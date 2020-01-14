Brand USA’s marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The new Ambassador of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, who is visiting Constanta on Tuesday, mentioned that he appreciates the status that the Turkish and Tatar communities have in our country, the Muftiate of the Muslim Community in Romania informed."This was the…

- In the first eleven months of 2019, the policemen confiscated over 55,700,000 cigarettes and 48,614 kg of bulk tobacco (the equivalent of 69,448,572 cigarettes), following the actions conducted nationwide to prevent and combat illegalities committed in the area of smuggling, processing and trading…

- Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals were registered in Bucharest in the first ten months of this year, the highest number being recorded in September, respectively 196,410, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Most arrivals, respectively 1.63 million…

- The US Ambassador in Bucharest "spoke badly about the Chinese 5G technology without any reason at all," said the Chinese Embassy's spokesman in Bucharest, Tang Fujian, in a statement released on Tuesday. According to this source, on Friday, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, "said…

- More than a half (55 percent) of mobile Internet connections in Romania are 4G, in mid-2019, and two thirds of the users do not limit their browsing on mobile Internet, the statistical data published by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) on Tuesday informed. …

- The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 3.12pct, to 33.817 billion euro, at the end of November, from 34.908 billion euro on October 31, 2019, according to BNR data submitted on Monday to AGERPRES. During that month there were inflows worth 1.891 billion…

- Guvernul susține intarirea și dezvoltarea Parteneriatului Strategic cu SUA Prim-ministrul Ludovic Orban a avut astazi, la Palatul Victoria, o intrevedere cu Terri Sewell, membru al Camerei Reprezentanților din Congresul SUA, și Hans Klemm, ambasadorul Statelor Unite ale Americii in Romania. Cele doua…

- Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday welcomed Terri Sewell, a member of the US House of Representatives, and Hans Klemm, the ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, at the Government House.According to a governmental press statement, the two sides agreed on strengthening…