Brand USA’s marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA

Premieră teatrală la Panciu, de Ziua Culturii Naționale

Miercuri, 15 ianuarie 2020, începând cu ora 17.30, Trupa de Teatru Protha va prezenta, în premieră, pe scena Casei de Cultură Mihai Eminescu din Panciu, spectacolul Wanda, după Mihaela Mihailov și Radu Apostol, în regia lui Cătălin Eduard Sfîrloagă, scenografia Tania Popa. Evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria din Roma interzice temporar autovehiculele diesel, din cauza poluării

Primăria din Roma a anunţat luni o interdicţie temporară de circulaţie pentru autovehiculele cu motoare diesel, din cauza poluării, informează DPA. Restricţia va intra în vigoare de marţi, în intervalele orare 7.30-10.30 şi 16.30-20.30. Primarul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Domnule Condurache, noi avem ediție de week-end, tupeul dvs nu are însă limite

Când crezi că ai trăit să le vezi pe toate, viața îți demonstrează că îți poate rezerva surprize. Poate una dintre cele mai neplăcute a fost ieri, când Ziarul de Vrancea a publicat un…ceva, în care Monitorul de Vrancea era acuzat… [citeste mai departe]

Prezentare de modă a designerului francez Christophe Josse, anulată în urma grevelor legate de reforma pensiilor în Franța

Designerul francez Christophe Josse a anunțat luni că anulează prezentarea programată în cadrul Săptămânii Modei Masculine dând vina pe săptămânile… [citeste mai departe]

Iuliana Andreea Eva: „Aş vrea să studiez în străinătate”

Nume: Iuliana Andreea Eva Vârstă: 17 ani Ocupaţie: elevă în clasa a X-a la Colegiul Naţional „Ecaterina Tedoroiu” Pasiuni: îi place foarte mult să citească poezie, să schieze şi să călătorească Vestimentaţie: ţinutele comode şi practice Timp li... [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop TAROT săptămâna 14-19 ianuarie 2020. Mesajele CĂRȚILOR DE TAROT pentru cele 12 zodii

Arcana Minora dezvaluie intamplari de zi cu zi. Cartile acestei arcane se impart in 4 culori: bate, cupe, spade si pentagrame. Fiecare culoare are cate 14 carti:  As – Doi – Trei – Patru – Cinci – Sase –… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal – Seniorii Focșaniului, șapte jocuri de pregătire!

* La 27 ianuarie, CSM 2007 va pleca în cantonament la Băile Govora Fotbaliștii seniori ai Focșaniului vor reveni la pregătiri luni, 20 ianuarie. Este o informație pe care am mai dat-o, dar căreia îi adaug altele date de interes pentru suporterii echipei. După reunire, jucătorii… [citeste mai departe]

Vezi cum arata cea mai buna instalatie de GPL din Romania in 2020! Tomasetto STAG cu 3 ani garantie

Fara doar si poate cea mai buna instalatie de GPL care se comercializeaza pe piata auto din Romania ramane si in acest an 2020 instalatie de gaz Tomasetto. In primul rand cand vorbim de modelele Tomasetto… [citeste mai departe]

Slobozia Bradului are în derulare investiții în infrastructură în valoare de 85 de milioane de lei

Autoritățile locale din Slobozia Bradului derulează mai multe investiții în infrastructura locală, majoritatea finanțate prin Programul Național de Dezvoltare Locală (PNDL), etapa a II-a. Este vorba… [citeste mai departe]

Se schimbă garda la ISJ Gorj: PNL în locul PSD

Se pregătește instalarea unor șefi noi în fruntea învățământului preuniversitar din județul Gorj. Astfel, Inspectoratul Școlar Județean (ISJ) Gorj ar putea avea conducere nouă, chiar din această săptămână. Liberala Maria Ciochină ar urma să o înlocuiască în funcție pe Marcela Mrejeru, care a fost promovată… [citeste mai departe]


Brand USA’s marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA

Brand USA’s marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA

Benefiting the U.S. economy with $21.8 billion in total economic impact As the destination marketing organization for the , Brand USA's mission is to increase incremental international visitation, spend, and market share to fuel the nation’s economy and enhance the image of the USA worldwide. Established by the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 as the nation's first public-private partnership to spearhead a globally coordinated marketing effort to promote the as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. visa and entry policies, Brand USA began operations in May…

New US Ambassador meets Mufti of Muslim Community in Romania

17:22, 07.01.2020 - The new Ambassador of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, who is visiting Constanta on Tuesday, mentioned that he appreciates the status that the Turkish and Tatar communities have in our country, the Muftiate of the Muslim Community in Romania informed."This was the…

Romanian Police confiscates 48 tonnes of bulk tobacco and 55 million smuggled cigarettes in 2019

14:44, 02.01.2020 - In the first eleven months of 2019, the policemen confiscated over 55,700,000 cigarettes and 48,614 kg of bulk tobacco (the equivalent of 69,448,572 cigarettes), following the actions conducted nationwide to prevent and combat illegalities committed in the area of smuggling, processing and trading…

Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals in Bucharest in first ten months of 2019

13:14, 31.12.2019 - Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals were registered in Bucharest in the first ten months of this year, the highest number being recorded in September, respectively 196,410, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Most arrivals, respectively 1.63 million…

Chinese Embassy: US Ambassador spoke badly of the Chinese 5G technology without reason at all

13:12, 24.12.2019 - The US Ambassador in Bucharest "spoke badly about the Chinese 5G technology without any reason at all," said the Chinese Embassy's spokesman in Bucharest, Tang Fujian, in a statement released on Tuesday.  According to this source, on Friday, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, "said…

ANCOM Report: Over half of Romania's mobile internet connections are 4G

12:43, 10.12.2019 - More than a half (55 percent) of mobile Internet connections in Romania are 4G, in mid-2019, and two thirds of the users do not limit their browsing on mobile Internet, the statistical data published by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) on Tuesday informed. …

BNR's forex reserves decrease to 33.817bn euro, in November

14:14, 02.12.2019 - The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 3.12pct, to 33.817 billion euro, at the end of November, from 34.908 billion euro on October 31, 2019, according to BNR data submitted on Monday to AGERPRES.  During that month there were inflows worth 1.891 billion…

Orban s-a intalnit cu Klemm și cu un congresman american

19:37, 08.11.2019 - Guvernul susține intarirea și dezvoltarea Parteneriatului Strategic cu SUA Prim-ministrul Ludovic Orban a avut astazi, la Palatul Victoria, o intrevedere cu Terri Sewell, membru al Camerei Reprezentanților din Congresul SUA, și Hans Klemm, ambasadorul Statelor Unite ale Americii  in Romania. Cele doua…

PM Orban says gov't supporting strengthening, furthering Strategic Partnership with US

18:55, 08.11.2019 - Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday welcomed Terri Sewell, a member of the US House of Representatives, and Hans Klemm, the ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, at the Government House.According to a governmental press statement, the two sides agreed on strengthening…


