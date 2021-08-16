Bogdan Trifu advances to semi-fnals of EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Pugilistul roman Bogdan Nicusor Trifu si-a asigurat o medalie la Campionatele Europene de box pentru cadeti de la Sarajevo, dupa ce s-a calificat, duminica, in semifinalele cat. 57 kg, printr-o victorie la puncte in fata bosniacului Tarik Kunovac, potrivit paginii de Facebook a Federatiei Romane…

- Cinci pugilisti romani au reusit calificarea in sferturile de finala ale Campionatelor Europene de box pentru cadeti de la Sarajevo . Stefan Mario Teodosescu a castigat prin KO tehnic in repriza a doua a meciului cu croatul Ivano Jaksic, in optimile cat. 70 kg, iar in sferturi il va infrunta…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says that according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the average monthly pay has increased "much faster" in 2021 than the inflation rate and, as a result, the purchasing power increased. "The average net monthly…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu points out that in Bucharest, which has the highest vaccination rate in the country, no case of COVID-19 has been registered in the last 24 hours, which shows that vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. "Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate…

- Pugilistul constantean Bogdan Trifu, de la CS Medgidia, a fost selecționat de catre Federația Romana de Box sa se alature lotului național, care va reprezenta țara noastra la Campionatele Europene Școlare de la Sarajevo. Stagiul de pregatire al lui Bogdan Trifu și ai celorlalți cadeți se va derula,…

- On Thursday, Prime Minister Florin Citu unveiled a video highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination that he will publish on his Facebook page, mentioning that he is also challenging the other members of his Cabinet to do the same, agerpres reports. The clarifications were made on Thursday…

- A number of 61 people - 36 men and 25 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) . Three deaths were recorded in the age group 40 - 49 years, four in the age category 50 - 59 years, 14 in…