Medic de la Institutul Oncologic Bucureşti, reţinut pentru luare de mită. A cerut 6.000 de lei pentru o operaţie

Un medic de la Institutul Oncologic Bucureşti a fost reţinut pentru luare de mită, după ce a cerut iniţial 9.500 de lei, iar apoi 6.000 de lei pentru a realiza o intervenţie… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 200 de bărbați din Ucraina au trecut ilegal granița în România

Războiul din țara vecină a adus un flux uriaș de persoane care au dorit să se pună la adăpost. Dacă prin Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Siret au trecut peste 165.000 de persoane, în cele mai multe cazuri fiind vorba de femei și copii, a existat și încă… [citeste mai departe]

Prevenirea violenței domestice, în atenția polițiștilor

Polițiștii băcăuani au desfășurat, în contextul manifestărilor pentru marcarea Zilei Poliției Române, activități de informare pentru prevenirea violenței domestice. La nivelul întregului județ, în perioada 23 – 25 martie a.c. polițiștii băcăuani au intensificat activitățile de informare… [citeste mai departe]

Senator Dănuț Bica: 25 martie – 200 de ani de la înființarea Poliției Române!

Mesajul senatorului PNL Dănuț Bica cu ocazia Zilei Poliției Române.  ”25 martie – 200 de ani de la înființarea Poliției Române! La mulți ani, Poliția Română! La mullți ani, polițiști români! Succes în misiunile viitoare!”  The post… [citeste mai departe]

30 de zile de război în Ucraina. Invazia nejustificată a Rusiei în Ucraina este condamnată de Occident. Putin avertizat din nou cu sancțiuni severe

Voldomir Zelenski face apel la oamenii din întreaga lume să protesteze împotriva războiului. Occidentul… [citeste mai departe]

Uber ar putea accepta în aplicație și taxiuri

Uber a decis să accepte și șoferii de taxi. Este vorba despre taxiurile din New York, însă ar putea sa se aplice și în alte țări, printre care și România. Decizia ar fi fost luată pentru a reduce presiunea pe șoferii de taxi care nu mai primeau suficiente comenzi, dar și pentru că s-a înregistrat o cerere… [citeste mai departe]

UE încheie un acord cu SUA privind livrarea de gaze naturale lichefiate. Cu cât au scăzut preţurile după acest anunţ

Preţurile de referinţă la gaze naturale în Europa au scăzut vineri după ce Uniunea Europeană a încheiat un acord politic cu SUA care deschide calea pentru majorarea… [citeste mai departe]

Doi cetăţeni străini, călăuze, arestaţi pentru trafic de migranţi în Timiș

Un cetăţean turc şi unul din Sri Lanka, prinşi de poliţiştii de frontieră în timp ce transportau zece cetăţeni turci care încercau să intre ilegal în România din Serbia, au fost arestaţi preventiv pentru trafic de migranţi, au informat… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest City Hall blocking ELCEN's insolvency rehabilitation, judicial administrator claims

Publicat:
Bucharest City Hall blocking ELCEN's insolvency rehabilitation, judicial administrator claims

is blocking ELCEN's rehabilitation from insolvency and the electricity and heat producer could go bankrupt, while the loss of the cogeneration bonus could send the Bucharesters' energy bills soaring by a monthly 80 million RON, warns the company's judicial administrator .

