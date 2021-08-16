Bogdan Trifu advances to semi-fnals of EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo

Bogdan Trifu advances to semi-fnals of EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in SarajevoPublicat:
Romanian boxer Bogdan Nicusor Trifu secured a medal at the EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo, after qualifying, on Sunday, for the semi-finals of the 57 kg weight category, in a victory by points against Bosnian Tarik Kunovac, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Boxing Federation. Trifu will climb into the ring in the semifinals on August 19.
Three other Romanians who boxed on Sunday night, Nicolas Stefan Boncu (40 kg category), Antonio Andrei Iordan (48 kg category) and Stefan Mario Teodosescu (70 kg category) lost the matches in the…
