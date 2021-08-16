Bogdan Trifu advances to semi-fnals of EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo

Stiri Recomandate

ISU Bihor: Buletin de presa - Misiuni de inlaturare a efectelor vijeliei manifestate in Bihor

Oradea, 02.08.2021BULETIN DE PRESAMisiuni de inlaturare a efectelor vijeliei manifestate in Bihor Duminica, 15 august a.c., intre orele 20.05 21.55, pompierii militari salontani au actionat pentru gestionarea a trei… [citeste mai departe]

Construcţiile de cladiri rezidenţiale au crescut considerabil în 2021. Scăderi s-au înregistrat la lucrările de reparaţii şi întreţinere

Volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a crescut, în luna iunie a acestui an,  faţă de luna precedent, ca serie brută… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Continuă intervenția la INCENDIUL din munții Șureanu. Peste 90 de pompierii se luptă cu flăcările la 1.400 de metri

FOTO| Continuă intervenția la INCENDIUL din munții Șureanu. Peste 90 de pompierii se luptă cu flăcările la 1.400 de metri Peste 90 de pompieri hunedoreni… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii moldoveni s-au întors din Grecia, după ce au stins peste 420 de focare de incendiu

Angajații Inspectoratului General pentru Situații de Urgență (IGSU) detașați în Grecia și-au încheiat activitate. Pompierii moldoveni au stins incendii forestiere pe insula Evia, unde în comun cu colegii români au… [citeste mai departe]

Caniculă şi instabilitate în Oltenia în următoarele zile

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis mai multe avertizări de Cod portocaliu şi galben valabile astăzi şi mâine. Cod galben Va fi cod galben de val de căldură și disconfort termic accentuat în cea mai mare parte a țării. Local va fi caniculă, disconfortul termic… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Matieș, senator PSD Alba: La iarnă vom îngheța în case: facturile la energie se vor dubla sau chiar tripla! Cer public test antidrog pentru premierul României!

Pentru cineva care ocupă funcția de premier al României… [citeste mai departe]

Un clujean, amendat de doi polițiști pentru că a participat la o petrecere în pandemie, a câștigat în instanță

Petrecărețul s-a ales fără pedeapsă după ce a contestat în instanță faptul că două secții de Poliție diferite (Secția 2 și Secția 4 din Cluj-Napoca) l-au amendat… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Afganistan: Cel puţin cinci persoane au decedat în haosul de la aeroportul din Kabul

UPDATE – Cel puţin cinci persoane au decedat luni în interiorul aeroportului din Kabul, în timp ce sute de persoane încercau să intre cu forţa în avioanele care părăsesc capitala afgană, după preluarea puterii… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu a împărțit USR-PLUS în două tabere. O parte nu-l mai vrea premier, cealaltă nu vrea să piardă funcțiile și nu-i cere demisia

Dosarele premierului Florin Cîțu au zguduit coaliția de guvernare care oricum era fragilă din cauza neînțelegerilor privind… [citeste mai departe]


Bogdan Trifu advances to semi-fnals of EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo

Publicat:
Romanian boxer secured a medal at the EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo, after qualifying, on Sunday, for the semi-finals of the 57 kg weight category, in a victory by points against , according to the Facebook page of the . Trifu will climb into the ring in the semifinals on August 19.
Three other Romanians who boxed on Sunday night, (40 kg category), (48 kg category) and (70 kg category) lost the matches in the…

